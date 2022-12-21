ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50-year-old man dies after being struck by stray bullet while sitting in his car at South Side Park

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
A 50-year-old man was killed by a stray bullet Tuesday night in Marquette Park on the South Side.

The man was sitting in a car in the near 71st and Kedzie when shots were fired from a nearby disturbance, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the head and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

