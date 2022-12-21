The New England Patriots reportedly could try to fix their offense in the future by bringing back one of their best coordinators from the past. While the Patriots’ offense in 2021 won’t go down as one of the best in team history, the group far exceeded expectations. The team had Mac Jones starting in Week 1 as a rookie, and ended the season with a top 15 spot in passing and total yards, and they were the sixth best scoring team in the league. It was enough for the team to make the playoffs last season and expect bigger things in 2022.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO