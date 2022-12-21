Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Buffalo Wing Wings Employees Help Gift a Gardendale H.S. Student & Fellow Employee a Car for ChristmasZack LoveGardendale, AL
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
Federal lawsuit alleges that inmate "baked to death" in prison cellAmy NiuBessemer, AL
wbrc.com
Man overcomes homelessness, studies at UAB to give back
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Christmas, there are a lot of things to be thankful for, and a Birmingham man says he is especially grateful this year looking back. Dan McDaniels has transformed incredibly over the last few years. He credits his loving father, The Salvation Army, and an encouraging friend for coming out the other side.
altoday.com
Judge Steven King suspended by Judicial Inquiry Commission
On Tuesday, the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) suspended Blount County Circuit Judge Steven D. King over allegations he violated the Alabama canons of judicial ethics. The JIC claims in the complaint that Judge King sent an anonymous complaint letter to the media claiming that a Warrior police officer and...
In 2023, a series of programs in Birmingham will commemorate 60 years since the city’s 1963 civil rights campaign
In 2023, the city of Birmingham will devote the year to commemorating the 60th anniversary of the 1963 Birmingham civil rights movement. The year of tribute will be a collaboration with area churches, arts organizations, activists, businesses and nonprofits. The tributes will include a series of programs, events, workshops, and entertainment that will be open to the entire community. The theme for the year is “Forging Justice,” a nod to Birmingham’s industrial beginnings.
CBS42.com
Manufacturing Teacher Wins ‘One Classroom at a Time’ $1,000 Grant!
Through the One Class at a Time program CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama. This week’s winner is Jennifer Lindemann, a manufacturing teacher at Brookwood High...
Some Alabama Salvation Army locations report decline in donations for Red Kettle Campaign
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Some Salvation Army locations in Alabama are seeing significant drops in donations for their Red Kettle campaign this year, while others are bucking the trend. Many locations are choosing not to have bellringers out these final two days of the drive because of the cold. “I cannot put bellringers out. It’s […]
The year in photos: Views of Alabama in 2022
CBS 42's year in photos is a curation of pictures taken throughout the year that shows the triumphs, tragedies, and everyday lives of Alabamians. Below each photo is a brief description and a link to the story that accompanied it.
How Five Scholarships and $5,000 Changed the Course of Women's Athletics at Alabama
Sarah Patterson turned a small salary into a championship-winning program that created a culture of fan support for women's sports.
wbrc.com
On Your Side Investigation: A look at raises given to some of B’ham mayor’s staff
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin campaigned on transparent government and reducing unnecessary spending. In his second term, we wanted to see if he’s still making good on those promises; specifically surrounding staff salaries. In 2017, Woodfin went toe-to-toe with then-Mayor William Bell, calling out his top-heavy...
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank is great way to get involved with community service
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One local non-profit is offering helpful ways to get you and your children involved in community service. The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama provides food for those in need. The non-profit prepares millions of meals each year. Organizers say around 250,000 people in Central Alabama...
wvtm13.com
Funds available to help homeless citizens in Alabama
More than two million dollars is available to organizations in Alabama to help homeless folks in the state. Gov. Kay Ivey announced funds totaling $2.65 million from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will go to 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other assistance to those who've lost their homes or are already homeless.
This Alabama city is the unhappiest in America, analysis claims
A recent analysis of data including factors such as personal finance, well-being and quality of life has named Birmingham is the least happy city in the U.S. Smartasset.com said it came to the determination after analyzing statistics from the 200 largest cities in the country. “Birmingham is the least happy...
Former Jefferson County Constable arrested on ethics and tax charges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the arrest of a former Jefferson County Constable Tuesday. Jonathan Barbee, 43, of Trussville was arrested on two ethics charges and three tax charges. He was elected as Constable of Jefferson County 48th District in 2016. The first two counts of the indictment charge Barbee with […]
wbrc.com
Ramsay-McCormack developer says they’re fighting through delays to deliver for Ensley neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In late 2019, when the city of Birmingham chose Ensley District Developers to redevelop the Ramsay-McCormack building, there was hope that within a couple of years, a 10-story symbol of blight could be transformed into a catalyst for change in the Ensley community. In 2020, the...
orangeandbluepress.com
Alabama Inmate Baked to Death in Prison With a Body Temperature of 109 Degrees
Thomas Lee Rutledge baked to death in an Alabama prison in December 2020 caused of the negligent actions of prison staff. An Alabama inmate died due to a sweltering prison cell described as “hotter than three hells,” the inmate’s family alleged in a federal wrongful death lawsuit.
wbrc.com
Love Angels Ministry is giving away thousands of toys
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Love Angels Ministry, based in Birmingham, is giving away thousands of toys to anyone who shows up. The free event kicked off this morning at 10 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. There is a room full of over 1,000 toys that are being given away....
Alabama landfill has been burning for nearly a month
An underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham for almost a month, covering Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke. Now, state officials, local fire departments and county commissions are trying to determine the next steps and who will cover the costs associated with putting it out, al.com reported.
10 places in Birmingham are offering free Christmas dinner to those fighting hunger
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. As the holiday season approaches several organizations in Birmingham are working diligently with volunteer assistance to ensure no one has an empty stomach on Christmas day. There are dozens of nonprofit organizations and churches in metro...
Trussville 6-year-old named 2023 Champion for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville 6-year-old has been chosen to be one of 10 2023 Champions for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Logan McCool will be the first child from Alabama to be selected as a Champion and serve as the face for the children treated at Children’s Hospital. “These ambassadors spend their […]
Landfill fire near Birmingham burning for almost a month
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham for almost a month, covering Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke. Al.com reports officials now are trying to determine the next steps and who will cover the costs associated with putting it out. The news site says the fire […]
wvtm13.com
Ruptured pipe leaves Gardendale nursing home without running water
GARDENDALE, Ala. — The cold weather created quite a mess at one Central Alabama nursing home. People with family members at Magnolia Ridge say they have been incredibly anxious and upset these last couple of days with no running water for some of the time. Those with loved ones at the facility provided cell phone video to WVTM 13, showing water dripping from the ceiling and collecting on the floor.
