Retailers Recognize Logile as a Top 10 Best Retail Technology Provider and #1 Overall for Customer Satisfaction and Performance on RIS News’ 2023 Software LeaderBoard

Logile, Inc. today announced that retailers rated Logile #1 overall for customer satisfaction and performance with 12 additional number-one placements across the 2023 RIS News Software LeaderBoard, RIS’ annual retail customer satisfaction survey. Logile also placed #8 on the overall Top 20 best retail industry technology providers and is the only dedicated workforce management solution vendor to appear on this coveted list. Additionally, Logile ranked in the top two positions in more than half of the LeaderBoard categories.

Retailers have consecutively voted Logile onto the annual LeaderBoard since 2015. This year marks Logile's sixth appearance and highest placement on the overall Top 20. Logile's number-one rankings in customer satisfaction and performance are flanked by other number-one ratings in categories measuring efficient implementation, exceptional support and ease of use that are essential to successful deployment and value delivery. Logile's #1 rankings include the following categories: Customer satisfaction, Overall performance, Return on investment (ROI), Total cost of operation, Technology innovation, Software reliability, Ease of administration and maintenance, and Quality of support.

“Logile’s consistent placement on the RIS LeaderBoard every year since 2015 and its six-year history on the overall Top 20 provider list—cracking the Top 10 this year—are impressive indications of Logile’s commitment and ability to deliver the solutions and support retailers need for ongoing success in an ever-changing industry,” said Jamie Grill-Goodman, Editor in Chief at RIS News. “Since its first appearance on the LeaderBoard, Logile’s planning, WFM and execution portfolio has grown significantly, now leveraging a unified single store forecast to provide additional solutions for inventory management including perpetual inventory, production planning, fresh item management, recipe management and computer assisted ordering. Logile’s stellar 2023 LeaderBoard ratings signal retailers’ approval of Logile’s ongoing solution investment direction and innovation.”

Tom Herman, Northgate Market Senior Vice President of Strategy and Execution, commented, “I’m not at all surprised that Logile finished so high in the 2023 RIS LeaderBoard retail survey. Our experience with Logile has been phenomenal, quite honestly. If they were number one in customer service, I can see why. I didn’t get a chance to participate in the survey, but I would’ve given them number one as well. I think the big key is their responsiveness. They are a business solutions provider, and I think if you really are a business solutions provider, you really have to be good at customer service. And Logile’s customer service is far and away the best in the industry.”

“We are honored that our customers have once again rated Logile highly across the 2023 RIS LeaderBoard. Their trust and confidence in our partnership is what we strive to maintain each day in our mission to help them achieve their operational objectives and positioning for future success,” said Purna Mishra, Logile Founder and CEO. “Logile reaffirms our commitment to leading the industry with best practices, unwavering customer support and cutting-edge solution development—such as flexible gig-style scheduling and a single unified forecast for managing labor and inventory—that transform how retailers are able to address modern retail challenges.”

About Logile, Inc.

Logile is the leading retail labor planning, workforce management, inventory management and store execution provider deployed in thousands of retail locations across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and Oceania. Our proven AI, machine-learning technology and industrial engineering accelerate ROI and enable operational excellence with improved performance and empowered employees. Retailers worldwide rely on Logile solutions to boost profitability and competitive advantage by delivering the best service and products at optimal cost.

From labor standards development and modeling, to unified forecasting, storewide scheduling, and time and attendance, to inventory management, task management, food safety and mobile employee engagement—we transform retail operations with a unified store-level solution. Gain the Advantage with The Logic of Retail. One Platform for store planning, scheduling and execution. Learn more: logile.com

