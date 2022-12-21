Read full article on original website
Christmas Eve in parts of New England was the coldest in nearly 50 years, meteorologists said as a blast of arctic air continued to freeze the region into Christmas Day. High temperatures on Saturday reached 20 degrees in Boston and 14 degrees in Worcester. Providence, Rhode Island, and the Hartford, Connecticut area each peaked at 17 degrees. In all four cities, the day’s high temperatures were at their lowest since 1975, the National Weather Service said.
While most of Massachusetts woke Sunday morning to a cold but snowless Christmas Day, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and parts of Cape Cod enjoyed the effects of an “extremely rare” band of snow that deposited more than 6 inches of accumulation in some areas of the islands. The...
For residents of the Cape and Islands and South Shore — and virtually no one else in Massachusetts — a white Christmas is a possibility, according to forecasters. Although most of the state has been witnessing a cold and dry holiday weekend, an “extremely rare and significant” snow band has been impacting Martha’s Vineyard early Saturday, and scattered ocean-effect snow showers are expected to sweep through the Cape and Islands until Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said.
Some parts of Western Massachusetts got snow Friday while others got rain.
As we head into the overnight, the rain will become very heavy at times, winds will increase overnight and temperatures will rise. Spotty power outages will begin overnight with wind gusts up to 45 mph. Friday morning will be the peak of the storm with winds gusting 50-65 mph, torrential rainfall and coastal flooding along all Rhode Island and Massachusetts coasts, including the bays, during the time of high tide. Inundation of 1-2 feet above ground level is possible and coastal areas can expect water-covered roads, splash over and even basement flooding. Power outages are expected with those high and damaging winds as well as tree damage and difficult driving especially with a larger profile vehicle through Friday morning. Rainfall totals are expected around 2 inches with locally higher amounts and we could see some rivers near flood stage. The most at risk river is the Pawcatuck in Westerly. The rain will be dome by 3pm Friday and temperatures will drop significantly from the mid-50s Friday morning to below freezing by 8pm, ultimately bottoming out in the teens Saturday morning. Anything that doesn’t dry between when the rain stops and the temps drop below freezing will certainly freeze and ice will be an issue on roadways Friday night into Saturday morning. One more item, the winds will still be gusty Saturday morning, making for Saturday morning wind chills below 0 possible.
It wouldn’t be a New England storm without some measure of complexity. The National Weather Service has hoisted multiple weather watches, warnings and advisories for different parts of Massachusetts from Thursday afternoon into the weekend, advising residents of high wind, coastal flooding, river flooding and snow in varying localities.
The worst of the storm, including torrential rain, will occur Thursday night into Friday. As Massachusetts buckles down for a windy, rainy holiday season storm, meteorologists have released a helpful timeline so residents can prepare accordingly. According to the National Weather Service’s Boston office, light to moderate rain will give...
BOSTON - Wind damage is one of the top concerns with Friday's massive "bomb cyclone" storm blowing through New England.The winds have brought trees down onto houses and power lines, leaving tens of thousands without power. Here are the top wind gusts in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. So far, the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton has recorded the strongest wind gust at 74 mph.Blue Hills Observatory: 74 mphBeverly: 65 mphRockport: 64 mphFairhaven: 64 mphBrewster: 60 mphNorth Weymouth: 53 mphNantucket: 53 mphDennis: 53 mphNewburyport: 51 mphFall River: 51 mphHaverhill: 50 mphRaynham: 50 mph
WALTHAM, Mass. — National Grid crews were working Saturday to restore power to residents after a powerful storm swept across Massachusetts, with heavy rains and high winds that toppled trees, took down power lines and damaged poles. As of 10 a.m. Saturday, about 11,000 National Grid customers were without...
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
Heavy winds and rain are posing challenges for holiday travel. Flight cancellations and power outages stacked up into the thousands on Friday, as an intense storm brought rain and heavy winds to jeopardize travel plans on the cusp of the Christmas weekend. There were over 11,000 flight delays and more...
A handful of school districts in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire have announced they will be closed Friday because of the storm that will make for hazardous driving with torrential rain and strong winds. Check the latest list here.
22News is working for you with storm damage across western Massachusetts Friday morning due to the damaging winds.
WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — Winds from Friday’s winter storm have left a significant mark on the coastal community of Misquamicut Beach. ABC6’s Hector Molina was on-scene talking to residents of the state beach as public service crews worked to contain the spread of sand and water. The...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Our next weather maker is a storm system that will track through the Great Lakes today and Friday. They’ll get plenty of snow and cold from the mid-west to the plains. Wind chill there has prompted warnings for a 30 to 40 below zero feel-like temperature!
With rain pouring down and wind shaking trees, roads were treacherous around the Greater Boston area Friday morning. Here are some of the sights from the region as a powerful storm blew through. Send your photos in to us at shareit@nbcboston.com.
From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
BOSTON — Tens of thousands of people in Massachusetts could lose power when a winter storm packing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain moves in later this week. Craig Hallstrom, President of Regional Electric Operations at Eversource, said Wednesday that he believes the storm could leave up to 70,000 customers in the dark when the weather system moves in Thursday night.
Franklin County Fire Departments are already warning against the "flash freeze" coming Friday.
BOSTON — Winter is here, and someone synonymous with New England weather sat down with a seasonal weather forecast expert to see how much snow may fall. Storm Team 5 Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Harvey Leonard looks even further ahead to the potential weather changes we'll all be living with in the future.
