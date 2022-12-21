First commercials, now live events: Netflix is trying everything to remain culturally relevant (except maybe renew beloved shows). “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” will become the streamer’s first live-streamed global event when Rock takes the stage at 10 p.m. EST, March 4, in Baltimore. That’s less than a year after The Slap, when Will Smith struck Rock during the live Oscars broadcast. Presumably, there will be no such interruption during this live event. “Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” Netflix VP of Stand-Up and Comedy Robbie Praw said in a statement at the time...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 35 MINUTES AGO