ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Firefighters are back at condo complex in Far North Dallas, site of a 3-alarm fire Wednesday morning

By Iris Bekker, Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mjcCT_0jq3aOVY00

Dallas firefighters are back on the scene of a condo complex that caught fire early Wednesday morning. The fire at the Parkway Quarter Condominiums on Bent Tree Forest Drive is now at 4 alarms and a part of the roof has collapsed.

Firefighters were first called to the scene overnight when a fire broke out on the second floor. Several units were damaged but no one was hurt.
Firefighters stayed on the scene until after noon Wednesday, then about an hour later -- someone called 911 after seeing a light haze coming from the building.

It quickly went to a four-alarm, and firefighters had to help some people who were inside to collect their belongings. Firefighters say this fire started in a different area of the complex so they don't believe the two are connected... but they are investigating.

The Red Cross continues to help some condo dwellers whose units were damaged in an early morning fire.

The original fire broke out just before 2 a.m. Wednesday at the Parkway Quarter condo complex Bent Tree Forest Drive near Keller Springs and the Dallas North Tollway.

Firefighters found flames already spouting from the second floor so they attacked hard and fast with hand lines.

As they moved in, they found the fire had already advanced into walls and between the floors, making for a more complicated attack.

Commanders added a second alarm and quickly a third to bring in more manpower.

Even with more than 60 firefighters on scene, it took until 5 a.m. to tap the original fire out.

Investigators don't yet know what caused either of the two fires.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Firefighters battle 3 separate fires across DFW as arctic blast hits area

DALLAS — The snow and below-freezing temperatures brought by the arctic front haven't stopped fires from happening around Dallas-Fort Worth Thursday morning. Firefighters around the metroplex have responded to three separate fires since this morning, an apartment fire and a house fire in Fort Worth, and a house fire in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting – 9770 Forest Lane

On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 PM, officers responded to a shooting call at 9770 Forest Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue with a non-life-threatening injury. Two...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Early morning crash on I-20 in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a crash on I-20 that left one person dead and another person in critical condition early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just before 4 a.m. in Southeast Oak Cliff, and involved three vehicles. Some eastbound lanes had to be closed near Houston School Road.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Major Accident – Pedestrian Struck 3100 S. Great Trinity Forest Way

Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver who hit and seriously injured a pedestrian. 3100 S. Great Trinity Forest Way when they were hit by a car. The suspect was going westbound in a vehicle described as a gold late 1990s to early 2000 Ford Taurus with Texas license plate RDK-1418. The suspect vehicle registration was not registered to the Taurus but to a Mercury Mountaineer.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Blaze reignites at Dallas condominium complex that caught fire this morning

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas condominium complex that caught fire early Wednesday morning has caught fire, again.At 1:50 a.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue units were sent to a structure fire call at the Parkway Quarter Condominiums on Bent Tree Forest Drive. When firefighters arrived, officials say a fire was seen coming out of the second floor.While there, firefighters found that the flames were within the walls and between the floors and so they called for second and third-alarm responses. Approximately 60 to 70 firefighters then arrived to help. That fire was put out just after 5 a.m.According to investigators, the fire was most...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

No injuries reported in 3-alarm condominium fire, officials say

DALLAS — No injuries were reported after a 3-alarm fire at a housing complex overnight Wednesday. Dallas Fire & Rescue said the fire started just before 2 a.m. Wednesday at the Parkway Quarter Condominiums located in the 5300 block of Bent Tree Forest Drive. Officials said the fire was...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

This Midcentury Ranch-Style in Fort Worth Is Atomic Era-riffic

Fort Worth serving up looks. There are so many gems just over yonder. I think that’s how we think they all talk in Fort Worth. But doubtsies they really do. Anyway, this home is just amazing. Original and maybe one of the best I’ve ever seen as far as care and condition.
FORT WORTH, TX
inForney.com

Two killed, one critically injured in overnight crash on U.S. Highway 80

ELMO, Texas — Two people were killed and another critically injured in an overnight crash in northeastern Kaufman County. Around 11:30 p.m., on December 23, 2022, emergency services including the Elmo Fire Department, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Careflite responded to a reported two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 80 just east of Ham's Orchards, approximately two miles west of Elmo, Texas.
ELMO, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting on Amanda Lane

9:40 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 11333 Amanda Lane. Officers arrived and found a 16-year-old male shot in the leg. Dallas Fire Rescue took the victim to a local hospital where he was treated and released. The preliminary investigation determined the victim was shot by an...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
43K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy