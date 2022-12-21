Read full article on original website
BBC
South Africa: Fuel tanker explosion kills at least 15 near hospital
At least 15 people have been killed, and about 40 injured, by a huge fuel tanker explosion near a hospital east of Johannesburg. The tanker appeared to have got stuck under a low bridge on Saturday morning in Boksburg city, about 100m from Tambo Memorial Hospital. Patients were evacuated from...
Many air travelers stranded in Chicago and fit to be tied
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Severe weather in Buffalo and other places to our east continued to cause headaches Monday night for travelers in Chicago.It was a problem at airports nationwide – travelers and their bags stranded hundreds of miles from home. On Monday night, the federal government wants answers from Southwest Airlines about how the systemwide meltdown happened.At Midway International Airport – where Southwest is the main carrier – the wait times were high, and patience was running low Monday night.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, the situation Monday night was described by a traveler as nothing short of a mess....
BBC
Boy, 4, dies in swimming pool incident at Center Parcs Longleat resort
A four-year-old boy has died after a "serious medical incident" at a Center Parcs holiday resort, police have said. The BBC has been told the incident happened in a swimming pool. Wiltshire Police said officers attended the leisure complex at Longleat Forest in Wiltshire in support of the South Western...
BBC
Lake District walkers warned 'not to rely on mobile phones'
Lake District rescuers have warned that people are relying "totally on smartphone technology" on the fells. Rescue teams have attended 606 callouts in 2022 up until Boxing Day morning. Richard Warren, from the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association, said phone batteries drain "very, very quickly" when it's cold.
BBC
Four die after coach crashes on icy road in Canada
Four people died and dozens were injured after an intercity coach crashed in the Canadian province of British Columbia on Christmas Eve. "Extremely icy road conditions" are believed to have caused the vehicle to roll over near the town of Merritt on Saturday, police say. Temperatures had dropped to -3.9C...
BBC
Why some cats just go where they want
From taking up residence in supermarkets to making a hospital their second home, some cats will go pretty much where they want. Some just crave company and attention, says cat biologist and behaviourist Roger Tabor, but "most cats don't do this" and "these are the oddballs". Is it possible to...
BBC
Cost of living: The hidden poverty in England's least deprived area
Christmas is looking "cold and very, very bleak", says Anne-Marie, a domestic abuse survivor who volunteers at her village's toy library. She is one of a number of people who use the food bank in Prestwood, Buckinghamshire, part of which is officially England's least deprived area. The prime minister's country...
BBC
Cost of Living: Asylum seekers driven to destitution - charity
Rising prices have driven some asylum seekers to destitution, a charity has warned. The Welsh Refugee Council (WRC) has called for asylum seekers to be allowed to work in order to increase their income. It said it was having to support more people with its hardship fund, as well as...
BBC
Prince Harry and Meghan criticise the Sun's Jeremy Clarkson apology
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have criticised the Sun's apology over a column by Jeremy Clarkson as "nothing more than a PR stunt". The column, in which Clarkson said he hated Meghan "on a cellular level", received more than 20,000 complaints. A spokesperson for the couple accused the Sun...
BBC
Woman to stay in Spain for Christmas after fifth operation
A woman recovering from a fifth operation for a rare brain-crushing condition has had her hopes of being home for Christmas dashed. Melanie Hartshorn has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. The 33-year-old of Cramlington, Northumberland, flew to Barcelona in October for the...
BBC
European bison herd joined by bull at Wilder Blean Woods
A bull has been introduced to a herd of European bison, reintroduced to woods near Canterbury, Kent. Three female bison, once indigenous to Britain but extinct for thousands of years, were introduced in July to help naturally manage woodland. In September one of the younger females that had come from...
BBC
Blackburn rough sleeper pods give homeless people hope
A man who lived in a supermarket car park for five years has said winter shelter pods being offered to rough sleepers have given him "hope". Ten self-contained pods provide emergency housing in Blackburn for those who have nowhere else to go. The idea came during the Covid-19 pandemic when...
BBC
World War Two: Thousands of bombs still left unexploded
There are potentially thousands of unexploded World War Two bombs around Wales, with emergency services still dealing with up to 20 callouts a year. With the coastal towns of Cardiff and Swansea key German targets, many are thought to be in these areas. At the start of the war, the...
BBC
Boscombe White Christmas Dip: Hundreds join in fancy dress swim
Hundreds of outdoor swimmers braved the temperatures for a Christmas dip on the Dorset coast. The annual White Christmas Dip, in aid of Macmillan Caring Locally, took place at Boscombe Pier. The event began in 2008 when the White family decided to wear fancy dress while joining a local swimming...
BBC
10 years after UK's first hand transplant, patient and surgeon meet again
On 27 December 2012, the UK's first hand transplant took place at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (LTHT). A decade on, we spoke to the patient and his pioneering surgeon. "Many patients say after surgery it is the small things that are the most significant to them," says Prof Simon Kay OBE, a consultant plastic surgeon.
