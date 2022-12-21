Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbia
Migrants dropped off at Vice President Harris' residence on Christmas Eve
Immersive Winter Lantern Light Show Comes to Tysons
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's Market
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently Closing
popville.com
Foxtrot nears opening off Farragut Square
I’m hearing the tentative opening date is set for 1/11/23. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Happy Holidays – I’m taking next week off – Stay Warm...
Washington City Paper
Problems at City Winery Went Beyond ‘The Neighborhood’
One of the first indications of trouble for City Winery DC came in a tweet from soul and jazz vocalist Kenny Wesley. On Dec. 8, he announced that his Jan. 5 gig was canceled because the venue was closing down on Jan. 1. A week later, DCist’s Elliot Williams got...
Business Monthly
With more tenants, Savage Mill almost fully leased
While questions about the health and the future of the brick-and-mortar retail sector abound, there’s good news about a local treasure in Howard County: historic Savage Mill, the former cotton mill-turned-retail tourist attraction, is 98% leased. And has a waiting list. The last time Savage Mill, which offers 135,000...
DC groups assist unhoused people in downtown
WASHINGTON — As strong winds whipped across Washington D.C., Friday night, some local groups tried to keep tents warm. Dozens of tents for unhoused people are set up on McPherson Square in downtown D.C. On Friday, representatives of the D.C. Department of Human Services came to the downtown federal...
popville.com
Double Shooting in Park View
“Metro trip planning applications impacted by frigid temperatures”. photo by Bekah Richards From WMATA: “A Metro data center is seeing firsthand effects of weather-related issues due to multiple days of frigid temperatures, causing sporadic outages of busETA and…. Shooting near Convention Center Saturday. Prince Of Petworth Today at 8:25am.
Business Monthly
These 5 businesses are thriving in central Maryland
The Business Monthly connects with businesses to inquire how they are faring. AppleCore’s Bake Shoppe started with the spark of a corporate CPA. Then in late 2019 came her passion and a $30,000 investment ― followed by its online presence in September 2020 and recently a new brick-and-mortar location at the Columbia Lakefront.
fox5dc.com
New DC bar brings Florida beach club vibe to Navy Yard
WASHINGTON - A new bar is bringing the vibes of a Florida beach club to D.C.'s Navy Yard neighborhood just in time for winter. The Florida-themed bar called Royal Sands Social Club is located at 26 N Street, Southeast, right across the street from Nationals Park, which you can see from the bar.
Wbaltv.com
LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation
COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
police1.com
Retired Md. police officer wins 'LEGO Masters: Holiday Bricktacular'
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Actor-turned-game show host Will Arnett called it "A Christmas miracle." Mel Brown, a retired police officer who now directs the Bywater Boys & Girls Club and lives in Glen Burnie, won Tuesday night's challenge on the Fox television show "LEGO Masters: Holiday Bricktacular." "It feels great,"...
popville.com
“best restaurant week deals or favorite picks?”
Kristen is looking for your Winter Restaurant week “best restaurant week deals or favorite picks?”. “Winter Restaurant Week, presented by Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW), returns as the biannual celebration of the region’s restaurant industry. Restaurant Week gives both diners and restaurants something to commemorate this January with specially priced menus offered throughout DC, Maryland, and Northern Virginia.
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's Market
Maryland is home to a handful of authentic Amish markets and they're some of the best places to head to if you're looking for fresh dairy, baked goods, and some of the most delicious homemade meals you'll ever try.
tysonsreporter.com
Report: Midwestern steakhouse to make East Coast debut in Tysons
Another steakhouse is staking out a claim in Tysons. The Iowa-based, family-owned chain 801 Chophouse has leased space in the Westpark Corporate Center (8484 Westpark Drive) that was vacated a few years ago by McCormick & Schmick’s, the Washington Business Journal reported yesterday. This will be the first East...
Eater
Where D.C. Restaurant Experts Loved to Dine Out in 2022
Following an Eater tradition, we asked a group of restaurant critics, journalists, bloggers, and industry pros to weigh in on the year in food. Their answers to an annual “Year in Eater” survey will be revealed in several posts this month. First up, the dining experts share their regular go-to destinations in 2022 and the most exciting newcomers to D.C.’s restaurant scene.
wild941.com
Moose Shakes Off His Antlers
SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND - AUGUST 28: A doorbell device with a built-in camera made by home security company Ring is seen on August 28, 2019 in Silver Spring, Maryland. These devices allow users to see video footage of who is at their front door when the bell is pressed or when motion activates the camera. According to reports, Ring has made video-sharing partnerships with more than 400 police forces across the United States, granting them access to camera footage with the homeowners’ permission in what the company calls the nation’s 'new neighborhood watch.' (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
38 evacuated from Germantown mobile home park during deep freeze
GERMANTOWN, Md. — At least 38 residents of the Middlebrook Gardens Mobile Home Park community in Germantown were evacuated Friday night to a shelter at the nearby Plum Gar Community Center after a power outage plunged the complex into a deep freeze. Many other residents said they fled to...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Dates Announced for Alexandria Restaurant Week
Get out your calendars: Dates have been announced for Alexandria Restaurant Week in January!. Ready to peruse the menu at that restaurant you've always wanted to try? Alexandria Restaurant Week takes place throughout neighborhoods in Alexandria including Old Town, Del Ray, Carlyle, Eisenhower and the West End. For 10 days...
popville.com
“Issues with DC Library Ordering New Titles”
Has anyone noticed recently that the DC Public Library isn’t ordering many newly-released books, including significantly hyped new releases, such as Cormac McCarthy’s two new books?. I have over a dozen books on my holds list that remain “ON ORDER” despite having been out for several months. Many...
390-Unit Multifamily Complex to Open in White Oak
Joint developers CP Capital and The NRP Group have announced plans to develop the ‘White Oak’ multifamily complex at 2220 Broadbirch Dr. in the White Oak Science Gateway Area. The project, slated to break ground in the first quarter of 2023, is expected to consist of 390 units...
mocoshow.com
Bourbon Wings and Beer No Longer Taking Over Old Buffalo Wings and Beer Spot in Cloverly
In an update from early this past summer, Bourbon, Wings, and Beer (from the owners of Dominic’s Italian Grille in Colesville) told us they hoped to open by the end of August. B.W.B. LLC had a hearing with Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) on May 19th at 10am where it was granted its “Class B Beer, Wine, and Liquor License, On Sale Only.” and renovations were ongoing. Recently, signage was removed and ‘for lease’ signs were put up on the restaurant. Today we received confirmation that the new restaurant will not be opening.
mocoshow.com
WSSC Water Reports 48 Leaks and Breaks on Christmas Eve
WSSC Water has reported that there have been 48 breaks and leaks in Montgomery and Prince George’s County on Christmas Eve as of 8:40pm. Crews are “moving from one job to the next as quickly as possible” and additional contractors are also out repairing breaks, according to WSSC.
