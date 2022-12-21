Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: Ripley 80, Blanchester 74 (OT)
RIPLEY — The Blanchester girls basketball lost its fourth straight game Wednesday to Ripley in overtime, 80-74. The BHS girls (3-6 on the year) led 25-16 after one. The high-scoring game was tied 36-36 at halftime. Ripley took a 55-50 lead after three quarters. Olivia Potts tied the game...
wnewsj.com
Eagles edge Astros by criterion after Santa/Grinch grudge match
LEES CREEK — East Clinton and Madison Plains battled to a 24-24 tie Wednesday night but the Golden Eagles won the match on criterion with a greater number of points by nearfall in a tight pre-Christmas wrestling match at the EC gym. The junior high and youth teams also...
wnewsj.com
Workforce Collaborative presents at national conference
Members of the Clinton County Workforce Collaborative recently presented at “Dream Forward: Imagine the Future of Education,” the 2022 national conference of the Association of Educational Service Agencies (AESA) in Atlanta, Georgia. “At the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC), we know that a stronger workforce yields stronger...
wnewsj.com
The cross of Christmas
When I decorate outdoors for Christmas, I always include a cross in the front of the display. We started doing this in 1979, the first Christmas after Robyn and I were married. This was way back before the clichés “keep Christ in Christmas” and “Jesus is the reason of the season” were in vogue. I just wanted to do something to convey the spiritual sense of the annual Christmas celebration.
wnewsj.com
Agriculture easement program and soil health
Happy Holidays! On behalf of myself and the Nye family, we want to wish you and yours a safe, joyous, and most uplifting holiday season. In honor of the holiday tradition, I thought I would provide you with the “12 Days of Christmas” farm style. Here it goes:
wnewsj.com
‘$25 Days of Christmas’ makes positive impact on local economy
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce capped off its 14th-annual $25 Days of Christmas this year by giving $2,500 to lucky local shoppers. The promotion’s finale included two $500 cash prizes, received by Chad James and Jody Anderson, drawn from entries collected between Nov. 25-Dec. 15.
wnewsj.com
Delivery delays possible for Friday paper
Due to the dangerous cold weather expected to be coming into the area tonight and tomorrow, the conditions could cause delivery delays for the Friday, Dec. 23 edition of the News Journal. Please be patient as the carriers do their best to deliver the paper in a timely manner. The...
