Bessemer, AL

wbrc.com

Man overcomes homelessness, studies at UAB to give back

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Christmas, there are a lot of things to be thankful for, and a Birmingham man says he is especially grateful this year looking back. Dan McDaniels has transformed incredibly over the last few years. He credits his loving father, The Salvation Army, and an encouraging friend for coming out the other side.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
altoday.com

Judge Steven King suspended by Judicial Inquiry Commission

On Tuesday, the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) suspended Blount County Circuit Judge Steven D. King over allegations he violated the Alabama canons of judicial ethics. The JIC claims in the complaint that Judge King sent an anonymous complaint letter to the media claiming that a Warrior police officer and...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
AL.com

In 2023, a series of programs in Birmingham will commemorate 60 years since the city’s 1963 civil rights campaign

In 2023, the city of Birmingham will devote the year to commemorating the 60th anniversary of the 1963 Birmingham civil rights movement. The year of tribute will be a collaboration with area churches, arts organizations, activists, businesses and nonprofits. The tributes will include a series of programs, events, workshops, and entertainment that will be open to the entire community. The theme for the year is “Forging Justice,” a nod to Birmingham’s industrial beginnings.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Community Food Bank is great way to get involved with community service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One local non-profit is offering helpful ways to get you and your children involved in community service. The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama provides food for those in need. The non-profit prepares millions of meals each year. Organizers say around 250,000 people in Central Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Funds available to help homeless citizens in Alabama

More than two million dollars is available to organizations in Alabama to help homeless folks in the state. Gov. Kay Ivey announced funds totaling $2.65 million from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will go to 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other assistance to those who've lost their homes or are already homeless.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

This Alabama city is the unhappiest in America, analysis claims

A recent analysis of data including factors such as personal finance, well-being and quality of life has named Birmingham is the least happy city in the U.S. Smartasset.com said it came to the determination after analyzing statistics from the 200 largest cities in the country. “Birmingham is the least happy...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Former Jefferson County Constable arrested on ethics and tax charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the arrest of a former Jefferson County Constable Tuesday. Jonathan Barbee, 43, of Trussville was arrested on two ethics charges and three tax charges. He was elected as Constable of Jefferson County 48th District in 2016. The first two counts of the indictment charge Barbee with […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Love Angels Ministry is giving away thousands of toys

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Love Angels Ministry, based in Birmingham, is giving away thousands of toys to anyone who shows up. The free event kicked off this morning at 10 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. There is a room full of over 1,000 toys that are being given away....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama landfill has been burning for nearly a month

An underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham for almost a month, covering Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke. Now, state officials, local fire departments and county commissions are trying to determine the next steps and who will cover the costs associated with putting it out, al.com reported.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

Landfill fire near Birmingham burning for almost a month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham for almost a month, covering Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke. Al.com reports officials now are trying to determine the next steps and who will cover the costs associated with putting it out. The news site says the fire […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Ruptured pipe leaves Gardendale nursing home without running water

GARDENDALE, Ala. — The cold weather created quite a mess at one Central Alabama nursing home. People with family members at Magnolia Ridge say they have been incredibly anxious and upset these last couple of days with no running water for some of the time. Those with loved ones at the facility provided cell phone video to WVTM 13, showing water dripping from the ceiling and collecting on the floor.
GARDENDALE, AL

