Lafayette, IN

WISH-TV

Semi, 3 all-wheel drive SUV’s in ditch on I-94

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A semi and three all-wheel drive SUV’s are in the ditch on I-94 near exit 22. According to Indiana State police sergeant Glen Fifield, it’s slick, black ice conditions and cold. “For the umpteenth time, we’re asking people to use extra caution if you...
PENDLETON, IN
WTHR

Woman seriously injured in Anderson shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities in Anderson are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left a woman injured. Police were called to a local hospital emergency room Saturday afternoon where the victim had arrived with a gunshot wound. A department spokesperson said the woman was in serious but stable condition.
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

Pedestrian hit by 2 vehicles in Whiteland crash

WHITELAND, Ind. — A person was seriously injured after being hit by two vehicles in Johnson County Wednesday. Investigators believe the person was standing on Whiteland Road, near Bob Glidden Boulevard, trying to stop traffic around 6 p.m. when they were hit twice by vehicles. Whiteland Fire Department Chief Eric Funkhouser said the person, who has not yet been identified, was hit by a westbound vehicle, which knocked them into the path of an eastbound vehicle.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

3 missing teens crash in Lafayette after police chase

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Three teens reported missing from Indianapolis crashed in Lafayette after a police chase, according to Indiana State Police. According to state police, three teens were reported missing from Indianapolis on Tuesday. Just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, a state police trooper was patrolling I-65 near exit...
LAFAYETTE, IN
wbiw.com

The pursuit in Tippecanoe County ends when the suspect crashes the vehicle

TIPPECANOE CO. – This morning, just after 3:00 a.m., Trooper Schroder was patrolling Interstate 65 near the 172-mile marker. Trooper Schroder attempted to stop a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations. The Honda failed to stop and fled northbound on I-65. Trooper Schroder continued to pursue the Honda northbound to the 175-mile marker, where the Honda ran off the east side of the road and began to drive parallel with I-65. The Honda ran off an embankment, landed on the southbound lanes of State Road 25, and hit another embankment on the north side of State Road 25. The vehicle then rolled over and came to rest in the ditch north of State Road 25 and east of I-65.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Vehicle Collision Causing Serious Bodily Injury on State Road 47

At approximately 3:52 p.m. Wednesday, Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of State Road 47 and County Road 500 East, Lebanon, on a vehicle collision with an ejection and entrapment. Upon initial investigation, it was determined that a 2009 Pontiac G5S, driven by Alexis Walker (21...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Muncie women struck and killed by vehicle

MUNCIE, Ind. — A 55-year-old Muncie woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday evening, the Delaware County Coroner’s Officer said. The coroner said the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. near Madison and Second streets. The pedestrian — identified as Tina Gregory — was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office […]
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

Shots fired at Greenwood Park Mall, no injuries reported

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Greenwood Park Mall. The reports of shots fired came in just after 5 p.m. Multiple police sources confirmed there were no victims hit by the gunfire, and this was not an active shooter situation. Immediately following the...
GREENWOOD, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette Police make multiple arrests following shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police have arrested multiple people in response to a reported shooting. According to LPD, On Friday around 7:18 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of N. 10th St. Investigation into police to believe the resident of the...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

WISH-TV

Person killed in crash in Logansport

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — A person was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash in Logansport, according to the Logansport Police Department. Just before 1 p.m., officers with Logansport Police Department were sent to the area of US 35 and 18th Street on reports of a crash involving a semi and a passenger car. That’s on the south side of Logansport.
LOGANSPORT, IN
shelbycountypost.com

One person injured as car runs into East Michigan Road home

A car ran though a house on East Michigan Road Monday morning. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department reports Terrie Brown, 63, of Shelbyville, was driving a 2010 Toyota Rav 4 about 10:45 a.m. when for an unknown reason the vehicle left the road and ran through a house. Brown...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Fox 59

GREENWOOD, IN

