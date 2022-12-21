Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Congress passes bill with multiple drug supply provisions: 4 notes
Congress passed an end-of-year bill Dec. 23 that includes withdrawing a federal barrier to pharmacists prescribing an opioid overdose treatment and numerous strategies to manage persistent drug supply problems. Four things to know from the proposed legislation:. 1. One provision would remove the FDA's "X waiver" from buprenorphine, meaning that...
50 drugs on Mark Cuban's pharmacy with biggest cost reductions
Nearly a year after launching the online pharmacy Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co., the company has hundreds of generics, more than 1 million customers, and partnerships with pharmacy benefit managers and payers. Over the next few months, the business — which sells drugs with a $3 pharmacy dispensing fee,...
Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear ivermectin treatment case
The Wisconsin Supreme Court will determine whether a court can compel a hospital to provide ivermectin as treatment for COVID-19. A Dec. 23 article published on the AMA website detailed a lawsuit filed against a Wisconsin hospital. After a patient was forced to be intubated, the patient's nephew tried to compel physicians to give his uncle ivermectin, a treatment experts say is ineffective against COVID-19. His uncle has since recovered and was released from the hospital.
