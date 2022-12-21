ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Aggies Sign Talented Edge Rusher

By Matthew Postins
All Aggies
All Aggies
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fVM0H_0jq3X3Rj00

Texas A&M continues to sign defensive linemen to add to their talent pipeline as part of the 2023 Early Signing Day class.

The Texas A&M Aggies worked to bolster their depth in the pass rush in their 2023 football signing class by signing Rylan Kennedy during the early signing period.

Kennedy, a 6-4, 210-pound edge rusher from Lake Ridge High School in Mansfield, Texas, was considering schools like Auburn, California, Missouri Southern State and San Diego State before he committed to the Aggies in Dec. 12.

He joins a defensive line group that included no seniors last season. Two freshmen made starts for the Aggies last season — Walter Nolen and LT Overton. Some of that defensive line depth has already been submitted to the transfer portal, including Marcus Burris, Dallas Walker IV, Tunmise Adeleye and Elijah Jeudy. All are leaving with four years of eligibility remaining. Another edge rusher, Donell Harris, has already opted for the portal.

Texas A&M is hoping to rebound from an uncharacteristic 5-7 season in 2022, one that saw them enter the season with high expectations, including potential contention for a berth in the College Football Playoff. Instead, the Aggies lost in September to Appalachian State at Kyle Field, which turned out to be a sign of things to come.

The Aggies lost six straight games, all in SEC play to miss bowl eligibility for the first time in coach Jimbo Fisher’s five-year tenure in College Station. More urgently, the Aggies saw a flood of current players enter the transfer portal, as more than 20 have opted to leave the Aggie football program .

The Aggies open the 2023 season at home against New Mexico.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

Meet Sam Salz, the Sabbath Observant Kippah wearing walk-on for Texas A&M

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M gained a new member on the football team for the later half of the season. Sam Salz journey to college football is unconventional. He’s never played organized football nor did he have any college offers out of high school, but that hasn’t stopped him from earning a spot on Texas A&M’s football roster.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Texas A&M DB announces ACC transfer after season with Aggies

Former Texas A&M DB Marquis Groves-Killebrew has found a new home. After a year in College Station, the Georgia native is headed to Louisville to continue his college football career. Groves-Killebrew made the announcement Friday on social media. Out of North Cobb High School, Groves-Killebrew was a blue-chip prospect. The...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
CBS DFW

Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old. Law...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin

ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - This story has been updated with new information about the vehicle being found in Austin. Click here for details. There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on...
ELGIN, TX
fox26houston.com

Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin, reports say

Texas - The search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang has come to a devastating end. Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (AANBV) posted an update stating that Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead in Austin near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. "So sad to state that Tanner’s family reports...
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Houston

Big Chappell Hill ranch with rolling hills and sweeping vistas steps onto market for $7.75M

Anyone in the market for wide open spaces — where the views go on for days and the hill stretch all the way to the sky — should consider in Big Step Ranch. Located in Chappell Hill (900 South Meyersville Rd.), the 186-acre property is on the market for $7.75 million, represented by Tonya Currie of Compass Realty. The ranch offers killer views that span all the way to College Station, a modern farmhouse, a metal pergola wine arbor, and a sense that there are still places in the world where the only development is the wind blowing through the...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
kwhi.com

AMAZON PRIME AIR LAUNCHES IN COLLEGE STATION

The city of College Station was one of two locations chosen for the launch of the new Amazon Prime Air. Amazon Prime Air is a new service that allows delivery of products by drone. According to Amazon, the project has been in the works since 2013, and College Station was...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Navasota Examiner

Drugs, Weapons, Stolen property uncovered

A pair of Navasota men were arrested Wednesday, Dec. 14, after they were pulled over in a vehicle without a license plate. At approximately 7:35 p.m., Navasota Police Officers were patrolling the southside of Navasota and observed a vehicle traveling without a license plate. A traffic stop was conducted at the 500 block of Allen White Drive.
NAVASOTA, TX
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy