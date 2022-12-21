Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Semi, 3 all-wheel drive SUV’s in ditch on I-94
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A semi and three all-wheel drive SUV’s are in the ditch on I-94 near exit 22. According to Indiana State police sergeant Glen Fifield, it’s slick, black ice conditions and cold. “For the umpteenth time, we’re asking people to use extra caution if you...
Woman seriously injured in Anderson shooting
ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities in Anderson are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left a woman injured. Police were called to a local hospital emergency room Saturday afternoon where the victim had arrived with a gunshot wound. A department spokesperson said the woman was in serious but stable condition.
Pedestrian hit by 2 vehicles in Whiteland crash
WHITELAND, Ind. — A person was seriously injured after being hit by two vehicles in Johnson County Wednesday. Investigators believe the person was standing on Whiteland Road, near Bob Glidden Boulevard, trying to stop traffic around 6 p.m. when they were hit twice by vehicles. Whiteland Fire Department Chief Eric Funkhouser said the person, who has not yet been identified, was hit by a westbound vehicle, which knocked them into the path of an eastbound vehicle.
WISH-TV
3 missing teens crash in Lafayette after police chase
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Three teens reported missing from Indianapolis crashed in Lafayette after a police chase, according to Indiana State Police. According to state police, three teens were reported missing from Indianapolis on Tuesday. Just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, a state police trooper was patrolling I-65 near exit...
wbiw.com
The pursuit in Tippecanoe County ends when the suspect crashes the vehicle
TIPPECANOE CO. – This morning, just after 3:00 a.m., Trooper Schroder was patrolling Interstate 65 near the 172-mile marker. Trooper Schroder attempted to stop a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations. The Honda failed to stop and fled northbound on I-65. Trooper Schroder continued to pursue the Honda northbound to the 175-mile marker, where the Honda ran off the east side of the road and began to drive parallel with I-65. The Honda ran off an embankment, landed on the southbound lanes of State Road 25, and hit another embankment on the north side of State Road 25. The vehicle then rolled over and came to rest in the ditch north of State Road 25 and east of I-65.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Vehicle Collision Causing Serious Bodily Injury on State Road 47
At approximately 3:52 p.m. Wednesday, Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of State Road 47 and County Road 500 East, Lebanon, on a vehicle collision with an ejection and entrapment. Upon initial investigation, it was determined that a 2009 Pontiac G5S, driven by Alexis Walker (21...
Muncie women struck and killed by vehicle
MUNCIE, Ind. — A 55-year-old Muncie woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday evening, the Delaware County Coroner’s Officer said. The coroner said the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. near Madison and Second streets. The pedestrian — identified as Tina Gregory — was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office […]
Shots fired at Greenwood Park Mall, no injuries reported
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Greenwood Park Mall. The reports of shots fired came in just after 5 p.m. Multiple police sources confirmed there were no victims hit by the gunfire, and this was not an active shooter situation. Immediately following the...
WLFI.com
Lafayette Police make multiple arrests following shooting
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police have arrested multiple people in response to a reported shooting. According to LPD, On Friday around 7:18 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of N. 10th St. Investigation into police to believe the resident of the...
Danville man sentenced to 18 years in 2021 deadly drunk driving crash
DANVILLE, Ind. — A 21-year-old Danville man will spend 18 years in prison for his role in a deadly crash in December 2021. Noah Wells pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or more. The...
Friends search for missing Avon man
Friends and family are looking for an Avon man who disappeared last week. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened to Donald K. Miller.
WLFI.com
Overnight police chase ends in crash, leads to three missing juveniles
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A police chase on I-65 ending in a rollover crash on State Road 25. According to Indiana State Police, around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning ISP attempted to pull over a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations. The vehicle fled from police northbound on I-65 ISP said the vehicle ran off the road around the 175 mile marker and continued next to the interstate. the vehicle then ran off the embankment, landed on State Road 25, and hit another embankment, then rolled over and came to rest in the ditch north of State Road 25 and east of I-65.
Woman dies after Friday afternoon apartment fire in Indianapolis
A 70-year-old woman was found dead inside an apartment after a reported fire Friday afternoon. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
WLFI.com
Saturday afternoon fire at Clinton County residence, one found dead
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Clinton County Sheriff rich Kelly tells News 18 a dead man was found in an active structure fire at a residence on East County Road 600 North around 2:45 p.m. Saturday. The body of 81-year-old Claude Faust of Forest was found by first responders....
WISH-TV
Person killed in crash in Logansport
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — A person was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash in Logansport, according to the Logansport Police Department. Just before 1 p.m., officers with Logansport Police Department were sent to the area of US 35 and 18th Street on reports of a crash involving a semi and a passenger car. That’s on the south side of Logansport.
36 crashes, non-emergency calls up 40% overnight in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Some places in Hamilton County are seeing snow drifts as high as three or four feet Friday as blistering winds sweep snow. The Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency is still asking people to avoid being outside. Executive Director Shane Booker said some of the more rural roads in the county are […]
shelbycountypost.com
One person injured as car runs into East Michigan Road home
A car ran though a house on East Michigan Road Monday morning. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department reports Terrie Brown, 63, of Shelbyville, was driving a 2010 Toyota Rav 4 about 10:45 a.m. when for an unknown reason the vehicle left the road and ran through a house. Brown...
IFD: 1 hospitalized after truck crashes into apartment building on near north side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was taken to the hospital after a truck crashed into an apartment building on Indianapolis' near north side Thursday morning, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. Around 9:30 a.m., crews responded to an apartment building in the 700 block of East 30th Street, near East...
Fox 59
wrtv.com
Woman dies after vehicle hits stopped semi on I-74 in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A West Virginia woman was killed Monday afternoon after a car crash on I-74 near the Pleasant View exit at the 100 mile marker. Indiana State Police say an earlier crash led to a semi pulling into the median, but part of its trailer was partially in the left lane.
