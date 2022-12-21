Read full article on original website
cind119
1d ago
NEWSBREAK: The dog was experiencing many delays in getting sent back to the states until a quick thinking Embassy employee taught it to kneel whenever it saw a flag and then declared it to be a lesbian .
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Delicious Pizza Places in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Taxpayers Are On the Hook For Billions In NFL Stadium CostsTaxBuzzNashville, TN
Bitter Cold Brings Rolling Power Outages to NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
Related
An airline told 2 teenagers they had to fly from Ireland to Florida without their parents after it overbooked a flight, reports say
A family traveling to Orlando was split up, despite one of the adults offering to swap seats, according to BBC radio show "On Your Behalf."
WATCH: Woman Flings Computer at Airline Agent After Kids Went ‘Missing’ in Miami Airport
A 25-year-old woman flew into a rage when she flung a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent at Miami International Airport. She is now facing criminal charges. According to CBS News, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon and Camila McMillie has been arrested on charges of “aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.”
British Airways accidentally flew a pet dog to Saudi Arabia instead of Nashville, leaving it traumatized, report says
Five-year-old Bluebell has caused thousands of dollars's worth of damage since a traumatic 60-hour ordeal, her owners told the Mirror.
Entire family wiped out after plane plunged into the sea apart from orphaned daughter who was at sleepover
A YOUNG girl's entire family has been wiped out after a plane crashed into the sea. Newly-trained pilot Christian Kath, 42, was flying a light aircraft with his wife Misty, 43, and eldest daughter Lily, 12, on board when it plunged into the water off the coast of Florida, US.
Passenger Shocked To Find Flight Attendant Daughter Working on Her Flight
The video has been watched by more than 206,000 people, one user said: "She must have been so proud so sweet to see this."
AOL Corp
Death of co-pilot who mysteriously exited plane midflight during emergency landing was an accident, autopsy says
The death of a pilot who fell out of a twin-engine plane in North Carolina in July was an accident, according to his autopsy report. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, who was co-piloting the CASA CN-212 Aviocar on July 29, suffered multiple blunt force injuries in an accidental fall, according to an autopsy report obtained Wednesday by NBC News from the North Carolina chief medical examiner’s office.
A Delta passenger says he was told TSA staff would arrive with guns to remove him from a plane after he asked to wait for his wheelchair
The passenger said Delta staff got "immediately got livid" after he refused to leave the plane until his wheelchair was delivered.
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’
Flight attendants of Delta Airlines threaten a wheelchair passenger that TSA (Transportation Security Administration) will deboard him off the plane with guns. Cory Lee, an award-winning travel blogger, was looking forward to deplaning after a long flight from Santiago, Chile, to Atlanta, Georgia on November 13th.
Woman bites passenger’s thigh and tries to open plane door mid-flight, claiming ‘Jesus’ told her to
A Southwest Airlinespassenger was arrested after biting a fellow traveller and trying to force open the plane door mid-flight. Flight 192 from Houston to Ohio on 26 November was forced to make an emergency landing at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas, where the passenger was arrested. Court documents name the woman as 34-year-old Elom Agbegninou, reports the New York Post.Agbegninou allegedly had to be restrained after forcing her way to the plane’s rear door. In the process of attempting to open the emergency exit mid-flight, the District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas says Agbegninou...
FodorsTravel
How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant
What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
See inside of Hawaiian Airlines plane rocked by turbulence
At least 36 people on a Hawaiian Airlines flight were injured, with 20 taken to emergency rooms, after their plane encountered "severe turbulence" on a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu. KHNL's Jolanie Martinez reports.
Woman says she found ‘dental implant’ in her British Airways plane meal
A British Airways passenger says she found a ‘dental implant’ in her plane meal during a flight from London to Dubai on October 25. Ghada El-Hoss was on flight BA107 travelling home to the United Arab Emirates when she allegedly made the gruesome discovery.The angry passenger tweeted British Airways about the incident on December 4, with a photo attached of her meal for reference.Tagging the airline’s social media account, El-Hoss also directly addressed the British Airways Twitter handle. In the social media post, El-Hoss said: “@British_Airways Still waiting to hear from you regarding this dental implant we found in our food on flight BA107.”...
A brawl broke out between passengers on a luxury cruise ship after a woman fell overboard and died, video shows
Passengers on board a MSC Meraviglia luxury cruise ship fought with each other when they were temporarily stopped from disembarking.
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Tragic new details emerge about Aussie family's plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico
Tragic new details have emerged of the final moments before an Australian family plunged to their death in a plane crash, killing the parents and a 12-year-old daughter, and leaving another daughter as the only surviving member of the family.
Pilot reveals time of day nervous travellers should book flights to avoid turbulence
A pilot has revealed which flights tend to have less turbulence - and urged those with a fear of flying to choose them for their next journey.Boeing 737 pilot Morgan Smith told the New York Times on 23 November that some flights are more likely to experience turbulence than others, depending on the time of day.Generally speaking, she revealed, morning flights will have less turbulence than those later in the day. This is because in the morning, the land below has not heated up yet - heat rising from the ground is what increases the chance of turbulence on flights.But...
Passengers on turbulent Hawaiian Airlines flight were ‘floating off’ their chairs
What happened on the Hawaiian Airlines flight? How many passengers were injured? What has Hawaiian Airlines done for the passengers?
A United captain adopted a puppy who was abandoned at a San Francisco airport, giving him a new home
A traveler left the dog after the pet's documentation to enter the US was deemed invalid. After quarantining in a facility, Polaris has a new home.
A United flight from Brazil to Houston got hit by turbulence so bad that 5 people were taken to the hospital
United Airlines flight 128, travelling from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to Houston, Texas, experienced "severe turbulence," the airline said.
Liz Hurley among British Airways passengers hit by Christmas flight delays
Model and actress Liz Hurley slammed British Airways’ “dodgy service” after becoming one of thousands of passengers whose pre-Christmas flights were grounded.Dozens of flights were cancelled and many others were delayed for a whole day.The airline said its long-haul operations were hit by a technical issue which has since been resolved.Hurley’s flight from the Caribbean island of Antigua to Gatwick was among those which were severely delayed.The 57-year-old wrote on Twitter: “Stranded at Antigua airport with no food or water, taxis or hotels offered yet. Plane delayed 20 hours.”Hurley, who lives in Herefordshire, later posted that she was “still stranded”...
Comments / 2