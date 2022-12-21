CHICAGO (CBS) -- Severe weather in Buffalo and other places to our east continued to cause headaches Monday night for travelers in Chicago.It was a problem at airports nationwide – travelers and their bags stranded hundreds of miles from home. On Monday night, the federal government wants answers from Southwest Airlines about how the systemwide meltdown happened.At Midway International Airport – where Southwest is the main carrier – the wait times were high, and patience was running low Monday night.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, the situation Monday night was described by a traveler as nothing short of a mess....

CHICAGO, IL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO