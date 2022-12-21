Man jailed in Parker County after long chase and two-hour armed standoff

Parker County investigators have now identified the man jailed at the end of a high-speed chase and a two-hour armed standoff Tuesday.

It began when a deputy tried to pull over an SUV with no license plate on Highway 377 near Cresson. But the driver hit the gas -- and the chase was on.

The SUV wound around for quite a while, at speeds up to 100 miles per hour, into Benbrook and Fort Worth.

At one point, the driver stopped to drop off a woman who took off on foot. She was quickly chased down and arrested.

The driver took off again and, somewhere along the way, tossed a meth pipe out the window. By this time, the SUV was running on at least two flat tires because of spike strips.

Finally, the SUV came to a halt on Alameda Street near I-30 and Loop 820 where the driver got out -- holding a pistol. Then began the standoff right in the middle of the street.

After two hours, officers persuaded Bradley Olson to give it up and he was hauled to the Parker County jail on a string of charges.

