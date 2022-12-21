Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Look: Gisele Bundchen's Christmas Message Going Viral
Christmas morning is finally here, which means it's time for celebrities in the sporting world to share what they're up to. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spent Christmas Eve in a hotel alone before today's game against the Arizona Cardinals. “It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m going to have to learn how to deal with,” Brady said on a recent podcast. “And I think that’s what life’s about.”
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Why Was Mac Jones Flagged For Unnecessary Roughness? Patriots QB Explains
FOXBORO, Mass. — Rhamondre Stevenson blamed his costly late-game fumble Saturday on him trying to make a play. Mac Jones had the same explanation for his ensuing penalty. After Stevenson lost the ball inside Cincinnati’s 10-yard line with a minute remaining in a four-point game, Jones continued his attempts to recover it after the whistle had blown. That earned the New England Patriots quarterback a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.
thecomeback.com
Broncos replace Nathaniel Hackett with ironic choice
It’s not uncommon for a head coach to hire the person who will eventually replace them. But there’s something a bit ironic about Nathaniel Hackett hiring a coach specifically because he has trouble managing the game only for that person to be the one to replace him after less than one season.
Bill Simmons Makes Bold Patriots Claim That’s Hard To Argue
The Patriots are bordering on long-shot territory when it comes to making the playoffs, and there’s certainly no shortage of blame to go around. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Patriots as -1100 to miss the postseason, and it’s quite evident Bill Belichick’s grand experiment is a flop.
NFL Network ruins Steelers tribute to Franco Harris: Fans get furious
Football fans weren’t happy about NFL Network cutting away from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ tribute to the late Franco Harris during halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Saturday was a somber day for the Pittsburgh Steelers organization and fanbase. On Tuesday, legendary running back Franco Harris...
Tom Brady Talks Spending First Christmas On The NFL Field As A Divorced Dad
Following his divorce, Tom Brady talks about spending Christmas on the football field as a divorced dad.
atozsports.com
Mike McDaniel reveals uncomfortable truth about the Dolphins
It’s safe to say head coach Mike McDaniel is not thrilled after his Miami Dolphins just capped off the franchise’s first winless December in nearly 30 years. The Dolphins (8-7) shot themselves in the foot on Christmas Day, losing to the Green Bay Packers (7-8) by a score of 23-20. Now on a four-game losing streak, the Dolphins are at a crossroads with just two games in the regular season remaining.
Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots’ comeback falls short vs. Bengals
FOXBOROUGH – Following another loss that came down to the wire, Bill Belichick was not particularly talkative as the New England Patriots were unable to fulfill their attempt at a Christmas miracle comeback. Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball deep in Bengals territory with less than a minute remaining and...
thecomeback.com
Patriots considering absolutely massive coaching move
It’s no secret that the New England Patriots have struggled on offense this season, even going back to the preseason after the departure of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders as head coach Bill Belichick went with a collaborative approach, tabbing former head coaches Joe Judge and Matt Patricia to help run the offense – neither of whom had ever run an offense before. It didn’t really work, and it looks like the Patriots are considering a big off-season hire to address the problem.
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts Browns, Deshaun Watson as Cleveland falls out of playoff contention
The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson ran out of chances to make the NFL Playoffs. The Browns will miss the postseason again after a 17-10 loss to the visiting New Orleans Saints. Beleaguered Cleveland is 6-9 with two weeks to go and that just won’t cut it in the ultra-competitive AFC.
Yardbarker
Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
thecomeback.com
Broncos issue huge statement on Nathaniel Hackett decision
It’s been a rough year for Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and it looks like he won’t even get to finish his first season as the team’s head coach. On Monday afternoon, the Denver Broncos announced that they were parting ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett, releasing a statement on social media.
Bengals’ Flight Made Emergency Landing After Patriots Game
The Bengals weren’t treated to a smooth flight back to Cincinnati after their Christmas Eve victory. The reigning AFC champions were forced to make an emergency landing due to engine trouble after they departed the New England area, as first reported by WLWT’s Mark Slaughter. The Bengals made a pit stop at John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens, N.Y. before hopping on a new plane and taking off for Southwest Ohio.
Dan Patrick explains ESPN departure: 'I'm going to leave it'
Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Dan Patrick was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast” and explained his departure from ESPN and realizing the important things in life.
Bill Belichick Clarifies Role For This Suddenly Important Patriots Player
In a perfect world, Scotty Washington wouldn’t have played a single down for the Patriots this season, and most New England fans wouldn’t have any idea of who he is. But that’s not the reality we’re living in. All of a sudden, Washington is a player...
Yardbarker
Patriots could bring back legendary coordinator to fix offense in 2023
The New England Patriots reportedly could try to fix their offense in the future by bringing back one of their best coordinators from the past. While the Patriots’ offense in 2021 won’t go down as one of the best in team history, the group far exceeded expectations. The team had Mac Jones starting in Week 1 as a rookie, and ended the season with a top 15 spot in passing and total yards, and they were the sixth best scoring team in the league. It was enough for the team to make the playoffs last season and expect bigger things in 2022.
thecomeback.com
Steelers, fans honor Franco Harris during Raiders game
Franco Harris is gone, but he will never be forgotten by the Pittsburgh Steelers and their fans. The Steelers hosted the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium. The game, televised by the NFL Network, was originally promoted to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Harris’ “Immaculate Reception” in a playoff game against the Raiders on Dec. 23, 1972.
There's A Workplace Revolution Unfolding In The Last Place You'd Expect: An NFL Locker Room
Coach Mike McDaniel is more Ted Lasso than Vince Lombardi, and the players of the resurgent Miami Dolphins seem to be responding.
Comments / 6