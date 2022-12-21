ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WTVC

TVA ends temporary rolling blackouts for most areas Friday afternoon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday afternoon):. Many local utilities announced early Friday afternoon that TVA has ended it's Step 50 emergency load curtailment request. A post on the Volunteer Energy Cooperative's Facebook page says. Extremely cold temperatures across the region continue to create unprecedented demands on the power system....
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

'Large, active' gas leak in Ooltewah closes road Thursday

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Crews are working to fix a broken 6-inch natural gas main in Ooltewah Thursday, forcing a road to close "for quite some time," officials tell us. We're told there are no current evacuation or shelter in place orders for nearby residents. The leak happened at the...
OOLTEWAH, TN
WTVC

TDOT: We'll do our job to treat roads, but drivers should plan ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As the state prepares for subzero temperatures and light snow accumulation, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is urging drivers to plan ahead. Dangerous driving conditions are expected as temperatures will drastically drop Thursday evening into Friday morning. Some snow is possible, which would quickly...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Flames seen coming from roof as Hixson home burns Friday morning

HIXSON, Tenn. — Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of a home in Hixson Friday morning, as firefighters worked amid bitterly cold temperatures that posed particular challenges. Crews on the scene tell us no one was inside the home, and that the fire started last night but...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Pair arrested for stealing mail in Ooltewah, sheriff's office says

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Two mail theft suspects caught with stolen envelopes and packages in their car were delivered to jail, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says. A release says this past Tuesdays officers responded to Sedgefield Drive in Ooltewah on a report of a white sedan driving through the neighborhood checking mailboxes.
OOLTEWAH, TN
WTVC

Home destroyed, pets lost in Dunlap fire Thursday morning, DFD says

DUNLAP, Tenn. — A home was destroyed and pets were lost in an early morning fire in Dunlap Thursday, according to the Dunlap Fire Department. DFD says when crews arrived the fire was approximately 75% involved in the home and attic, but all occupants were safely out of the burning home.
DUNLAP, TN

