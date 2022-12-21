Six of the 10 happiest U.S. cities are in California — in part because of residents' high incomes, according to a ranking published Dec. 20. The list comes from financial technology company SmartAsset, which analyzed the 200 largest cities in the U.S. based on 13 metrics across three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life. Read more about the methodology here.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO