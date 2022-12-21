ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

New ALDI coming to Westfield in January

By Emma McCorkindale
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new ALDI location will be opening on Main Street in Westfield in January.

The new Westfield store will open on Thursday, January 5, and the store will be open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., according to a news release sent to 22News from ALDI. The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag that will be filled with some ALDI products and a gift card for the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program.

Shoppers can enter sweepstakes as well for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card through the opening weekend. The new ALDI store will offer fresh, organic produce that will be delivered daily and food for every taste and lifestyle, such as gluten-free and plant-based options. Also, the new store will have convenient access to curbside pickup and grocery delivery options.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” said Chris Daniels, South Windsor regional vice president for ALDI. “We have served this community for more than ten years and are excited to continue to offer Westfield residents an affordable way of shopping.”

ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, which serves millions of customers across the country every month. ALDI has 2,200 stores across 38 states and is on track to becoming the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of the year.

