JUST IN: Crews on scene at Schofield fire
Crews were called Thursday to the scene of a structure fire in Schofield where an detached garage was reported to be engulfed in flames. The blaze was reported at about 7:55 p.m. Dec. 22 on Moreland Avenue in Schofield. An oil tank is located on the side of the home, close to the fire, according to preliminary scanner traffic. Though the garage is detached, the structure is close to the home.
WSAW
Rough weather causing trash crews to work even harder
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Some people may be having a personal day for the snow day, while others still have work to do. Either way, Waste Management services are collecting garbage despite a First Alert Weather Day, but the weather makes it a bit harder to get the job done.
Weather officials: Blizzard threat increases for central Wisconsin
The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.
Amid blizzard conditions and bitter cold, Wausau has no plans to offer shelter
Members of the community are coming together to provide emergency shelter for those who need it in Wausau as near-blizzard conditions continue and the city braces for subzero temperatures. But so far, the officials have announced no such efforts in Wausau or Marathon County, though other communities statewide have stepped...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac police chase stretches nearly 23 miles, ends with OWI arrest
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - A 40-year-old man from Hatley, Wisconsin (just east of Wausau) is in police custody in Fond du Lac County following a high-speed chase that covered nearly 23 miles on snow-covered and slippery roadways. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the Fond...
wxpr.org
MAC Home prepares for an increase in warming center visits as wind chills drop to 30 below
On top of creating dangerous travel conditions, these high winds are also creating extremely low wind chill values. The National Weather Service is forecasting wind chills between 15 and 30 below zero over the next couple of days. Meteorologists and emergency responders are warning people not to venture out if...
Major winter storm roars toward Wausau
An intensifying storm system will bring snow, strong winds with blowing and drifting snow and subzero temperatures this week in Wausau, with a winter storm watch in effect until Saturday morning. Light snow will begin Wednesday afternoon and early evening with steady snowfall overnight and through Thursday. Four to 7...
Warrant issued for Wausau man recently released from prison
A 22-year-old Wausau man who spent three years behind bars after participating in the armed robbery of a teenager is being sought by police after allegedly ignoring sex offender registration letters and absconding from his approved residence. Davin Smith was 19 when he was sentenced to prison on charges of...
This Cozy Cabin in Wisconsin is One of the Coolest Places to Spend a Night this Winter
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for a great way to spend a night in Wisconsin this winter, you should definitely consider adding this cabin to your list.
wxpr.org
Homeless center in Merrill prepares, phase out of PFAS step in right direction, federal funding bill includes Wisconsin projects
Merrill Community Homeless Center prepares to provide help as dangerous wind chills are expected, environmental group says move by 3M to phase out PFAS chemicals an important step, Senator Tammy Baldwin says Wisconsin projects included in federal spending bill.
Arctic blast, then potential blizzard headed toward Wausau this week
A major winter storm system is headed for Wisconsin including Wausau and Marathon County, with potential blizzard conditions snarling travel as the holiday weekend approaches. The National Weather Service says the intensifying storm system is expected to track from the Plains to the Great Lakes region during the middle to latter part of the week. Several inches of snow is possible from late Wednesday through Thursday, with additional snow from Thursday night into Friday and up to 50 mph wind gusts, resulting in near-blizzard conditions.
Wausau area obituaries December 21, 2022
Mr. Richard Allen Diestler, age 85, passed away on December 16, 2022 surrounded by his family. Richard was born in Birnamwood, WI to Arnold and Edna Diestler. Richard married the love of his life, Dolores Swanson, on August 8th, 1959 in Birnamwood, WI and they shared 63 beautiful years together.
wxpr.org
Two Merrill students run business while also going to school
Imagine being a high school junior, and while on top of keeping your grades up and staying active in your community, you run your own business. For twins Sergei and Roman Wunsch, that is their reality as the co-founders of "Two Boys and a Lawnmower" based out of Merrill, only they shovel driveways in the winter.
WSAW
Miss America graces NewsChannel 7 in return trip to Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Out of 51 other contestants, Wausau native Grace Stanke was crowned Miss America and after a whirl-wind week, she had the chance to stop by NewsChannel 7 to share what it has all meant to her. “I mean, it was a lot of screaming noises just...
Wausau-area man who spent 5 years in prison for scalding toddler gets probation in assault case
A Rothschild man who served five years behind bars for intentionally scalding a 16-month old boy will avoid a new prison term for a sexual assault conviction after a judge sentenced him to probation this week. Christopher Kolden, 30, was arrested in January 2021 when a woman told police Kolden...
wpr.org
Embattled former chair of Wisconsin Natural Resources Board resigns
The embattled former chair of Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board said he’s resigning after refusing to step down at the end of his term for more than a year. Dr. Fred Prehn, a Wausau dentist and businessman, said he intends to leave the board on Dec. 30. In a...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Restaurant Closes Without Warning
SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Garden Pancake House on Grand Avenue in Schofield closed Monday, leaving employees without a job and zero answers. The restaurant was open Sunday, and while some employees could see they felt something was off recently, they wouldn’t have imagined the establishment would close without warning. “There was no warning to any of us,” said Daisy Moldenhauer, a former waitress of Garden Pancake House, told WAOW TV.
