Daytona Beach, FL

Serial killer avoids possible death sentence by pleading to Daytona Beach cold case killing

By Frank Fernandez, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago
A self-confessed serial killer, who previously said he was “trying to get right with God,” was sentenced to life in prison for the cold case killing of a Daytona Beach woman three decades ago.

Michael S. Townson, 53, entered a no contest plea to a charge of first-degree murder for killing Linda Lois Little, who vanished Oct. 11, 1991, in Daytona Beach.

Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols adjudicated Townson guilty and sentenced him to life in prison during the hearing Tuesday at the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand.

Prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty against Townson if he entered the plea by Dec. 26, according to the plea agreement, which called for him to serve life behind bars.

Townson was already serving a life sentence for killing a Titusville woman when he confessed to killing Little. Townson has also confessed to two killings in Memphis, Tennessee, according to reports.

Little’s sister, Wanda Hinson, said in a phone interview that she did not want prosecutors to seek the death penalty against Townson. Instead, she is hopeful that others with information will follow Townson’s example and come forward to help families who have lost loved ones.

“The way I look at it, I’m hoping that somebody else sees his story and that they will admit and give (closure) for other families,” Hinson said.

Hinson also did not want to remain angry and said it was God’s will that Townson admitted what he did.

“I didn’t want to be mad and angry about something that I think is God’s will. That’s done now,” Hinson said.

She noted Townson also had a religious motivation in his admission.

“He wanted to get right with God is what his statement was and in doing that, we got the information that we’ve been praying for,” Hinson said.

Seventh Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza issued the following statement in a press release: “The defendant is a confessed serial killer. It is gratifying to solve a cold case such as this. I hope the plea brings peace to the family during the Christmas holidays.”

Linda Lois Little disappears

Townson was already serving a life sentence for beating Sherri Carmanto to death with a steel pipe at her home in Titusville in 2007. A Brevard County jury convicted him of the killing in 2008.

He was serving that sentence when he was transferred to Tomoka Correctional Institution near Daytona Beach in 2020 at which time he asked to speak to Daytona Beach police and confessed to killing Little.

Townson told police that he was “trying to get right with God” and that he deserved to be in prison, the affidavit stated. Townson said he has “a hatred for women.”

Townson told police that he was living in Orlando, but traveled to Daytona Beach for his birthday on Oct. 12, 1991. Police said based on Townson’s timeline, he arrived in Daytona Beach on Oct. 10, 1991, and met Little the next day.

Oct. 11, 1991, was the last day Little was seen alive after finishing her shift as a waitress, police said.

Townson said he met Little at the 710 Club, which was inside the Texan Hotel at 701 South Atlantic Ave. in Daytona Beach; it closed in 1993, the affidavit stated.

Townson told police he and Little got in his car and left the hotel, the affidavit stated. Townson said he suggested she take a shower, the affidavit stated.

Townson told police Little "freaked out and that she began to yell and scream at him," the affidavit stated.

“Mr. Townson stated that he backhanded Linda and then choked her,” according to the affidavit.

Townson said when he realized he had killed Little, he drove north on Interstate 95 into Georgia, the affidavit stated.

Townson stated he believes he got off at the second exit and drove a few miles before disposing of her body behind a dumpster in a rural area, the affidavit stated.

Detectives said the area described by Townson would be Camden County.

But Little’s body has never been found, the State Attorney’s Office stated in the release.

Detectives showed Townson a photo of Little and Townson confirmed she was the woman he murdered in October 1991, an affidavit stated.

According to the charging affidavit, Townson stated: “No doubt about it, no doubt.”

