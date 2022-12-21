Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Day Preview

Preview for tonight's game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls.

Preview

The Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls last met ten days ago. The tightly-contested game ended with a buzzer-beating shot by AJ Griffin to clinch an overtime victory for Atlanta.

Since then, Chicago has lost three of their last four games, and the season's outlook appears dire. Injuries have depleted the roster, and All-Star guard Zach LaVine is reportedly unhappy.

Meanwhile, Atlanta is just one game over .500. It's far from where the team envisioned themselves at this point in the season, but they survived a three-week stretch where they were significantly short-handed.

Anyone can scan Atlanta's schedule and realize now is the time to make up lost ground. Coincidentally, All-NBA guard Trae Young is shaking off his early-season slump. Young can manufacture stats, but his efficiency is starting to trend in the right direction.

In addition to Young returning to form, Atlanta must get back to its newfound defensive identity they had earlier this season. The team has surrendered 120+ points in the last six games and slid to 18th in defensive rating. Even worse, Atlanta has developed a habit of blowing double-digit leads - a complete game would help calm the youthful roster.

Injury Report

Chicago played last night, so we have not yet received their official injury report. However, we know that Lonzo Ball (knee) is out.

Atlanta's injury report lists Clint Capel (right calf strain) as out.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (-6)

Over/Under Point Total: 233.5

Money Line: Hawks (-225) Bulls (+188)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: State Farm Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for a fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Statement Edition uniforms (black). The Chicago Bulls will wear their Icon Edition uniforms (red).