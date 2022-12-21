ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath County, VA

Bath County Public Schools to hold regular meeting Jan. 3, 2023

By The Virginian Review
Virginian Review
Virginian Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FpWDC_0jq3ZnhM00

Bath County Public Schools will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Closed Meeting convenes immediately after opening at 5:00 p.m.
Open Meeting begins at 6:00 p.m.

BATH COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL – LIBRARY

1. OPENING OF CLOSED MEETING

A. Call Closed Meeting to Order

B. Convene into Closed Meeting

C. Return to Open Meeting and Certification of Closed Meeting

2. OPENING OF PUBLIC MEETING

A. Call Public Meeting to Order

B. Pledge of Allegiance and Moment of Silence

C. Approve or Amend Agenda

D. Public Comments

3. SCHOOL BOARD ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING

A. School Board Organizational Meeting

4. GOOD NEWS IN BATH COUNTY SCHOOLS

A. Good News in Bath County Schools

5. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Minutes - November

B. Claims - December

C. Attendance Report - November

D. Cafeteria Report - November

E. Maintenance Report - December

F. Transportation Report - December

G. Approval of Consent Agenda

6. STUDENT REPRESENTATIVE'S REPORT

A. Report by Student Representative - Allison Morton

7. PRESENTATIONS/INFORMATION

A. Bath County High School Presentation

B. Teacher Pay Scales/Update on 2023-2024 Teacher Recruitment Efforts

8. ACTION ITEMS

A. Action Following Closed Meeting

B. Approval of 2023-2028 CIP

9. INFORMATIONAL ITEMS

A. Information for the Board

10. CLOSING OF MEETING

A. Public Comments

B. Board Member Comments

C. Adjournment

The post Bath County Public Schools to hold regular meeting Jan. 3, 2023 appeared first on The Virginian Review .

Comments / 0

Related
Virginian Review

Agenda for the Iron Gate Town Council Meeting for Dec. 29

Iron Gate, Va. (VR) - The Iron Gate Town Council is practicing social distancing and will be having their regularly scheduled Council meeting in person on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Any questions may be directed to Town Hall at 862-0770. INVOCATION PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE MEETING CALLED TO ORDER SHERIFF KEVIN HALL JERRY CLARK APPROVAL OF MINUTES FOR THE REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING ON NOVEMBER 17, 2022 AND A BRIEF WORK SESSION BEFORE THE ANNUAL CHISTMAS DINNER ON DECEMBER 19, 2022. APPROVAL OF RECEIPTS, DISBURSEMENTS, AND PAYMENT OF BILLS MAYOR’S REPORT COMMITTEE REPORTS PUBLIC COMMENTS OLD BUSINESS UPDATE ON DEQ APPLICATION FOR SEWER COLLECTION SERVICES NEW BUSINESSEXTENSIONS/ADJUSTMENTS SET JANUARY WORK SESSION DATE (MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. HOLIDAY) ADJOURNMENT The post Agenda for the Iron Gate Town Council Meeting for Dec. 29 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
IRON GATE, VA
Virginian Review

Covington City Manager Allen Dressler Weighs In On First Month In Office

Allen Dressler, former star athlete at Covington High School who was hired in Nov. to fill the vacancy of Covington city manager, anticipates a bright future for the City of Covington in 2023. Dressler remarked, “We got started on our EQ Basin Plant Waste Water Project, and we are meeting the DEQ mandate.” He continued, “We recently completed three upgrades at the water treatment plant.” One of his first duties completed was to conduct the City of Covington’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, and the event, according to City of Covington’s Mayor Tom Sibold, was the best attended Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in recent...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Covington City Council to hold called meeting Dec. 22

Please be advised Covington City Council will hold a called meeting Thursday, December 22, at 11:30 a.m., to receive the city's annual audit report. The meeting will be held in Covington City Hall Council Chambers. The post Covington City Council to hold called meeting Dec. 22 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Rep. Ben Cline to Host Town Hall in Bath County

