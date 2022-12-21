Read full article on original website
willmarradio.com
SW MN overnight travel update: No Travel Advisories remain in 4 counties
(Willmar, MN) – At 5:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022, MnDOT shared they have reopened all state highways throughout District 8 in southwest Minnesota. However, all roads in three counties remain in a No Travel Advised status due to blowing and drifting snow: McLeod, Redwood, and Renville. A portion of Meeker County that includes Highway 15 south of Dassel, and Hwy 12 from Dassel to Cokato, are also included in the No Travel Advisory.
willmarradio.com
MnDot updates travel advisory, many roads in SW MN closed
(Willmar MN-) State highways in portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are being removed from No Travel Advised status to “roads partially snow covered,” including state highways north and east of Willmar. However, travelers should be aware that blowing and drifting snow on all roads in southwest Minnesota can create challenging driving conditions. Excluding roads north and east of Willmar, a No Travel Advisory status remains on state highways in the following twelve southwest Minnesota counties due to reduced visibility and extreme temperatures: Chippewa, (portions of) Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, (portions of) Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, and Yellow Medicine.
Dozens rescued after becoming stranded in snow on Minnesota roads
Dozens of people were rescued from blizzard conditions in southern Minnesota on Friday afternoon and evening. Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to help stranded motorists, and they were sent to assist local police in multiple counties. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Division of Homeland...
KEYC
MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
ccxmedia.org
Six Maple Grove Businesses Fail Alcohol Compliance Checks, Blame Placed on Staffing Shortages
Six Maple Grove businesses face liquor license suspensions and fines after getting caught serving alcohol to minors during recent compliance checks conducted by police. Common themes heard for the failures range from staffing shortages to difficulties finding good employees. “I have been in this industry for 36 years, the last...
Blizzard causing drifts 'as long and as tall as semi trucks' in Minnesota
A ground blizzard is raging in southern Minnesota on Friday and reports from law enforcement near the City of Winthrop say there are snow drifts the size of semi trucks. "Local law enforcement are reporting drifts as long and as tall as semi trucks on [Highways] 15 and 19 and ARE NOT PASSABLE," the City of Winthrop reported.
marshallradio.net
No Travel Advisory Update for Southwest Minnesota
MARSHALL, MN (KMHL) — State highways in portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are being removed from No Travel Advised status to “roads partially snow covered,” including state highways north and east of Willmar. However, travelers should be aware that blowing and drifting snow on all roads in southwest Minnesota can create challenging driving conditions.
Body found near Elko New Market highway exit Friday
The Interstate-35 entrance from County Road 2 near Elko New Market. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Authorities in Scott County are investigating after a body was found near the Interstate-35 entrance ramp in New Market Township on Friday morning. Authorities responded to the scene along County...
Shakopee fire chief retires after citizen's complaint triggers investigation
Shakopee Fire Chief Rick Coleman announced his retirement Monday after the city launched an investigation into alleged misconduct. The Shakopee City Council accepted Coleman's retirement on Tuesday. City spokesperson Amanda McKnight said Coleman had become the subject of an external investigation after the city received a complaint regarding Coleman from...
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
willmarradio.com
Google pulls plug on 600 million dollar project near Becker
(Becker, MN) -- Google is reportedly pulling out of a 600-million-dollar plan to build a new data center on Xcel Energy property in Sherburne County. The project was expected to create more than two thousand construction jobs and 50 permanent positions in Becker. The Star Tribune reports Google affiliate Honeycrisp Power did not provide Xcel with a notice to proceed by a project deadline. Xcel Energy terminated its electric service agreement with Google on December 8th. The company said in a statement that it was disappointed that the project is not moving at this time, but it will continue to work with companies interested in the sites.
Sheriff: Man found dead near interstate ramp in Elko New Market
SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- Officials are investigating after a man was found dead near an exit ramp in Elko New Market on Friday morning.Scott County Sheriff's Office says they found the man near the northbound exit ramp from County Road 2 onto Interstate 35. An investigation is underway, and anyone with information can contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-445-1411.
willmarradio.com
Attorneys in Vossen case have until end of day to reply to civil commitment arguments
(Willmar MN-) Today is another deadline for attorneys to submit their answers to briefs in the case of a Sioux Falls man accused of killing a Willmar woman in 1974. Last year Judge Stephen Wentzell ruled 80-year-old Algene Vossen was not mentally competent to stand trial for the stabbing death of 73-year-old Mae Herman, and the Kandiyohi County Attorney's Office wants Vossen civilliy committed to a mental health facility until or if he is ever able to be tried.
mprnews.org
Google’s plans to build data center in Becker fizzle
Tech giant Google is no longer moving forward with plans to build a data center in the central Minnesota city of Becker. In filings with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission last week, Xcel Energy said it has terminated its agreements with Honeycrisp Power LLC, a Google affiliate, after the company failed to provide a notice to proceed with the project.
