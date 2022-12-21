Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
Westchester IT manager delivers prosthetic limbs to hundreds in need in India
Sam Johnson has been raising money and donating dozens of prosthetic limbs to hundreds of the poorest people in southern India for almost 10 years.
BBC
Cost of Living: Asylum seekers driven to destitution - charity
Rising prices have driven some asylum seekers to destitution, a charity has warned. The Welsh Refugee Council (WRC) has called for asylum seekers to be allowed to work in order to increase their income. It said it was having to support more people with its hardship fund, as well as...
BBC
Blackburn rough sleeper pods give homeless people hope
A man who lived in a supermarket car park for five years has said winter shelter pods being offered to rough sleepers have given him "hope". Ten self-contained pods provide emergency housing in Blackburn for those who have nowhere else to go. The idea came during the Covid-19 pandemic when...
BBC
Sandringham church at Christmas: 'Different vibe' for Royal watchers
The Royal Family has renewed its decades-long tradition of congregating at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Christmas Day. A lot has changed since their last festive gathering there in 2019, not least the passing of the country's longest-reigning monarch, so how did this year compare for the spectators?
BBC
Christmas off, then straight back to war
Adam Ennis didn't make it home to his family for Christmas, but he still considers himself luckier than his comrades. They slept rough in the trenches on Ukraine's front line while he enjoyed a rare day off. The 35-year-old left his garage business to join the international legion last March,...
BBC
Sonica Hans: Family's plea 10 years after Boxing Day disappearance
The sister of a woman who disappeared on Boxing Day 10 years ago said she has "never given up hope". Sonica Hans, then aged 35, was last seen on 26 December 2012, walking through Bedford town centre past the Swan Hotel and along the Embankment. Bedfordshire Police said it hoped...
BBC
Fresh appeal for Lyla Lake, 13, missing over Christmas
A 13-year-old girl from Basingstoke in Hampshire who has been missing for six days boarded a train to Reading before her disappearance, police have said. Lyla Lake was last seen at Reading train station on Wednesday 21 December at 21:57 GMT, officers said, as they escalated appeals for information. Her...
BBC
Crews tackle large fire at Weston industrial estate
A large fire at an industrial estate has been brought under control, officials have said. Twelve fire engines were called out to the Oldmixon industrial estate in Weston-super-Mare at 23:30 GMT. Avon Fire and Rescue Service said the premises had been "badly damaged", but no casualties or injuries were reported.
BBC
Ghana warning against harmful New Year prophecies
Police in Ghana have warned faith leaders against making traditional New Year prophecies which can cause fear, anxiety or death. The right of freedom of worship must not violate the rights of others, the police said in a statement. Critics say the order violates the constitutional right for freedom of...
BBC
World War Two: Thousands of bombs still left unexploded
There are potentially thousands of unexploded World War Two bombs around Wales, with emergency services still dealing with up to 20 callouts a year. With the coastal towns of Cardiff and Swansea key German targets, many are thought to be in these areas. At the start of the war, the...
BBC
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with lamppost in Lutterworth
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a motorcyclist collided with a lamppost and died in Leicestershire. The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 30s, died at the scene of the collision in Lutterworth. It happened in Bill Crane Way, opposite the junction with Burrough Way,...
BBC
10 years after UK's first hand transplant, patient and surgeon meet again
On 27 December 2012, the UK's first hand transplant took place at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (LTHT). A decade on, we spoke to the patient and his pioneering surgeon. "Many patients say after surgery it is the small things that are the most significant to them," says Prof Simon Kay OBE, a consultant plastic surgeon.
BBC
England's Big Picture: Best of 2022
Join us as we take a few moments every day to relax and enjoy the beauty of England through the stunning images you send us. Last week (19 December to 25 December) we started our Best of 2022 countdown. In this gallery, we are sharing the remaining seven most popular images from the year, based on website views (from seven at the bottom, to number one at the top).
Comments / 0