ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills' Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d7oYT_0jq3Yr5f00

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.

It has happened again…

and again…

and yes, again, against the Dolphins (8-6), this time in a 32-29 win on Saturday.

Overall, the 26-year-old has won the weekly honor 10 times in his career. That ties the franchise record for the most by one player. Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly is the other.

Since Allen’s rookie season in 2018, no player has earned more total Player of the Week Awards than Allen in the entire NFL.

Of those 10 times, Allen’s earned four of them, nearly half, against Miami.

En route to the victory, Allen put up 304 yards and four touchdowns, completing 62.5 percent of his passes. Undoubtedly the most impressive was another pass along the sideline just before halftime.

Allen last won the award during Buffalo’s 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 of this season… and just one week later when the Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 24-20, in Week 6.

In the entire NFL, Allen is the only player to have won weekly honors three times.

Five others have won it twice:

  • QB Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs)
  • QB Joe Burrow (Bengals)
  • QB Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars)
  • QB Jalen Hurts (Eagles),
  • Cordarrelle Patterson (Falcons), who has won it once on offense and once for special teams

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report card: Bills top Bears, 35-13

Check out Bills Wire’s Week 16 report card for the Buffalo Bills (12-3) following the team’s 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears (3-12):. The conditions were not favorable for a strong passing attack on Saturday. Still, the two interceptions that Josh Allen threw were a bit concerning, as they indicated some lapses in judgment.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mac Jones is being called a dirty player for this play against the Bengals

An off-the-ball play by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones seems to be rubbing some NFL fans the wrong way. The play came on a legal forward pass that was ultimately ruled as an incomplete pass by Jones. However, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt initially scooped up the fumble and ran the ball in the other direction in an attempt to put six points on the board for Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Drew Brees is once again the NFL's all-time leader in pass completion percentage

Look, there’s no doubting whether Drew Brees is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in NFL history. But it’s still good to see it written down and backed up by the numbers. Brees is once again the NFL’s all-time leader in completion percentage after some young aspirants to his title took a nosedive — his career mark of 67.7% is the highest measured at Pro Football Reference out of 208 qualifying quarterbacks, meaning those who have attempted at least 14 passes per game as well as at least 1,500 career pass attempts.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

192K+
Followers
247K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy