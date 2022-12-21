ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Driver in fatal hit-and-run is now jailed in Fort Worth

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

About two weeks after a Bedford woman was run over and killed in Fort Worth -- her accused killer has now been captured.

Police have been looking for the hit-and-run driver since December 4th, when Vanessa Jane Amend was struck and killed while walking outside her disabled car in the left lane on Highway 183 near Highway 360.

Amend was on her way home from her waitress job at a Dallas steakhouse when her car became disabled in a crash.

While outside her car, Amend was run down by a car described by witnesses as a white Mustang with dark racing stripes. The Mustang never even slowed down.

In the past couple of weeks, detectives have been working the case and Tuesday they made their arrest.

A man named Ajdin Dervisevic is up on a charge of causing an accident involving death. Other charges could still be filed.

KRLD News Radio

