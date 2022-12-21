Bath County Public Schools to hold regular meeting Jan. 3, 2023
Bath County Public Schools will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
Closed Meeting convenes immediately after opening at 5:00 p.m.
Open Meeting begins at 6:00 p.m.
BATH COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL – LIBRARY
1. OPENING OF CLOSED MEETING
A. Call Closed Meeting to Order
B. Convene into Closed Meeting
C. Return to Open Meeting and Certification of Closed Meeting
2. OPENING OF PUBLIC MEETING
A. Call Public Meeting to Order
B. Pledge of Allegiance and Moment of Silence
C. Approve or Amend Agenda
D. Public Comments
3. SCHOOL BOARD ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING
A. School Board Organizational Meeting
4. GOOD NEWS IN BATH COUNTY SCHOOLS
A. Good News in Bath County Schools
5. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Minutes - November
B. Claims - December
C. Attendance Report - November
D. Cafeteria Report - November
E. Maintenance Report - December
F. Transportation Report - December
G. Approval of Consent Agenda
6. STUDENT REPRESENTATIVE'S REPORT
A. Report by Student Representative - Allison Morton
7. PRESENTATIONS/INFORMATION
A. Bath County High School Presentation
B. Teacher Pay Scales/Update on 2023-2024 Teacher Recruitment Efforts
8. ACTION ITEMS
A. Action Following Closed Meeting
B. Approval of 2023-2028 CIP
9. INFORMATIONAL ITEMS
A. Information for the Board
10. CLOSING OF MEETING
A. Public Comments
B. Board Member Comments
C. Adjournment
The post Bath County Public Schools to hold regular meeting Jan. 3, 2023 appeared first on The Virginian Review .
