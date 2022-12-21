A 26-year-old woman killed when a gunman opened fire on a crowded pub on Christmas Eve was not the intended target, police said as they appealed for information about the “incomprehensible” tragedy.The young woman was celebrating with her sister and friends at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey, near Liverpool, when she was shot in the head at around 11.50pm.Four men were wounded in the attack, including a 28-year-old man from Beechwood, Wirral, who remains in a critical condition.Merseyside Police said they believe the gunman fired shots towards the front entrance of the pub. One neighbour who heard gunfire assumed...

1 HOUR AGO