Tuesday's HS roundup: Portsmouth girls run past Londonderry in home opener

By Staff Reports
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago
PORTSMOUTH - The Portsmouth High School girls basketball team led wire-to-wire in its home opener in a 58-34 Division I win over Londonderry at Stone Gymnasium, improving to 2-0 on the season.

Avery Romps' 16 points led the Clippers, while Maddie MacCannell had 13, and Ariana Incollingo had eight.

Savannah Emery added seven points and Bella Slover scored six points for Portsmouth in the win.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Exeter 43

Alvirne 38, OT

HUDSON - Emma Smith had 11 points, six rebounds, and four steals, lifting the Blue Hawks to this Division I overtime win.

Hailey Harrington added six points and six rebounds for Exeter (3-0), while Ali Campbell (15 points, five rebounds) and Ari Pompeo (six points, 11 rebounds) both contributed.

Salem 41

Spaulding 35

SALEM - Jade Trueman led Spaulding (1-1) with 10 points and 11 rebounds in this Division I contest.

Jenna Philbrook added eight points and 15 rebounds for the Red Raiders, while Hannah Drew had nine points.

York 58

Biddeford 36

YORK, Maine – McKayla Kortes had 16 points, 11 rebounds, 10 steals and three assists as York (1-2) earned its first win of the season.

Ava Brent added 12 points for the Wildcats, while Nya Avery had nine.

Dover 61

Merrimack 38

DOVER - Lily Nossiff had 20 points and Tory Vitko had eight as Dover improved to 3-0 with this Division I win,

Abbie Kozlowski and Lanie Mourgenos each scored seven for the Green Wave.

Wells 48

Marshwood 39

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Sarah Theriault scored 13 points and Shelby Anderson had 12 for Class A Marshwood (2-2).

North Yarmouth Academy 65

Traip Academy 42

NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine - Hannah Thorsen had 14 points and Emme Hale had 12 for Traip Academy in this Class C South loss.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Winnacunnet 56

Memorial 49

HAMPTON – Jared Khalil had a game-high 22 points and Jack Andews added 10 as Winnacunnet improved to 3-0 with this Division I win.

Joshua Schaake had nine points for the Warriors, while teammate Tyson Khalil had seven.

Exeter 60

Alvirne 51

EXETER - Ryan Luper's game-high 16 points led Exeter (3-0) to this Division I win.

Evan Pafford and Ethan Moss had 13 and 12 points, respectively for the Blue Hawks.

Marshwood 52

Wells 37

WELLS, Maine - Andrew Perry scored a game-high 18 points for Class A Marshwood which improved to 3-0 with the win.

Jason Singer added 12 points for Marshwood, while Liam Tiernan had nine.

York 52

Biddeford 45

BIDDEFORD, Maine - Derek Parson led a trio of Wildcats in double figures with 17 points in this win over Class A Biddeford.

Lukas Bouchard had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Class B York, while Kevin Burke had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Merrimack 59

Dover 51

MERRIMACK - Stephen Gitau led Dover with 26 points in this Division I loss, while Dylan Jabre added 12.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Exeter 7

Kingswood 0

ROCHESTER - Molly Greene scored two goals, while Lily Blood, Hailey O’Kane, Maddie Mann, Mia Albertelli and Alli MacDonald all had one for Exeter in this Division I win at Rochester Ice Arena.

Coaches are asked to email game summaries to sports@seacoastonline.com.

