Longtime former Lacy Lakeview mayor to become city manager
Former Lacy Lakeview Mayor Calvin Hodde is set to retire from NeighborWorks Waco to pursue a new position as Lacy Lakeview city manager beginning Jan. 17. Hodde said he has enjoyed the past 25 years with NeighborWorks Waco, but after learning of the soon-to-open city position from outgoing City Manager Keith Bond, he felt a calling to get back to his roots.
Community gives back to Waco Center for Youth during Christmas
WACO, Texas — Hundreds of Christmas presents made their way to kids living at the Waco Center for Youth to help spread holiday cheer this season. The (VSC) Volunteer Services Council of the Waco Center for Youth is a nonprofit organization that fills the gap to help the children at the facility.
Shooting victim in Killeen dies in hospital
KILLEEN, Texas — One of the people shot Tuesday night in Killeen died in the hospital Friday afternoon, Killeen police said. Arreon Hughes, 18, was pronounced dead a little before 1 p.m. Hughes and another person were found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the 500 block of...
Red Kettle donations down substantially for the holidays
CENTRAL, Texas — The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign for Bell County is still $40,000 short, which is down about one-third from 2021, according to the non-profit. The Salvation Army of Bell County serves Killeen, Belton, Temple and neighboring communities. Lt. David Beckham, commander of the Bell County corps,...
1-14 crash involving 18-wheeler under investigation: Killeen police
KILLEEN, Texas — Crews have completed the clean up of I-14 — and all lanes are now open — where an 18-wheeler was involved in an accident late Friday. KILLEEN, Texas — City of Killeen and TxDOT workers continued Saturday to clean up a late-night 18-wheeler crash on I-14.
Man, 35, killed in Killeen; city’s 22nd murder of 2022: Police
KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen police detectives are now investigating the city's 22nd murder of 2022. Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman pronounced 35-year-old Clint Demetri Jones dead shortly before 2:45 a.m. after police had responded to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane. No arrests...
Keep An Eye Out: Bell County, Texas Most Wanted For December
Law enforcement in Bell County is always looking to keep us safe. Some of us may even not realize when a crime is taking place. But unfortunately every day, it does happen. Some individuals crimes are minor, and may result in a fine. Other however require a harsher sentence. Some individuals also chose to run from the law.
Waco man pleads to $14M oil and gas Ponzi scheme, still faces civil suit
A Waco man who pleaded guilty last month to federal wire fraud charges in a $14 million Ponzi scheme involving oil and gas investments still faces a civil suit Waco’s 414th State District Court. Jay Taylor II pleaded guilty Nov. 30 in a federal district court in Fort Worth...
Woman identified in Killeen’s 20th murder of 2022
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are actively investigating the murder of a 47-year-old woman. Officers were dispatched at approximately 1:24 a.m. Thursday after receiving a 9-1-1 call in reference to a shooting victim in the 700 block of Stetson Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim outside in an unfenced backyard of a residence.
Additional arrests made in connection to attempted murder of a Milam County Deputy
THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) -Two additional arrests were made in connection to the attempted murder of a Milam County Deputy during a traffic stop earlier this month. On Thursday, the Milam County Sheriff’s office and Thorndale police searched a home they said had a connection to the shooting. Authorities found crystal methamphetamine.
Bell County Commissioner’s Court votes to sue city of Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Commissioners court has voted to sue the city of Killeen over the city’s adoption of Proposition A, the decriminalization of marijuana possession as long as it weighs in under four ounces, the equivalent of 112 grams. Proposition A was voted on during...
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
Woman murdered in Killeen, no arrest yet
KILLEEN, Texas – A 47-year-old woman is dead and Killeen police detectives are "actively investigating" to find her killer. Kila Nanette Spencer was found shot – and later pronounced dead – after police were dispatched to the 700 block of Stetson Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
Bellmead police arrest man in arson of New Dallas Highway business
A 61-year-old man remained in jail this week on a second-degree felony arson charge after the tenant of a building in Bellmead reported seeing him set fire to furniture outside, officials said. Bellmead police on Tuesday arrested John Carl Watson, 61, who is accused of setting fire Dec. 15 to...
Waco woman wins $5,000 in radio contest
Waco (FOX 44) — Christmas came early for one woman in Waco Friday. Cen-Tex Roof Systems and iHeart Media teamed up to award one Central Texan $5,000 in Visa gift cards to make that person’s Christmas a little brighter. The recipient of the award had to register between...
Killeen Police investigating aggravated assault
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities Killeen Police are actively investigating an aggravated assault in which two adult males were shot. Officers were called at approximately 9:41 p.m. Dec. 21 to the 500 block of Lisa Lane in reference to a 911 call for shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and...
Feast in the East 2022 at Waco Multi-Purpose Center
The seventh annual Feast in the East was held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center. The event organized by the East Waco Empowerment Project offers a free holiday meal to the community and items to help people stay warm through the winter.
Woman found shot to death in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was found shot to death early Thursday morning in Killeen, according to a news release from Killeen police. The victim, Kila Nanette Spencer, 47, was found lying in the backyard of a home in the 700 block of Stetson Ave. a little before 1:30 a.m., police said.
Café Homestead destroyed by fire
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A historic café in McLennan County has been destroyed in a fire. The Waco Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Dry Creek Road early Friday morning. The West Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene – in addition to units from Elm Mott, Gholson, Ross and Bellmead.
Suspect sought in Temple aggravated robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department needs your help to find a man wanted for an aggravated robbery. Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of S. 1st Street at 8:22 p.m. on December 17. The man pictured below brought out a knife and stole a woman’s wallet. No injuries were reported.