Popular Longtime Running Minnesota Festival gets License Revoked. Is this Done?
At the beginning of December I was sharing how the Scott County officials had a meeting to discuss several items. The one item on the agenda, that was the biggest of them all, is whether or not Mid-America Festivals, who run the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, should have their permit revoked.
willmarradio.com
Police looking for teen missing from Willmar since November 9th
(Willmar MN-) Chloe Lynn Garcia is a 17-year-old girl who has been missing from Willmar since November 9th. Garcia has ties to Willmar, Jamestown ND, and the states of Nebraska and Texas. If you have any information on the location of Chloe Lynn Garcia, call Willmar Police at 320-235-2244.
kduz.com
Bank Deposit Bag Stolen in Hutchinson
Hutchinson Police are investigating the theft of a bank deposit bag that was reported last week. On Wednesday, December 14th, a business located on Main Street North reported that a bank deposit bag was taken that contained approximately $3,000 to $5,000. The theft was believed to have occurred either Friday,...
patriotnewsmn.com
Sherburne County Sheriff's Activity Report
The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):. Alexandra Celeste Lee, 29 of Walker, MN 56484 - GM 3rd degree DWI & MSD 4th degree DWI; Jesse Paul Eisel, 30 of Elk River, MN 55330 - GM driving after cancellation – IPS; Robert Paul Hammer, 58 of Becker, MN 55308 - MSD domestic assault; Emily Jane Wilmshurst, 30 of Rosemount, MN 55068 - FEL 5th degree-controlled substance & Freeborn Co. & Hennepin Co. warrants; Cassandra Ann Franz, 38 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - MSD domestic assault; Samuel Lee Skramstad, 32 of Saint Paul, MN 55117 - GM driving after cancellation – IPS; Brian Lyle Morien, 45 of Minneapolis, MN 55406 - FEL threats of violence; John Carl Henrichsen, 52 of Elk River, MN 55330 - GM 3rd degree DWI test refusal; Daniel Richard Light, 25 of Dayton, MN 55327 - MSD 4th degree DWI; Carrie-Ann Eckert, 54 of Milaca, MN 56353 - FEL 5th degree-controlled substance & Mille Lacs Co. warrant; Carly Marie Somnis, 30 of Isanti, MN 55040 - GM 3rd degree DWI; James Andrew Downey, 29 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - GM 3rd degree DWI; David Hans William Magaard, 37 of Sauk Rapids, MN 56379 - Benton Co. warrant; Cindy Lee Bellanger, 41 of Moorhead, MN 56560 - Mahnomen Co. warrant; Andy Leroy Ashmore, 27 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Sherburne Co. warrants; Lynnea Jean Larcom, 33 of Clearwater, MN 55320 - Sherburne Co. warrant; William Joseph Nelson, 35 of Stanchfield, MN 55080 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Camden Ray Sawyer, 29 of Minneapolis, MN 55408 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Trevor Robert Campbell-Berry, 26 of Blaine, MN 55434 - Sherburne Co., & Wright Co. warrants; Rogelio De La Garza III, 43 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Trinidad Romero, 26 of Becker, MN 55308 - McLeod Co. warrant; Devin Robert Rosenow, 35 of Saint Joseph, MN 55389 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Andrea Lynn Johnson-Curtis, 30 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Michael Antonio Wilson, Sr., 35 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 - Sherburne Co. warrant.
Traffic Stop in Eden Valley Turns Up Large Stash of Drugs
EDEN VALLEY (WJON News) -- Authorities arrested a man in Eden Valley who allegedly had illegal drugs on him. The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force assisted the Eden Valley Police Department and the Meeker County Sheriff's Office with a traffic stop just after midnight Thursday. A 42-year-old Minneapolis man...
