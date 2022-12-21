ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver dies in overnight car crash on Norton St.

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating the scene of a fatal car accident that occurred on Norton Street overnight into Wednesday.

Officers responded to the report of a vehicle on fire in the 1000 block of Norton Street. When they arrived, police saw the crashed car fully engulfed in flames. The driver was found dead inside the car.

Investigators revealed that the car was traveling westbound on Norton Street when it left the road and crashed into a tree. It is unknown what caused the car to go off-road.

RPD is currently investigating the situation and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

