Leapfrog’s 58 top teaching hospitals by state
The Leapfrog Group developed a list of the best teaching hospitals that met their 2022 top hospital methodology. Top hospitals are identified using data from the watchdog organization's annual hospital survey, with selection based on excellence across staffing, hand hygiene, infection rates, surgery outcomes, maternity care, error prevention and other quality standards. Read more about the methodology breakdown for each category here.
University Hospital appoints Ed Jimenez as new CEO
Newark, N.J.-based University Hospital named Ed Jimenez its new president and CEO, according to a press release sent to Becker's. He replaces Shereef Elnahal, MD, who was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as undersecretary of Veterans Affairs for health. University Hospital then named Mary Naples interim president while it went through the search process.
3 hospital construction projects dealing with infrastructure issues
Becker's has reported on three hospitals or health systems experiencing infrastructure issues with its construction since Nov. 15:. Paramus, N.J.-based Valley Hospital experienced a settling issue during the construction of a parking garage. The issue did not affect the main hospital campus and will not delay the end of 2023 opening.
New York City nurses authorize strike as voting nears completion
Members of the New York State Nurses Association have voted to give their bargaining teams the ability to call a strike. More than 14,000 out of 17,000 nurses from 12 private hospitals in New York City have completed their strike authorization votes, with 98.8 percent citywide voting in favor of strike authorization, according to a Dec. 22 union news release.
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's since Dec. 16:. 1. Sowmya Viswanathan, MD, was selected as the new chief physician executive of Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare. 2. H. Takaji "Harry" Kittaka, MD, departed as chief transformation officer of Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System. 3....
Senators urge Kaiser to end 16-week mental health strike
A group of U.S. senators is calling on Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente to reach an agreement with members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers to end the mental health strike in Hawaii, which has been ongoing for 16 weeks. In a Dec. 21 letter to Kaiser Chair and CEO...
25 happiest US cities
Six of the 10 happiest U.S. cities are in California — in part because of residents' high incomes, according to a ranking published Dec. 20. The list comes from financial technology company SmartAsset, which analyzed the 200 largest cities in the U.S. based on 13 metrics across three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life. Read more about the methodology here.
BayCare names chief physician executive
Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare will welcome Sowmya Viswanathan, MD, as its new chief physician executive at the start of 2023. Dr. Viswanathan's role is effective Jan. 1. She has worked for BayCare since June as vice president and CMO of the system's St. Joseph's, St. Joseph's Children's and St. Joseph's Women's hospitals in Tampa.
Dignity Health hospital presents award for police, fire departments' 'humankindness'
Long Beach, Calif.-based Dignity Health St. Mary Medical Center awarded its first "Spirit of St. Mary's Award" to the city's police and fire departments Dec. 9. The award was presented to Long Beach Chief of Police Wally Hebeish and Fire Chief Xavier Espino for their respective departments, according to a news release shared with Becker's.
Providence heading into 2023: 10 things to know
Providence is a 52-hospital system headquartered in Renton, Wash. Here are 10 things to know about the health system. 1. Providence has more than 120,000 employees including 36,000 nurses and 25,000 physicians. 2. The network of 52 hospitals and more than 1,000 clinics covers. 3. Providence has 1.9 million covered...
