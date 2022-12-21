Folly Beach to host annual Flip Flop Drop on New Year’s Eve

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for New Year’s Even plans? Head out to Folly Beach for the annual Flip Flop Drop and firework show!

A giant pair of sparkly flip flops will descend from high above Center Street as a crowd of celebrators count down to the new year on Saturday, December 31 st .

Stick around after the flip flops drop for spectacular fireworks from the Folly Association of Business to ring in the new year with a bang.

Thousands of people attend the event each year. While a portion of Center Street will close to vehicular traffic for festivities, many area restaurants and shops will remain open for visitors throughout the event.

The fun begins at 10:00 p.m. with the flip flops set to drop at 11:59 p.m.

