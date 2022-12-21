Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Temperatures remain below freezing through Christmas
Clear skies will proceed through the rest of this evening. Temperatures remain below freezing for a couple more days with wind chills gripping tight to values in the teens. With clear skies overhead, tonight will be bitterly cold again with "feels like" temperatures in the single digits. If you head out late to a Christmas Eve service, be certain to bundle up in layers.
Warmer weather on the way: Alabama to get back to the 60s - even 70s - in a few days
There’s hope on the horizon for those sick and tired of Alabama’s extreme cold snap. The National Weather Service sees a warming trend in the forecast, and parts of the state could be back into the 70s by Thursday. Of course that’d be south Alabama. North and central...
wvtm13.com
Impact Weather: dangerously cold through Christmas Day
Impact Day: The coldest air in years keeps Alabama in the deep freeze through Christmas Day with dangerous wind chills and pipe-freezing cold temperatures. Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT WEATHER FOR CHRISTMAS. It gets frigid again overnight, and most of North and Central Alabama remain below freezing...
Arctic air in Alabama: Videos, photos show snow, extreme cold
As temperatures dropped across Alabama Thursday night, so did snow flurries in some parts of the state. It’s expected to bitterly cold across much of the state this holiday weekend. For all you need to know about the holiday weekend weather, follow us here. Below is a collection of...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: The Deep South is in the deep freeze
BIG TIME COLD: Temperatures across North Alabama are in the 4-14 degree range early this morning, with wind chills as low as -15F. Mobile is now below freezing, and in Dothan temperatures are falling fast. Lingering snow flurries will end soon, and today will be mostly sunny and windy with temperatures remaining well below freezing over the northern 3/4 of the state. Communities north of Birmingham won’t get out of the teens, and the wind chill index will remain below zero through much of the day.
Frosty Weather Sticks Around Alabama During the Holiday Weekend
Alabamians are experiencing one of the coldest Christmas holiday weekends in a very long time. At sunrise this morning in Tuscaloosa it was 13 degrees. The coldest Alabama town was Tuckers Chapel at 4 degrees and the warmest was Mobile at 20 degrees. Holiday Weekend Outlook. James Spann, ABC 33/40,...
WHNT-TV
Staying Warm the Smart Way
If you are using any additional heat sources during this cold weather, remember to be safe and smart. If you are using any additional heat sources during this cold weather, remember to be safe and smart. Ben Smith Pictures. Man Arrested in Connection to Shooting. Man Arrested in Connection to...
apr.org
TVA asks Alabama customers to reduce power usage during winter storm
The Tennessee Valley Authority sent out a Tweet for its customers during the longest frigid cold snap to hit Alabama since 1989. The nation’s largest public utility asked businesses and the public in a tweet to reduce usage as much as possible without sacrificing safety. The Tennessee Valley Authority provides electricity to ten million people in Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia, also warned that there may be brief, intermittent power outages.
wvtm13.com
Impact Weather: extreme cold and some snowflakes headed for Alabama
Quiet, cool weather through Wednesday night but a very strong cold front hits Alabama by Thursday night. Extreme cold and some snowflakes come with it. Check the video forecast for the latest. INCOMING SIBERIAN PLUNGE. Fifty-degree days in Alabama do not usually equal ‘warmth,’ but the incoming surge of bitterly...
West Alabama County-by-County Christmas Weekend Temperature Guide
Many Alabamians are bundled up this holiday weekend as we are experiencing brutal temperatures. Here is the outlook on the highs and lows for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Also, make sure you are aware of the wind chill values. West Alabama County-by-County Temperature. Bibb. Saturday: High of 30 –...
Rain, Freezing Temperatures Expected Thursday Night Could Pose Road Hazards for Travelers
As the arctic front is expected to make its way to Alabama Thursday evening, the impact of rain could make roads hazardous for drivers looking to travel. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said the arctic rush has reached Milwaukee, St. Louis and Dallas as the front continues heading towards Alabama.
Here’s when freezing weather will arrive where you live; latest forecast
A blast of frigid air will make Alabama feel more like the Arctic in the coming days. And we can expect to see the big changeover starting Thursday afternoon. Alabama’s Emergency Management Agency meteorologist Jim Stefkovich said drizzle started across portions of the state Thursday morning. That will be followed by light rain that will move into Alabama this afternoon or early evening and end by 3 p.m. Rain will mix with sleet then turn into snow showers after 7 p.m. Thursday in north Alabama in the area north of a Hamilton/Cullman/Gadsden line.
apr.org
Thousands of Alabamians wake up to power outages during brutal cold weather
The winter storm named “Elliott” knocked out power early today for almost fifteen thousand Alabamians. The website Poweroutages.us says Cleburne, Butler, Conecuh Counties are hardest hit with about ten percent of homes reporting no electricity. Lesser outages are being reported in Bibb, Clay, Wilcox, Lowndes, Tallapoosa, Cullman and Clarke Counties. The National Weather Service warned the heavy winds associated with Elliott could mean power outages, and that residents should alternate means of heating their homes. The high temperature over most of Alabama is expected to be in the twenties, with no readings above freezing until maybe Sunday.
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
Over 3,000 Alabamians impacted by power outages amid extreme cold weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As extreme cold weather makes its way across central Alabama, thousands of people are suffering from power outages. According to Alabama Power, there are currently 270 active power outages with 3,762 customers being impacted. Of those, approximately 599 of those customers are in Jefferson County. There is no word yet on […]
WAAY-TV
More than 1,500 North Alabamians still without power as extreme cold leads to record power demand
The weather outside may be frightful, but for the hundreds of North Alabamians still without power, the lack of electricity and heat inside isn't much better. Power outages left thousands across the region in the cold and dark Thursday night and Friday morning. Utility crews have been out and about, working hard to restore power to those affected, but Friday afternoon saw many still dealing with outages as the sun started to set and temperatures began to drop back into the single digits.
wbrc.com
People experiencing car trouble during the frigid temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - These frigid temperatures are causing issues with some vehicles. Just like we aren’t used to cold like this, most of our cars aren’t either. “Vehicles do not like extreme temperatures -- hot or cold,” said Clay Ingram, public relations for AAA Alabama. It’s...
utv44.com
Power companies preparing for possible outages ahead of weekend weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — As temperatures drop, power companies in our area are getting ready for a significant increase in energy usage. People can expect their power bills to be much higher. Of course, there's ways to keep that bill as low as possible. Companies like Alabama Power and Baldwin EMC have been preparing for this cold snap for several days.
Extreme cold means bridge, road treatments could be ‘minimally effective,’ Alabama officials warn
A blast of arctic air cold could bring dangerous road conditions in the coming days, Alabama officials are warning. The cold front is expected to move across the state Thursday and Friday, plunging temperatures into the single digits, especially in the northern two-thirds of Alabama. Wind chill and hard freeze warnings have been issued for parts of the state that will go into effect late Thursday.
