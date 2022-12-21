Read full article on original website
WGAL
Derry Township police looking for missing man
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Derry Township, Dauphin County, are looking for a missing man. Police said Glenn Lavare Bland, 44, is 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He has a shaved head and brown eyes. Bland was last known to be driving a 2022 black Dodge Ram...
WGAL
abc27.com
Police investigating Christmas Eve York County shooting
WEST YORK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a shooting on Christmas Eve in York County. According to West York Borough Police, officers are currently investigating a shooting at W. Market & Dewey Streets. Residents are being asked by police to avoid the area. It’s not known at...
Police: Automotive garage scraps customer's vehicle after eviction
Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove say they are investigating an incident in which a garage scrapped a customer's car. Police say on Nov. 30, they received a report of a stolen vehicle in Penn Township, Snyder County. Hans Wolff, 50, of Yonkers, N.Y., had taken his 2004 Subaru Legacy to EJ Motors garage in October for repairs. Trooper Adam Romig says during that time, the business was evicted from their building on Route 522 and closed. Police discovered that the owner of EJ Motors had scrapped Wolff's vehicle after that. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
WGAL
Person wounded in York County shooting
WEST YORK, Pa. — West York Police are investigating a shooting. Emergency dispatchers say the shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Dewey and West Market streets in West York Borough. There is no word on the severity of the victim's injuries.
WGAL
VIDEO: Lancaster County officers rescue woman from sinking car moments before it goes underwater
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A woman was rescued from her sinking car by Lancaster County officers on Thursday evening. At 8 p.m., Manheim Township Emergency Services were dispatched to the intersection of Oregon Pike and Valleybrook Road for a report of a car that had driven into a pond.
abc27.com
Two people killed in Lancaster County crash
CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were killed in a head-on vehicle collision in Lancaster County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP Lancaster station responded to the two-vehicle crash that occurred on Division Highway in Caernarvon Township on Dec. 22 around 3:15 p.m. State Police say a Jeep Renegade was traveling east on Division Highway when it entered the westbound lane and hit a Dodge Caravan head-on.
Man charged with homicide in connection to 1984 Lancaster County murder
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Nearly 40 years after the murder of 25-year-old Maryann Bagenstose, the Lancaster County District Attorney's office and Pennsylvania State Police have made an arrest. On Thursday, PSP Troopers charged 67-year-old Jere Bagenstose, the estranged husband of Maryann, with one count of Criminal Homicide. "This is...
Man, woman injured in central Pa. shooting
York police are investigating a shooting that injured a man and a woman Friday morning. A 44-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were shot around 10:20 a.m. on the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street, police said. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
Inmate Dies Day Before Christmas At Dauphin County Prison
An inmate at the Dauphin County Prison died overnight Saturday, Dec. 24, officials said. Richard A. Carter, 63, had a medical emergency shortly after midnight, prompting prison and medical staff to respond and administer life-sustaining treatment, including CPR and an AED, Dauphin County Spokesman Brett Hambright said. He was pronounced dead Saturday at 12:54 a.m.
Mystery Car Stalked And Shot At Chesco Driver On Rt. 422, Police Say
Authorities in Chester County are searching for the driver who they say followed and then shot at another traveler late at night on Route 422. According to police investigators, the victim was headed west from King of Prussia at about 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 when another driver — "possibly a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee" — got behind them and began flashing their high beams.
'Suspicious Death' Of Woman Found In Harrisburg Garden Police Say
A criminal investigation has been launched after a woman's body was found under "suspicious" circumstances, authorities say. The body was found in Harrisburg's Sunken Garden in Riverfront Park along North Front Street near Verbeke Street on Thursday, December 22, 2022, around 11:30 a.m., according to a release by area police that evening.
abc27.com
Suspect wanted after two people shot in York City
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is wanted after two people were found shot in York City on Friday morning. According to the York City Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of W. Philadelphia Street around 10:20 a.m. for a reported shooting. Officers found a 44-year-old female...
pahomepage.com
Fire engulfs York County home, displaces four
A home in York County was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, displacing four people and causing minor injuries. A home in York County was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, displacing four people and causing minor injuries. Luzerne County pizzeria brings warmth in the holidays. Luzerne County pizzeria brings...
YAHOO!
'More than a deputy': Friends, family and colleagues remember Cumberland County deputy
While friends, family and law enforcement officers grieved the loss of deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. on Friday, they also remembered his smile as they celebrated his life. Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. was killed shortly after 2:45 a.m. Dec. 16, while investigating a robbery at the Circle K at 2990 Gillespie St.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
PSP Police Log, 12/22/2022
NORTHERN SCHUYLKILL – The following is a compilation of police incidents in and around the northern Schuylkill area, handled by the Pennsylvania State Police. POTTSVILLE- A Shenandoah woman and a Pottsville man were charged for drug possession after a traffic stop in the city earlier this month. State Police...
abc27.com
Holiday of hope: Dauphin County Sheriff Deputies help Midstate family
HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — One Halifax family received a heartwarming holiday surprise on Thursday. It comes after a loss that turned their world upside down earlier this year. For the Gimmi family, the holidays look different this year. “I am holding it together for the kids,” Priscilla Gimmi said....
abc27.com
Police identify person who died in York County crash
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were investigating a crash that shut down a portion of a road in York County on Wednesday. According to PSP, on Dec. 21 at approximately 2:29 p.m., troopers from PSP York were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Barrens Road South at its intersection with Barton Circle in Hopewell Township, York County.
