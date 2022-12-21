Read full article on original website
KOCO
Oklahoma City shelter sees spike in animals left in cold
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Animal Welfare said it has seen a spike in calls for animals left in the cold as dangerous temperatures linger across the state. Due to the extreme weather, city officials said residents should bring their dogs inside. They also encouraged people who see strays to call Animal Welfare.
okcfox.com
Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Willow
If you've ever wanted to adopt or foster a pet, the holidays are the perfect time!. Today we got the chance to meet this adorable dog, Willow. Check out this story to see if Willow would be the perfect addition to your home. If you want to see what animals...
This OKC Fire Dept retirement will have a direct effect on the news
OKC Fire Dept Public Information Officer Benny Fulkerson is retiring. He has been a skilled spokesperson who will be missed by reporters. The post This OKC Fire Dept retirement will have a direct effect on the news appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Generous KFOR viewer helps woman whose SNAP benefits were stolen
After a Grinch stole from an Oklahoma family, things were looking pretty bleak until a generous viewer stepped in to help.
news9.com
Extreme Cold Prompts Hundreds Of Oklahomans Experiencing Homelessness To Seek Shelter
Oklahoma City-area shelters have been helping hundreds of people experiencing homelessness escape the bitter cold by providing overnight accommodations. With wind chills well into the negatives on Thursday, the Homeless Alliance in Oklahoma City turned its day shelter into a temporary emergency night shelter. The shelter will remain open 24...
okcfox.com
Technicians respond to home heating and plumbing emergencies amid freezing weather
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Technicians with A&T Mechanical Heat & Air Services, Inc. responded to emergency calls in the Oklahoma City area as the state dealt with frigid temperatures on Thursday. Joseph Alvarez, one of the company's owners, shared tips on how homeowners can avoid similar issues. To avoid...
okcfox.com
CHEF'STORE KITCHEN: Shaka
This weather makes us want to escape to the tropics. Its time to warm up with some delicious Hawaiian food from Shaka, today's CHEF'STORE kitchen. Shaka is located at 308 NW 10th Street in OKC. And you van give them a call at 405-724-7681. And you can shop where the...
Local Business Helps Norman Salvation Army By Replacing Stolen Christmas Gifts
Christmas time is a busy time but a rewarding time at the Cleveland County Salvation Army in Norman. The ministry provides toys for kids and groceries for families, but as workers prepared for the big day of excitement, sadly someone did the unthinkable. “One of the staff came in and...
Tenants across OKC facing the deep freeze with no heat
Anxiety over the incoming freeze on Thursday is even greater for families without heat. KFOR got a number of calls and emails this week from tenants saying their heating is broken and their landlords are neglecting to fix it quickly enough.
Blanchard family’s house explodes just days before Christmas
Pipes freezing and heat not working correctly turned out to be an incredible blessing in disguise for one Blanchard family.
This City in Oklahoma is in the Top 10 Grinchiest Cities in the U.S.
A study was conducted by FinanceBuzz.com to find the grinchiest cities in the U.S. that are in need of some serious Christmas spirit. As it turns out there's a city in Oklahoma that made the list and ranked in the top 10. The study used several different factors when judging...
okcfox.com
Baby elephant at OKC Zoo celebrates first Christmas
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It's a sweet time in the elephant exhibit at the OKC Zoo!. Rama, a baby elephant at the Zoo, is celebrating her first Christmas. Elephant caretakers at the OKC Zoo decided to give the elephant herd some winter-themed enrichment, including ice treats, barrels, and Safari Snow made out of animal safe soap bubbles to help celebrate Rama's first Christmas.
okcfox.com
Deer Creek neighbors concerned, woman caught on camera with weapon
DEER CREEK, Okla. (KOKH) — Deer Creek neighbors are talking after a woman with a weapon rang the doorbell of several homes on Sunday night. This happened to several homes in The Grove neighborhood in Deer Creek, also in the Lone Oak Village neighborhood as well. One homeowner caught...
okcfox.com
12 Days of Christmas on Western Ave: Milo
With a taste described as deeply Oklahoman, Milo is a restaurant using local ingredients to bring unique flavors to the OKC community. Executive Chef, Josh Valentine, spoke to us about their unique dining experience and how Milo is giving back to the Oklahoma community one plate at a time. For...
okcfox.com
OBI in need of blood donors as winter weather moves through Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — All Our Blood Institute donor centers remain open throughout Oklahoma during the winter weather. Governor Stitt has issued a state of emergency causing some closures, but healthcare workers, emergency responders, and support for those needing blood means our centers must remain open. If you...
okcfox.com
Choctaw woman accused of stealing car left unoccupied to warm up
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — A Choctaw woman was arrested after Stillwater police said she stole a woman's car after it was left unoccupied to warm up in the cold weather. Officers responded to N. Cimarron Plaza just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. "The victim started her vehicle to warm...
‘It’s ridiculous’: Choctaw engine repair shop keeps customer’s car for nearly two years
For almost two years, X Power Racing Engines has been rebuilding an engine for a Newalla customer, but that customer says they've been left in the dark for the last several weeks and are now unsure if they'll ever get their car back.
blackchronicle.com
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
okcfox.com
Zero Gravity Recliners From Bob Mills Furniture
Home movies just got better now that Bob Mills Furniture offers a new zero gravity recliner that comes complete with all the bells & whistlesWe got all the details from the man himself, Bob Mills. Bob Mills Furniture is located at 3600 West Reno Avenue in Oklahoma City. You can...
‘It’s like a miracle to be here,’ Family displaced after 11-year-old alerts of raging fire days before Christmas
Just days before Christmas, an Oklahoma family is without a place to live after a fire destroyed most of their belongings.
