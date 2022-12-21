Jason Duclona Signs with UCF

The Knights sign cornerback Jason Duclona.

Playing in the pass-happy Big 12 Conference, the UCF Knights will need all the sped, size, and athletic ability they can muster from the cornerback position.

That's why the signing of Estero (Fla.) High School cornerback Jason Duclona is so important. Need to keep bringing in those long and rangy prospects that can develop into starters.

As long as the Knights continue to bring in players like Duclona, a prospect that's proven himself against top competition in seven-on-seven and at the Florida prep level, UCF will be just fine.

His ability to stop and start, cut and jump, and high point the football are all verifiable by watching his film or seeing Duclona in person.

Excellent addition to the UCF 2023 recruiting class.

