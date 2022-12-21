Firefighters are back at condo complex in Far North Dallas, site of a 3-alarm fire Wednesday morning

Dallas firefighters are back on the scene of a condo complex that caught fire early Wednesday morning. The fire at the Parkway Quarter Condominiums on Bent Tree Forest Drive is now at 4 alarms and a part of the roof has collapsed.

Firefighters were first called to the scene overnight when a fire broke out on the second floor. Several units were damaged but no one was hurt.

Firefighters stayed on the scene until after noon Wednesday, then about an hour later -- someone called 911 after seeing a light haze coming from the building.

It quickly went to a four-alarm, and firefighters had to help some people who were inside to collect their belongings. Firefighters say this fire started in a different area of the complex so they don't believe the two are connected... but they are investigating.

The Red Cross continues to help some condo dwellers whose units were damaged in an early morning fire.

The original fire broke out just before 2 a.m. Wednesday at the Parkway Quarter condo complex Bent Tree Forest Drive near Keller Springs and the Dallas North Tollway.

Firefighters found flames already spouting from the second floor so they attacked hard and fast with hand lines.

As they moved in, they found the fire had already advanced into walls and between the floors, making for a more complicated attack.

Commanders added a second alarm and quickly a third to bring in more manpower.

Even with more than 60 firefighters on scene, it took until 5 a.m. to tap the original fire out.

Investigators don't yet know what caused either of the two fires.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram