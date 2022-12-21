Read full article on original website
rajah.com
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (12/23/2022): AllState Arena, Chicago, Ill.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is back. On tap for the second-to-last WWE on FOX blue brand program of 2022 this evening is a jam-packed lineup for what is a taped episode of the show from AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Scheduled for the two-hour show tonight on FOX starting at...
rajah.com
Bobby Fish Talks The Difference Between The WarGames Matchup Now And The Original Matchup In 1987
Former WWE and AEW Star Bobby Fish appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how they were this generation's first group to compete in the modern era's WarGames and how none of them really knew what the f**k they were doing during the first-ever matchup.
rajah.com
Jim Ross Reveals Mindset Behind Putting Lesnar vs. Angle On Last Instead Of Austin vs. Rock At WrestleMania, Reason Austin Wanted To Lose
Why was a monumental match like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson vs. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin put on before Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 19 in 2003?. Why was the retirement bout of "The Texas Rattlesnake" not put on last in the main event spot, and moreover, why was the decision made for the "BMF" to look at the lights for the three-count in what was believed at the time to be his last-ever squared circle appearance?
rajah.com
WWE Announces Three More Matches For The Final WWE SmackDown Episode Of 2022
WWE announced during last night's episode of SmackDown that next week's episode of the show, which is the final WWE SmackDown episode of 2022, that three massive matches will take place. It was announced that Lacey Evans will return to in-ring action following a recent minor injury as well as a number of military-themed video vignettes, Solo Sikoa will face Sheamus in Singles action and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will defend her WWE SmackDown Women's Title against Raquel Rodriguez, who won a #1 Contender's Gauntlet Match to earn an opportunity at The Baddest Woman On The Planet.
rajah.com
Former WWE Champion Will Miss Next Week’s Live Events
A former WWE Champion will have to miss next week’s WWE Holiday Tour events. According to a report from PWInsider, WWE Triple Crown Champion and 2020 Superstar of the Year Drew McIntyre has been pulled from the Madison Square Garden live event on Monday, as well as the other shows that are scheduled for next week, including Raw and Smackdown.
rajah.com
AEW Announces Two More Matches For This Wednesday's New Year's Smash Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling previously announced that this coming Wednesday's New Year's Smash episode of AEW Dynamite will see reigning AEW TNT Champion and ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe put his AEW TNT Title on the line against Wardlow, Bryan Danielson face "All Ego" Ethan Page in Singles action and reigning AEW World Trios Champion Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) face The Elite (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega) in match 6 of their ongoing Best Of 7 Series for the AEW World Trios Championships, which is a Falls Count Anywhere Match.
rajah.com
Deonna Purrazzo Reveals She Wants A Casket Match With Mickie James
IMPACT Wrestling Star Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared on Women’s Wrestling Talk to discuss a number of topics such as how she wants to have a Casket Match with pro wrestling legend Mickie James. Deonna Purrazzo said:. “Can we have a casket match? I don’t know why, but every time...
rajah.com
Solo Sikoa Talks About How His First Conversation With Triple H Went, WWE Run Thus Far
Solo Sikoa recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, The Bloodline member spoke about how his first conversation with Paul "Triple H" Levesque went, his run in NXT, how he found out about his call-up to the WWE main roster and being part of the highly-regarded story line involving The Bloodline.
rajah.com
rajah.com
KiLynn King Comments On Her First Impact Wrestling Appearance
On this week’s Before the Impact, KiLynn King made her first Impact Wrestling appearance, and battled it out with Taylor Wilde. After the show, King posted on Twitter, where she shared the following message with her fans and followers:. King lost the one on one contest with Wilde, after...
rajah.com
Deonna Purrazzo Predicts Mandy Rose Would "Thrive" In IMPACT Wrestling Working Under Scott D'Amore
Could Mandy Rose repeat the same level of success she achieved during her WWE NXT run, which included an impressive record-setting title reign as NXT Women's Champion, outside of the promotion?. Deonna Purrazzo thinks she can. "The Virtuosa" recently spoke with Alistair McGeorge of Metro U.K. for an in-depth interview,...
rajah.com
NXT Level Up Preview (12/23): Hank Walker vs. Trick Williams
NXT Level Up (12/23) Walker and Williams to match wits and fists on NXT Level Up. An incredible episode of NXT Level Up will feature Hank Walker and Trick Williams trading haymakers, Myles Borne and Charlie Dempsey each looking for a statement win, and Sol Ruca colliding with Dani Palmer.
rajah.com
Road Dogg Talks How WWE All Of A Sudden Stopped Pushing Rusev Day
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he discussed topics such as how Rusev Day was getting over with the fans, but he honestly doesn't know what went down that all of a sudden WWE stopped pushing them.
rajah.com
WWE News: IYO SKY Shares Photo With NJPW Star, On This Day In 2002 (Video)
-- A blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel!. Overnight, WWE shared a retro clip from 2002, featuring Triple H and Scott Steiner:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Damage CTRL member and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY recently posted on Instagram, along with inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI:
rajah.com
Former WCW Star Buff Bagwell Says He Has Been Sober For 117 Days, DDP Comments
Pro wrestling legend and former WCW Star Buff Bagwell took to his Twitter and revealed that he’s been sober for 117 days and that his walk of sobriety has just begun, but he has learned so much in just a few months. The former nWo member then thanked every person who has continued to support him over the years.
rajah.com
Bull James Says Dusty Rhodes Was A Big Fan Of His During His Time In NXT
Pro wrestling veteran Bull James spoke with WrestleZone on a variety of topics such as how he learned a lot from WWE Hall of Famer "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes during his time in NXT and how the WWE Hall of Famer was a big fan of his and even fought for him, tooth and nail.
rajah.com
Paul London Reveals His Time In Lucha Underground Is His Fondest Time In Wrestling
Former WWE Superstar Paul London recently took part in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where he talked about topics such as how his time in Lucha Underground is his fondest time in wrestling. Paul London said:. "That was not bad [time in Lucha Underground]. That’s my fondest time...
rajah.com
Jim Ross Reveals Former WWE Star He Believes Was Underrated In The Pro Wrestling World
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he always thought of Ken Shamrock as a top guy in WWE as well as how Shamrock was hard to manage a little bit in the beginning of his WWE career, but Shamrock was a great character to build and he has a lot of respect for The World's Most Dangerous Man.
rajah.com
Spoilers For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from inside the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. The TV Tapings took place before last night's Holiday Bash episode of AEW Dynamite and featured Dralistico battling Blake Christian in a one-on-one match in the show's main event.
rajah.com
Dolph Ziggler Talks About How Similar He And Robert Roode Are, Whether He Prefers Singles Or Tag-Team Wrestling
Dolph Ziggler recently appeared as a guest on Andy's Hall Access for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "The Show-Off" of WWE spoke about whether he prefers singles or tag-team matches, as well as his thoughts on his team with Robert Roode and how similar the two are to each other.
