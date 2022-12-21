Read full article on original website
Related
foxwilmington.com
Two-vehicle crash causes delays on U.S. 17 in Pender County
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A two-vehicle crash is causing traffic delays and closures as of about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. According to a Pender County Sheriff’s Office representative, the crash took place on U.S. 17 not far from Surf City. A North Carolina Department of Transportation tweet also referenced the crash.
WECT
Road reopened after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Brunswick County
A spokesperson for NHC Fire said the fire was coming from the attic of the home, and it is believed to be an electrical fire. If you plan on being out of town for the holiday, law enforcement is sharing tips on how to protect your home. January is fire...
WECT
NHC Fire Rescue responds to Monday night Wrightsboro fire
WRIGHTSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a fire in Wrightsboro at around 9:47 p.m. According to the report, crews responded to a large gazebo fire at 1733 N County Drive. NHC Fire Rescue, along with a unit from the Wilmington Fire Department, were able to extinguish it within 30 minutes.
25newsnow.com
North Carolina man identified in fatal Christmas Day McLean County crash
(25 News Now) - A North Carolina man was identified as the victim of a fatal crash Christmas Day in McLean County. According to the preliminary autopsy opinion of McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder says Herbert Vance Rich III, 71, of Wallace, North Carolina, he died from multiple blunt injuries due to a motor vehicle crash, reportedly sustained as the driver of a van that left the roadway.
WECT
Crews battle Christmas Eve house fire near Tabor City
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Tabor City Fire Department, along with the Williams Township Volunteer Fire Department, responded to a structure fire on Dec. 24 at approximately 6:07 p.m. on Dothan Road. According to the Tabor City FD, a neighboring child discovered smoke emanating from the house. Two people...
wglt.org
North Carolina man killed in Christmas Day crash on I-74
A 71-year-old man from North Carolina died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 near Carlock on Christmas Day. McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the victim as Herbert Rich III of Wallace, North Carolina. According to Yoder, Rich was the lone occupant in a van that left the roadway shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office assists homeowner in rescuing dog from pool amid freezing conditions
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has shared the details about how two of their deputies helped save the life of a dog from freezing temperatures. On Dec. 24, a German shepherd named NASA got loose and jumped into his neighbor’s pool. For 10...
WECT
Electrical fire displaces eight people from home on Christmas Day
If you plan on being out of town for the holiday, law enforcement is sharing tips on how to protect your home. One location will be on Independence Boulevard in Wilmington. The second location will be in Hampstead along Country Club Road. January is fire fighter cancer awareness month. Updated:...
wpde.com
Blue ribbons being put up in North Myrtle Beach to honor sergeant killed in crash
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Blue ribbons will be put up around North Myrtle Beach Tuesday to honor a sergeant killed in a crash on New Year's Day 2021. North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Sgt. Gordon William Best was responding to a 'shots fired' call at the Barefoot Resort when he lost control of his vehicle on the wet roads and hit a utility pole.
foxwilmington.com
New Hanover Sheriff’s Office looking for woman missing since November
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help in finding a missing woman. Megan Carson Rogers, 38, was last seen Nov. 17 at 111 Windy Hills Drive in Wilmington. Rogers is 5 feet 4 inches tall with hazel eyes and...
WMBF
Crews respond to three-alarm fire at Horry County resort
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded late Friday to a three-alarm at a resort in the North Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to the blaze at around 9:30 p.m. at the Ocean Creek Garden Homes near Briarcliffe Acres. HCFR added that a second and...
WECT
Warming shelters opening in Southeastern North Carolina due to power outages
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of people are without power across Southeastern North Carolina, including parts of Columbus County and New Hanover County. Columbus County officials are opening a warming shelter at 6 p.m. in Downtown Whiteville due to power outages and freezing temperatures. The shelter is located at 127...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Duke Energy emergency power outages underway; thousands in Cape Fear without power
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Duke Energy is experiencing short temporary power outages across its system due to extremely cold temperatures driving the unusually high energy demand. According to Duke Energy, emergency outages, also known as rolling blackouts, are necessary to protect the energy grid against longer, more widespread outages.
WECT
Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!
A spokesperson for NHC Fire said the fire was coming from the attic of the home, and it is believed to be an electrical fire. If you plan on being out of town for the holiday, law enforcement is sharing tips on how to protect your home. January is fire...
foxwilmington.com
Dolphin Dip to take place in Surf City on New Year’s Day
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) – Surf City will host the 2023 Dolphin Dip on Jan. 1. Per the announcement, the event will take place at the Roland Ave. Beach Access at 11 a.m. According to organizers, there will be costume contents and other entertainment along with the “The Dip” at noon. This free event will be family-friendly, and those who do not wish to enter the water are encouraged to come for the festivities.
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington organizations work to help unsheltered weather the cold temperatures
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Cold weather can be a challenge for everyone, from higher costs to heat homes to spending less time outdoors. For many it’s a just a nuisance, but for those who don’t have a place to call home, cold weather poses even bigger challenges.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police release name of pedestrian hit, killed by EMS vehicle
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The pedestrian who died after being struck by an EMS vehicle earlier this week has been identified. The Wilmington Police Department says 30-year-old Michael A. Rakes of Wilmington was the person killed in the deadly accident on Carolina Beach Road. According to a news release,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police release name of pedestrian killed on Market Street
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department have identified the man killed after being struck by a vehicle last week. Police say 45-year-old Christopher Lanier Burton was hit in the 3100 block of Market Street in front of ‘Dr. Stylz’ men’s clothing store. Burton was...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheetz locations to be built in the Cape Fear Area
CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY)– A convenience store and gas station chain has plans to bring two new locations to the Wilmington area. Nick Ruffner, Public Relations Manager for Sheetz, says “although it is too early to share details around when stores will open, Sheetz can confirm the company is in the planning stages for two locations in the Wilmington area.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Single vehicle crash causes slowdown on Highway 17 South in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Police are on the scene of a single vehicle crash on Highway 17 South in Leland. The crash occurred between Collins Way and Brunswick Forest Parkway. Travel lanes are currently open, but there is a slow down due to emergency crews working at the...
Comments / 0