FTX exec donated to Iowa Democratic Party

Good morning.

You may have heard about FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange that went bankrupt amid allegations of fraud. Well, there's always an Iowa connection: a former executive of the company appears to have made a one-time $250,000 donation to the Iowa Democratic Party.

That contribution is likely to to come under scrutiny as investigations into FTX and its leaders intensifies.

Iowa Democratic Party Executive Director Erin Davison-Rippey said the party is aware of the donation and "looking into the matter."

Brianne Pfannenstiel has the full scoop this morning.

Movement toward resolution in food pantry dispute

The Food Bank of Iowa on Tuesday offered to reestablish a relationship with a West Des Moines food pantry and other organizations around Des Moines. It's a glimmer of hope in the months-long dispute between the Food Bank of Iowa and other food assistance programs in the metro.

Frannie Block has been covering this story from the beginning. She has the latest for you here.

A holiday PSA

The Register politics team will be in hibernation for the rest of the year as we get some rest and celebrate the holidays with family.

We'll be back in your inboxes on Jan. 3, ready to cover the legislative session, more caucus news, and who knows what else. See you then!