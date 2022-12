WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Duke Energy’s outage map shows more than 500,000 people are dealing with outages this morning. In an alert on the outage page, Duke says its conducting the blackouts due to high demands for energy amid the cold weather. The energy company says the blackouts are necessary to prevent longer, more widespread outages.

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO