Shawnee, OK

Oklahoma City shelter sees spike in animals left in cold

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Animal Welfare said it has seen a spike in calls for animals left in the cold as dangerous temperatures linger across the state. Due to the extreme weather, city officials said residents should bring their dogs inside. They also encouraged people who see strays to call Animal Welfare.
Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Willow

If you've ever wanted to adopt or foster a pet, the holidays are the perfect time!. Today we got the chance to meet this adorable dog, Willow. Check out this story to see if Willow would be the perfect addition to your home. If you want to see what animals...
CHEF'STORE KITCHEN: Shaka

This weather makes us want to escape to the tropics. Its time to warm up with some delicious Hawaiian food from Shaka, today's CHEF'STORE kitchen. Shaka is located at 308 NW 10th Street in OKC. And you van give them a call at 405-724-7681. And you can shop where the...
Baby elephant at OKC Zoo celebrates first Christmas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It's a sweet time in the elephant exhibit at the OKC Zoo!. Rama, a baby elephant at the Zoo, is celebrating her first Christmas. Elephant caretakers at the OKC Zoo decided to give the elephant herd some winter-themed enrichment, including ice treats, barrels, and Safari Snow made out of animal safe soap bubbles to help celebrate Rama's first Christmas.
12 Days of Christmas on Western Ave: Milo

With a taste described as deeply Oklahoman, Milo is a restaurant using local ingredients to bring unique flavors to the OKC community. Executive Chef, Josh Valentine, spoke to us about their unique dining experience and how Milo is giving back to the Oklahoma community one plate at a time. For...
OBI in need of blood donors as winter weather moves through Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — All Our Blood Institute donor centers remain open throughout Oklahoma during the winter weather. Governor Stitt has issued a state of emergency causing some closures, but healthcare workers, emergency responders, and support for those needing blood means our centers must remain open. If you...
Choctaw woman accused of stealing car left unoccupied to warm up

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — A Choctaw woman was arrested after Stillwater police said she stole a woman's car after it was left unoccupied to warm up in the cold weather. Officers responded to N. Cimarron Plaza just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. "The victim started her vehicle to warm...
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
Zero Gravity Recliners From Bob Mills Furniture

Home movies just got better now that Bob Mills Furniture offers a new zero gravity recliner that comes complete with all the bells & whistlesWe got all the details from the man himself, Bob Mills. Bob Mills Furniture is located at 3600 West Reno Avenue in Oklahoma City. You can...
