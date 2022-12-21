Bath County Public Schools to hold regular meeting Jan. 3, 2023

Hot Springs, Va. (VR) - Rep. Ben Cline will be hosting a town hall on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, for Bath County residents. The event will be held at Country Café from 11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m., located at 6156 Sam Snead Highway, Hot Springs, VA 24445. Constituents planning to attend must register on Eventbrite. Citizens of Bath County will be given priority regarding comments during the town hall. One (1) ticket per registrant. Attendees will be responsible for any food and/or beverages purchased during the event. Signs and noisemakers are prohibited. More information on the town hall can be found at the link below: https://cline.house.gov/about/ events/bath-county-town-hall- rep-ben-cline The post Rep. Ben Cline to Host Town Hall in Bath County appeared first on The Virginian Review.

BATH COUNTY, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO