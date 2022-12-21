Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12 Chicagoland Winter Playgrounds for Ice Skating and HockeyThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Where to Find the Best Pizza in ChicagoEast Coast TravelerChicago, IL
Tiffany Kamara's Black Owned Business Calls Dolton HomeSouth Suburban NewsDolton, IL
Carolyn Palmer Sworn In As Matteson, IL TrusteeSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Related
Russell Wilson’s teammate Brett Rypien defends QB amid frustrating Denver blowout vs. Rams
Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien exchanged words with the starting offensive line and defended Russell Wilson amid a three-interception performance against the Los Angeles Rams, according to a tweet from Pro Football Focus’s Ari Meirov. Brett Rypien “had words” for guard Dalton Risner and the starting offensive line in...
Look: Sideline Video Of Erin Andrews Is Going Viral
A sideline video of FOX reporter Erin Andrews went viral during Saturday afternoon's game. Andrews was part of the broadcasting team for the Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 40-34, at home on Saturday. During the game, a video of Andrews knocking down one of Gardner Minshew's passing attempts...
thecomeback.com
Condoleezza Rice makes major move in Broncos coaching search
The Denver Broncos will have a famous face to aid their search to replace fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Condoleezza Rice, the former Secretary of State under President George W. Bush and part of the Broncos’ ownership group, will join the search committee for the franchise’s next coach.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Sporting News
Franco Harris halftime tribute: NFL Network flamed for 'total lack of class' after cutting away to commercial during ceremony
The NFL Network is receiving criticism for its coverage — or lack thereof — of Franco Harris' jersey retirement ceremony at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. The network had mentioned the ceremony at length in the days and hours leading up to the ceremony, which took place during halftime of Pittsburgh's home game vs. the Raiders. The event took on even greater importance considering it was the 50th anniversary of his legendary "Immaculate Reception" and occurred just days following his death at the age of 72. NFLN even produced the 'Franco Harris: A Football Life' TV special ahead of the game, halftime tribute.;
Bills players return to WNY, but have to dig cars out of snow (Watch)
The Buffalo Bills were stuck in Chicago on Christmas Eve. The Buffalo airport was closed and with no way home, the Bills had no choice but to stay in the Windy City an extra night following their 35-13 win. Bills head coach Sean McDermott discussed the issue with the media following the game.
NFL Network ruins Steelers tribute to Franco Harris: Fans get furious
Football fans weren’t happy about NFL Network cutting away from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ tribute to the late Franco Harris during halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Saturday was a somber day for the Pittsburgh Steelers organization and fanbase. On Tuesday, legendary running back Franco Harris...
thecomeback.com
Video shows Tua Tagovailoa’s head slammed vs. Packers
The NFL world was shocked Monday by the news that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was back in concussion protocol for the third time this season. While the team says they didn’t notice anything during this weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers, it appears that the injury may have been captured during the broadcast.
thecomeback.com
NFL reveals huge Mac Jones dirty play punishment
During Sunday afternoon’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, star New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made quite a controversial block attempt on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple, who promptly blasted him for his “dirty play” after the game. The hit sparked an NFL investigation, and it appears the league has determined a punishment.
thecomeback.com
Broncos replace Nathaniel Hackett with ironic choice
It’s not uncommon for a head coach to hire the person who will eventually replace them. But there’s something a bit ironic about Nathaniel Hackett hiring a coach specifically because he has trouble managing the game only for that person to be the one to replace him after less than one season.
thecomeback.com
Indiana basketball player uses NIL money in heartwarming way
Indiana Hoosiers junior guard Anthony Leal has not made all that much of an impact on the court this season, but he used his NIL money to make a real impact in his sister’s life this holiday season. In a video shared by Leal’s mother on Twitter, his sister...
Eagles Suffered Crushing Injury Loss Against The Cowboys
Arguably the best offensive line in football lost its anchor on Christmas Eve. But according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there's an outside chance the Eagles get Lane Johnson back for the playoffs. Per the NFL insider, "Eagles’ are hopeful that four-time Pro Bowl OT Lane Johnson will return for the...
thecomeback.com
Bill Belichick “interested” in one college football coach
The New England Patriots’ offense has been a disaster this season under questionable offensive play-caller Matt Patricia, and it appears that head coach Bill Belichick may be interested in a potential reunion with Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. NBC Sports Boston insider for the Patriots Tom Curran reported...
Dan Patrick explains ESPN departure: 'I'm going to leave it'
Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Dan Patrick was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast” and explained his departure from ESPN and realizing the important things in life.
thecomeback.com
Major college football program accused of cheating
On Tuesday morning, news broke that star Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman intended to enter the NCAA transfer portal and already had a likely destination in mind with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. But as many in the college football world quickly pointed out, this report seems to indicate that Notre Dame was breaking some NCAA recruiting rules.
thecomeback.com
Broncos issue huge statement on Nathaniel Hackett decision
It’s been a rough year for Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and it looks like he won’t even get to finish his first season as the team’s head coach. On Monday afternoon, the Denver Broncos announced that they were parting ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett, releasing a statement on social media.
thecomeback.com
NFL reacts to terrible Jeff Saturday news
Last month, the Indianapolis Colts made the quite surprising and very controversial decision to hire former star player Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim coach, leading to a ton of criticism from several different sources and even current NFL coaches. And it’s safe to say that it’s been an absolute disaster so far.
thecomeback.com
Will Muschamp takes funny dig at Kirk Herbstreit
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit and Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp have a history. Back in 1993, Georgia faced Ohio State in the Citrus Bowl. Muschamp played defensive for Georgia and Herbstreit was the Buckeye’s quarterback. Muschamp recalled a time when saw Herbstreit throw for the Buckeyes before the bowl game and, well, let’s just say he wasn’t impressed with the future ESPN and Amazon broadcaster.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Tom Brady’s terrible first half on Christmas
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback — and perhaps player — in the history of the NFL. But he’s looked very much like a 45-year-old quarterback for much of the 2022 season. That was the case for the first half on Sunday night, as Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers took on the Arizona Cardinals.
thecomeback.com
Russell Wilson reveals Broncos grim reality
It’s clear to anyone who’s watched the Denver Broncos this season that the team has been extremely disappointing on offense as star quarterback Russell Wilson has had what is without a doubt the worst season of his career. It’s gotten so bad that head coach Nathaniel Hackett has even had to answer questions about potentially benching Wilson.
Comments / 5