Why was a monumental match like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson vs. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin put on before Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 19 in 2003?. Why was the retirement bout of "The Texas Rattlesnake" not put on last in the main event spot, and moreover, why was the decision made for the "BMF" to look at the lights for the three-count in what was believed at the time to be his last-ever squared circle appearance?

22 HOURS AGO