The Spun

Look: Gisele Bundchen's Christmas Message Going Viral

Christmas morning is finally here, which means it's time for celebrities in the sporting world to share what they're up to. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spent Christmas Eve in a hotel alone before today's game against the Arizona Cardinals. “It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m going to have to learn how to deal with,” Brady said on a recent podcast. “And I think that’s what life’s about.”
NESN

Why Was Mac Jones Flagged For Unnecessary Roughness? Patriots QB Explains

FOXBORO, Mass. — Rhamondre Stevenson blamed his costly late-game fumble Saturday on him trying to make a play. Mac Jones had the same explanation for his ensuing penalty. After Stevenson lost the ball inside Cincinnati’s 10-yard line with a minute remaining in a four-point game, Jones continued his attempts to recover it after the whistle had blown. That earned the New England Patriots quarterback a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.
thecomeback.com

Broncos replace Nathaniel Hackett with ironic choice

It’s not uncommon for a head coach to hire the person who will eventually replace them. But there’s something a bit ironic about Nathaniel Hackett hiring a coach specifically because he has trouble managing the game only for that person to be the one to replace him after less than one season.
NESN

Bill Simmons Makes Bold Patriots Claim That’s Hard To Argue

The Patriots are bordering on long-shot territory when it comes to making the playoffs, and there’s certainly no shortage of blame to go around. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Patriots as -1100 to miss the postseason, and it’s quite evident Bill Belichick’s grand experiment is a flop.
atozsports.com

Mike McDaniel reveals uncomfortable truth about the Dolphins

It’s safe to say head coach Mike McDaniel is not thrilled after his Miami Dolphins just capped off the franchise’s first winless December in nearly 30 years. The Dolphins (8-7) shot themselves in the foot on Christmas Day, losing to the Green Bay Packers (7-8) by a score of 23-20. Now on a four-game losing streak, the Dolphins are at a crossroads with just two games in the regular season remaining.
thecomeback.com

Patriots considering absolutely massive coaching move

It’s no secret that the New England Patriots have struggled on offense this season, even going back to the preseason after the departure of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders as head coach Bill Belichick went with a collaborative approach, tabbing former head coaches Joe Judge and Matt Patricia to help run the offense – neither of whom had ever run an offense before. It didn’t really work, and it looks like the Patriots are considering a big off-season hire to address the problem.
Yardbarker

Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
thecomeback.com

Broncos issue huge statement on Nathaniel Hackett decision

It’s been a rough year for Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and it looks like he won’t even get to finish his first season as the team’s head coach. On Monday afternoon, the Denver Broncos announced that they were parting ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett, releasing a statement on social media.
NESN

Bengals’ Flight Made Emergency Landing After Patriots Game

The Bengals weren’t treated to a smooth flight back to Cincinnati after their Christmas Eve victory. The reigning AFC champions were forced to make an emergency landing due to engine trouble after they departed the New England area, as first reported by WLWT’s Mark Slaughter. The Bengals made a pit stop at John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens, N.Y. before hopping on a new plane and taking off for Southwest Ohio.
Yardbarker

Patriots could bring back legendary coordinator to fix offense in 2023

The New England Patriots reportedly could try to fix their offense in the future by bringing back one of their best coordinators from the past. While the Patriots’ offense in 2021 won’t go down as one of the best in team history, the group far exceeded expectations. The team had Mac Jones starting in Week 1 as a rookie, and ended the season with a top 15 spot in passing and total yards, and they were the sixth best scoring team in the league. It was enough for the team to make the playoffs last season and expect bigger things in 2022.
thecomeback.com

Steelers, fans honor Franco Harris during Raiders game

Franco Harris is gone, but he will never be forgotten by the Pittsburgh Steelers and their fans. The Steelers hosted the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium. The game, televised by the NFL Network, was originally promoted to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Harris’ “Immaculate Reception” in a playoff game against the Raiders on Dec. 23, 1972.
