ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Jason Duclona Signs with UCF

By Brian Smith
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GpuBl_0jq3W2xJ00

The Knights sign cornerback Jason Duclona.

Playing in the pass-happy Big 12 Conference, the UCF Knights will need all the sped, size, and athletic ability they can muster from the cornerback position.

That's why the signing of Estero (Fla.) High School cornerback Jason Duclona is so important. Need to keep bringing in those long and rangy prospects that can develop into starters.

As long as the Knights continue to bring in players like Duclona, a prospect that's proven himself against top competition in seven-on-seven and at the Florida prep level, UCF will be just fine.

His ability to stop and start, cut and jump, and high point the football are all verifiable by watching his film or seeing Duclona in person.

Excellent addition to the UCF 2023 recruiting class.

2023 UCF Commitment List

2022 UCF Football Roster

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

7-year-old triplets reunite with Orlando garbage collector who was their 'hero'

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando mom posted a video that went viral. It shows the love between her three children and their neighborhood garbage collector. This is a story about the reunion of Tony Parks and his friends 7-year-old Olivia, Emma and Axel who are triplets. It’s a friendship that had a most unusual start, so let’s start at the beginning.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Porch pirates wreak havoc in Orlando before Christmas

ORLANDO, Fla. - Roosevelt Butler thinks the crooks that targeted his home and neighborhood had experience stealing from people's doorsteps. Something he says has never happened to his family. "After studying this video what I noticed he did, he came up and saw the package that was placed right behind...
ORLANDO, FL
tourcounsel.com

Orlando International Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Florida

If you have already spent several days in Orlando theme parks such as Walt Disney World and Universal Studios and now the only thing you want is to go shopping, Orlando International Premium Outlets is your best option to go shopping in Orlando at cheap prices in its most of 180 stores.
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

It was a bad day for Apopka

It was a cold, overcast, misty Wednesday afternoon in the city of Apopka, but at City Hall, things got dark. There has been a developing story the past couple of weeks involving the Apopka Fire Department - a familiar place for controversy as of late. AFD Lieutenant Alex Klepper resigned from the safety committee on December 10th - citing interference from City Attorney Michael Rodriguez and Fire Chief Sean Wylam. His claim was that they told the committee to stand down on an investigation into the accident at Fire Station #1 that took the life of Firefighter Austin Duran. AFD Firefighter Pablo Echevarria became the second member of the committee to resign on December 14th - citing similar reasons.
APOPKA, FL
mynews13.com

Orlando homeless couple braces for cold temps on the street

ORLANDO, Fla. — While many people will be able to warm up in those shelters tonight, some people still have nowhere to go. This means some will be sleeping on the streets in freezing temperatures around Central Florida. What You Need To Know. Although there are shelters that people...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside The Knights

Inside The Knights

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCF athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/ucf

Comments / 0

Community Policy