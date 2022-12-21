In 2023, the city of Birmingham will devote the year to commemorating the 60th anniversary of the 1963 Birmingham civil rights movement. The year of tribute will be a collaboration with area churches, arts organizations, activists, businesses and nonprofits. The tributes will include a series of programs, events, workshops, and entertainment that will be open to the entire community. The theme for the year is “Forging Justice,” a nod to Birmingham’s industrial beginnings.

