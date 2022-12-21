ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix-area group helps students with disabilities learn independent living skills

By Roxanne De La Rosa, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
For more than 40 years ACCEL has provided education and resources for children with disabilities.

The group provides children grades K-12 who are on the autism spectrum or have intellectual or physical disabilities with education and other support services.

"Just because a child has a development disability doesn’t mean that they can’t do something. We focus on what the kids can do as opposed to what they can’t," principal Jonathan Evans said.

North Phoenix-based ACCEL received $7,500 from Season for Sharing last year. It was one of 164 Arizona nonprofits that shared $1.8 million in donations from readers of The Republic and others who supported the annual Arizona Republic-sponsored drive.

The funds went toward ACCEL's all-day school program which provides smaller classrooms and staff to support students with one-on-one instruction. Students receive behavioral, physical and speech therapy to help them learn independent living skills. Vocational programs in culinary skills and gardening are offered to students ages 14 and older.

ACCEL receives students in need of extra support from about 40 different Maricopa County school districts. There are three locations throughout the Valley including Phoenix, Tempe and Buckeye.

“The ultimate goal is to get our students equipped with academic, coping and communication skills (so) that we can successfully transition them to their home school,” Evans said.

To donate to Season for Sharing