Hot Springs, Va. (VR) - Rep. Ben Cline will be hosting a town hall on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, for Bath County residents. The event will be held at Country Café from 11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m., located at 6156 Sam Snead Highway, Hot Springs, VA 24445. Constituents planning to attend must register on Eventbrite. Citizens of Bath County will be given priority regarding comments during the town hall. One (1) ticket per registrant. Attendees will be responsible for any food and/or beverages purchased during the event. Signs and noisemakers are prohibited. More information on the town hall can be found at the link below: https://cline.house.gov/about/ events/bath-county-town-hall- rep-ben-cline The post Rep. Ben Cline to Host Town Hall in Bath County appeared first on The Virginian Review.
BATH COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Warming shelters open amid dangerously low temperatures

The dangerous temperatures have arrived and will remain at least through the holiday weekend – that’s why warming shelters across our area are preparing for visitors. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke has its white flag out, which means anyone, even those with a suspension, are welcome. “We also...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WHSV

The SVEC gives update on power outages

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) is working working to restore service from Friday’s high winds, with about 2,500 members out of service as of Friday evening. The SVEC says the goal is to get most members back on by 9 p.m. Saturday they...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Santa’s Elf Visits The Alleghany Highlands Regional Library

Alleghany Highlands Regional Library staff and volunteers from OTC held a storytime with Santa's elf on Saturday, December 3rd as part of Olde Town Covington's "Holiday Magic On Main", event. Many children came out to hear Santa's helper elf read. The post Santa’s Elf Visits The Alleghany Highlands Regional Library appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Amherst and Nelson Co. firefighters respond to house fire

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst Fire Department reports they are currently aiding firefighters from Nelson County to fight a house fire. Firefighters say the fire is off Morse Place. It is unclear if there were any injuries associated with the fire.
AMHERST, VA
WSET

Storm advice from Lynchburg Public Works, VDOT, AEP

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The incoming storm may produce slick road conditions and could lead to power outages. Lynchburg public works, VDOT, and AEP have already taken steps to prepare to keep you safe. Lynchburg Public Works:. Lynchburg Public Works said that they'll be hitting the roads around midnight...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Virginian Review

Letters To Santa

Hi Santa,My name is A’miya Lemons and I just turned one year old on December 9th. This year please bring me anything you think I would like and don’t forget my little cousin Lennox who is seven months old.I Love You Santa,A’Miya LemonsMound Ave.Covington, VA.Age: 1 Dear Santa,I would like a Train Track, Bus and […] The post Letters To Santa appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

One Community One Voice gives 160 warm meals to those in need

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg nonprofit is serving warm, homecooked meals to the elderly in the community. One Community One Voice prepared and delivered 35 precooked dinners Friday as part of their Feeding 100 program. So far, they have fed 160 people in need in the community. On Friday,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Appalachian says power won’t be restored to parts of Lynchburg and Roanoke areas until Tuesday night

High winds have knocked out power in parts of Southwest Virginia as an Arctic cold front moves through that has dropped temperatures to near-zero in many places. You can find an interactive map of power outages across Virginia here; you can click on each county to get the specific number of people without power. You can find a more specific map of outages Appalachian Power territory here. You can also follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx. Here are updates as we receive them:
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Grows gives out annual Holiday Produce Boxes to those in need

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Grows is giving locals in need a healthy meal before the holidays by handing out its annual Holiday Produce Boxes. 25 boxes were purchased by community members allowing Lynchburg Grows to match the funds and donate 25 more boxes to organizations such as Miriam’s House and Daily Bread.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Warming shelter opened in Lynchburg during extreme weather conditions

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — With temperatures hitting the single digits this holiday weekend the Salvation Army teamed up with the City of Lynchburg to open a warming shelter for those who need a warm place to sleep. The shelter is open from 4 pm to 8 am each night this weekend– starting Friday and going until Monday morning and will also provide meals for those staying there.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Part of Wards Road closed due to tree down: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A part of Wards Road in Lynchburg is closed on Friday following a tree down in the area. Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services said the 3600 block of Wards Road on the southbound side was blocked in the morning. The Police Department (LPD) told ABC13...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

‘You took a piece of my childhood away:’ Details from the courtroom after former Alleghany High School PE teacher sentenced

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Two victims took the stand during the sentencing of a former Alleghany High School physical education teacher on Monday. In August, 36-year-old Gavin Haynes pleaded guilty to eight counts of child indecency charges during his time as a teacher and coach at AHS, as we reported. Months before that, he was indicted for 31 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship — 23 of which were dismissed in court.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Virginian Review

Covington, VA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Covington, Clifton Forge, Alleghany and Bath Counties Since 1914.

 https://virginianreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy