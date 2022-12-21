Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Leapfrog’s 58 top teaching hospitals by state
The Leapfrog Group developed a list of the best teaching hospitals that met their 2022 top hospital methodology. Top hospitals are identified using data from the watchdog organization's annual hospital survey, with selection based on excellence across staffing, hand hygiene, infection rates, surgery outcomes, maternity care, error prevention and other quality standards. Read more about the methodology breakdown for each category here.
beckershospitalreview.com
NIH, Sheba Medical Center create pandemic research institute
The National Institutes of Health is partnering with Sheba Medical Center in Israel to create a pandemic research institute, the organizations said Dec. 22. Researchers at the Sheba Pandemic Research Institute will study infectious diseases and explore innovative ways to rapidly create new vaccines and biologics in the event of future epidemics and pandemics. The team will work closely with researchers at the NIH Vaccine Research Center in Maryland.
beckershospitalreview.com
3 hospital construction projects dealing with infrastructure issues
Becker's has reported on three hospitals or health systems experiencing infrastructure issues with its construction since Nov. 15:. Paramus, N.J.-based Valley Hospital experienced a settling issue during the construction of a parking garage. The issue did not affect the main hospital campus and will not delay the end of 2023 opening.
beckershospitalreview.com
Senators urge Kaiser to end 16-week mental health strike
A group of U.S. senators is calling on Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente to reach an agreement with members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers to end the mental health strike in Hawaii, which has been ongoing for 16 weeks. In a Dec. 21 letter to Kaiser Chair and CEO...
beckershospitalreview.com
New York City nurses authorize strike as voting nears completion
Members of the New York State Nurses Association have voted to give their bargaining teams the ability to call a strike. More than 14,000 out of 17,000 nurses from 12 private hospitals in New York City have completed their strike authorization votes, with 98.8 percent citywide voting in favor of strike authorization, according to a Dec. 22 union news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
University Hospital appoints Ed Jimenez as new CEO
Newark, N.J.-based University Hospital named Ed Jimenez its new president and CEO, according to a press release sent to Becker's. He replaces Shereef Elnahal, MD, who was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as undersecretary of Veterans Affairs for health. University Hospital then named Mary Naples interim president while it went through the search process.
beckershospitalreview.com
Will inflationary pressures cause more healthcare project delays? Some are already on hold
Some hospital building projects are being put on hold amid inflationary pressures as potential final costs threaten to exceed original budget plans. Whether such project delays reflect a growing trend of healthcare building delays remains to be seen, but persistent concerns over inflation, and perhaps recession, will likely continue into 2023, raising questions over whether a trickle could turn into more of a flood.
beckershospitalreview.com
How flu admissions compare to past seasons
The 2022-2023 flu season is well underway, with the U.S. seeing the highest hospitalization rates in more than a decade. The cumulative flu hospitalization rate was 32.7 per 100,000 population for the week ending Dec. 10, according to the CDC's latest FluView report. This figure is higher than any other cumulative hospitalization rate seen during this week over the past 12 flu seasons, CDC data shows.
beckershospitalreview.com
Dignity Health hospital presents award for police, fire departments' 'humankindness'
Long Beach, Calif.-based Dignity Health St. Mary Medical Center awarded its first "Spirit of St. Mary's Award" to the city's police and fire departments Dec. 9. The award was presented to Long Beach Chief of Police Wally Hebeish and Fire Chief Xavier Espino for their respective departments, according to a news release shared with Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
BayCare names chief physician executive
Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare will welcome Sowmya Viswanathan, MD, as its new chief physician executive at the start of 2023. Dr. Viswanathan's role is effective Jan. 1. She has worked for BayCare since June as vice president and CMO of the system's St. Joseph's, St. Joseph's Children's and St. Joseph's Women's hospitals in Tampa.
Comments / 0