The Spun

Look: Sideline Video Of Erin Andrews Is Going Viral

A sideline video of FOX reporter Erin Andrews went viral during Saturday afternoon's game. Andrews was part of the broadcasting team for the Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 40-34, at home on Saturday. During the game, a video of Andrews knocking down one of Gardner Minshew's passing attempts...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Condoleezza Rice makes major move in Broncos coaching search

The Denver Broncos will have a famous face to aid their search to replace fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Condoleezza Rice, the former Secretary of State under President George W. Bush and part of the Broncos’ ownership group, will join the search committee for the franchise’s next coach.
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

Franco Harris halftime tribute: NFL Network flamed for 'total lack of class' after cutting away to commercial during ceremony

The NFL Network is receiving criticism for its coverage — or lack thereof — of Franco Harris' jersey retirement ceremony at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. The network had mentioned the ceremony at length in the days and hours leading up to the ceremony, which took place during halftime of Pittsburgh's home game vs. the Raiders. The event took on even greater importance considering it was the 50th anniversary of his legendary "Immaculate Reception" and occurred just days following his death at the age of 72. NFLN even produced the 'Franco Harris: A Football Life' TV special ahead of the game, halftime tribute.;
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Video shows Tua Tagovailoa’s head slammed vs. Packers

The NFL world was shocked Monday by the news that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was back in concussion protocol for the third time this season. While the team says they didn’t notice anything during this weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers, it appears that the injury may have been captured during the broadcast.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

NFL reveals huge Mac Jones dirty play punishment

During Sunday afternoon’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, star New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made quite a controversial block attempt on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple, who promptly blasted him for his “dirty play” after the game. The hit sparked an NFL investigation, and it appears the league has determined a punishment.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Broncos replace Nathaniel Hackett with ironic choice

It’s not uncommon for a head coach to hire the person who will eventually replace them. But there’s something a bit ironic about Nathaniel Hackett hiring a coach specifically because he has trouble managing the game only for that person to be the one to replace him after less than one season.
thecomeback.com

Indiana basketball player uses NIL money in heartwarming way

Indiana Hoosiers junior guard Anthony Leal has not made all that much of an impact on the court this season, but he used his NIL money to make a real impact in his sister’s life this holiday season. In a video shared by Leal’s mother on Twitter, his sister...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Spun

Eagles Suffered Crushing Injury Loss Against The Cowboys

Arguably the best offensive line in football lost its anchor on Christmas Eve. But according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there's an outside chance the Eagles get Lane Johnson back for the playoffs. Per the NFL insider, "Eagles’ are hopeful that four-time Pro Bowl OT Lane Johnson will return for the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Bill Belichick “interested” in one college football coach

The New England Patriots’ offense has been a disaster this season under questionable offensive play-caller Matt Patricia, and it appears that head coach Bill Belichick may be interested in a potential reunion with Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. NBC Sports Boston insider for the Patriots Tom Curran reported...
ALABAMA STATE
thecomeback.com

Major college football program accused of cheating

On Tuesday morning, news broke that star Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman intended to enter the NCAA transfer portal and already had a likely destination in mind with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. But as many in the college football world quickly pointed out, this report seems to indicate that Notre Dame was breaking some NCAA recruiting rules.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thecomeback.com

Broncos issue huge statement on Nathaniel Hackett decision

It’s been a rough year for Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and it looks like he won’t even get to finish his first season as the team’s head coach. On Monday afternoon, the Denver Broncos announced that they were parting ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett, releasing a statement on social media.
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

NFL reacts to terrible Jeff Saturday news

Last month, the Indianapolis Colts made the quite surprising and very controversial decision to hire former star player Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim coach, leading to a ton of criticism from several different sources and even current NFL coaches. And it’s safe to say that it’s been an absolute disaster so far.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

Will Muschamp takes funny dig at Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit and Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp have a history. Back in 1993, Georgia faced Ohio State in the Citrus Bowl. Muschamp played defensive for Georgia and Herbstreit was the Buckeye’s quarterback. Muschamp recalled a time when saw Herbstreit throw for the Buckeyes before the bowl game and, well, let’s just say he wasn’t impressed with the future ESPN and Amazon broadcaster.
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Tom Brady’s terrible first half on Christmas

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback — and perhaps player — in the history of the NFL. But he’s looked very much like a 45-year-old quarterback for much of the 2022 season. That was the case for the first half on Sunday night, as Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers took on the Arizona Cardinals.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Russell Wilson reveals Broncos grim reality

It’s clear to anyone who’s watched the Denver Broncos this season that the team has been extremely disappointing on offense as star quarterback Russell Wilson has had what is without a doubt the worst season of his career. It’s gotten so bad that head coach Nathaniel Hackett has even had to answer questions about potentially benching Wilson.
DENVER, CO

