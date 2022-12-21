ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Bills WR Sammy Watkins is picked up by Ravens

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Sammy Watkins has a new home.

On Monday, the former first-round pick of the Buffalo Bills from 2014 was released by the Green Bay Packers.

According to Packers Wire, younger wideouts on Green Bay’s roster getting healthy was a reason for Watkins’ release.

Due to the nature of his status, Watkins was subject to waivers. He was claimed.

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that they picked up the 29-year-old. Their reasoning was also injury related.

Earlier this same day, the Ravens placed starting receiver Devin Duvernay on injured reserve according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Watkins is no stranger to Baltimore. He caught 27 passes for 394 yards and a touchdown for the Ravens in 2021.

This past spring, Watkins signed a one-year deal to join the Packers. He only caught 13 passes for 206 yards and zero touchdowns over nine games with the Pack. He had not caught a pass since Week 10, playing in only 11 total snaps on offense over the last two games.

At the 2014 NFL draft, the Bills traded all the way to the fourth-overall pick to take Watkins. After the team hired head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane, that duo wanted a shake up.

Amongst the moves made to do just that was to deal Watkins to the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 in a blockbuster trade.

In Week 8 this year, the Packers visited the Bills. Watkins played against the team that drafted him for the first time in his career. Despite playing 79 percent of snaps that outing, Watkins only made one catch on one target for three yards.

Currently in fifth place in the AFC, there is a chance that Watkins and the Ravens get a chance to see his former team again in the postseason. That remains to be seen.

