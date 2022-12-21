ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Georgia Sun

When will the cold weather in Georgia end?

Santa Claus will come and go tonight, but he won’t be taking extreme cold temperatures away when he leaves. Freezing temperatures and high wind chills will remain throughout Georgia at least through Monday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday across portions of north-central and...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Georgia under electrical critical load condition

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a Critical Load Condition. Critical loads are electrical loads that directly affect an organization’s ability to maintain key operations and must be kept running even during power interruptions, for example, a data center’s servers or life support equipment in a hospital.
ALBANY, GA
accesswdun.com

Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power

A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arctic blast: Winter storm brings dangerous roads, power outages to Georgia

ATLANTA - The Arctic blast that weather officials are calling a "once-in-a-generation" storm has hit Georgia, bringing high winds, freezing cold temperatures, and power outages. The winds and rain toppled trees across the metro Atlanta area, causing dangerous conditions that had crews racing to repair. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

18 die as monster storm brings rain, snow, cold across US

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP/Atlanta News First) — A frigid winter storm killed at least 18 people as it swept across the country, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses and leaving millions of people on edge about the possibility of Christmas Eve blackouts. The storm unleashed...
BUFFALO, NY
cobbcountycourier.com

Abnormally low temperatures in Georgia expected to continue through Monday

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory and wind chill warning for Cobb County and much of the rest of Georgia that extends through Christmas day. A separate hazardous weather outlook stated that abnormally low temperatures will continue through Monday. What is in the statement?. The statement gives...
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Governor Kemp issues state of emergency as cold weather system heads to Georgia

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency in anticipation of the cold weather system that is hitting the Peach State during a live press conference on Wednesday. During the live conference, Kemp discussed the upcoming winter weather system along with agency leaders who shared information on state preparations especially when it […]
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

LIVE BLOG: Cold weather, strong winds move into Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Intense winds and dangerously cold air. When you combine the two, it’s not a good situation. That’s why Friday is a First Alert Weather Day. WATCH OUR CONTINUING COVERAGE BELOW. Atlanta News First is staying on top of everything you need to...
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia State Senator Dean Burke resigns. Here’s why

State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned his legislative seat Thursday to take a job as chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Community Health. Burke’s resignation less than two months after he won reelection was among several leadership changes in the administration of Gov. Brian Kemp the governor announced Thursday.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being canceled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Inside the gold dome: Channel 2′s Richard Elliot gets an inside look at the Georgia landmark

ATLANTA — There are few things more iconic about the Atlanta skyline than the gold dome of the state capital. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot, who has covered tons of events at the capital in his career, got special permission through the governor’s office to go up into the dome this week to show the intricate ways the builders built that dome more than 130 years ago.
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Wind Chill Warning Issued for Northwest Georgia

A Wind Chill Warning has been issued as dangerously cold wind chills (-10 to -20 degrees) are expected this weekend in the following counties: Floyd, Gordon, Polk, Paulding, Bartow, and Chattooga. A wind chill warning has not been issued in Georgia in almost 5 years. . Saturday morning lows will...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Georgia Power working to repair damage caused by severe winds and extremely frigid temperatures

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Power is reporting that they have teams on the field working diligently to repair damage and restore power to customers following the extremely frigid temperatures and severe, high winds. According to Georgia Power, due to the severe weather, trees and powerlines have fallen down, which has interrupted service for Georgia Power […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

GDOT announces lane closures due to dangerous cold weather conditions

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Georgia Department Of Transportation released a winter weather advisory announcing road closures due to the weather conditions effecting the roads. An arctic blast arrived in north Georgia overnight Thursday, going into Friday. Due to the extreme weather conditions, GDOT closed the I-75 South Metro Express Lanes...
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF

Trees down in several counties in GA and SC

WJBF – Emergency officials are reporting knocked down trees in several counties in Georgia and in South Carolina. According to authorities, a tree is down on Quail Springs Circle in the Spring Lakes neighborhood off of Flowing Wells Road in Columbia County. Authorities are also reporting power lines being down in Chamblin Road at Canterbury […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA

