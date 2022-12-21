ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deonna Purrazzo Talks About Meeting Santino Marella, Hart Dungeon

Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared as a guest on the Counted Out with Mike and Tyler podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke about meeting Santino Marella for the first time, as well as how she wishes she was born in Canada so she could have trained at the legendary Hart Dungeon.
Kurt Angle Believes A Pair Of WWE Hall Of Famers Should Bury The Hatchet

Should WWE Hall Of Famers Ric Flair & Eric Bischoff bury the hatchet?. Olympic Gold Medalist and fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle thinks so!. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where Kurt touches on this topic with his thoughts:. “They just need to hang it up....
Jimmy Jacobs Reflects On His Release From WWE

During his chat with The Insiders podcast, former WWE creative team member Jimmy Jacobs reflected on his removal from the company in 2017. Featured below are the highlights from the podcast. On The Bullet Club's "invasion" of Monday Night Raw:. “I knew it wasn’t gonna be received well, that’s for...
Big E Reflects On His Favorite Era Of Sting

What does Smackdown Superstar and New Day member Big E think about the Crow Era of AEW star Sting?. Who better to ask than the WWE Triple Crown Champion himself?. “My favorite gimmick? That’s a very good question. It might be Sting. Sting has a great gimmick, and he’s still doing it. How? I was a little kid and he’s still doing it. He’s going to outlast me. Sting, especially in WCW, the Crow gimmick, he used to come down from the rafters with the bat. That was cold. Sting was cold.”
Ric Flair Responds To Former WCW Star Shane Douglas’ Comments About Him

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as the comments former WCW Star Shane Douglas made about him and how after 30 years Douglas still can't get over it and forget about him, but he is the nicest guy face to face. Ric Flair also talked about how he has done everything wrong there is to do in the world and he almost died three times, but he still drinks and he still has fun and after his documentary, the fans will say Flair is the luckiest motherfu**er alive to have lived such a life.
Deonna Purrazzo Reflects On Significance Of Her Run In WWE NXT, Her Run Thus Far In IMPACT

What does "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo think of her past run in WWE NXT?. How about the current run she is in the midst of with IMPACT Wrestling?. The former IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about these topics and her thoughts on IMPACT Wrestling Vice President Scott D'Amore during her recent interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro U.K.
Arn Anderson Recalls Working With DOOM

Did Arn Anderson enjoy working with DOOM (Ron Simmons and Butch Reed)?. During the latest edition of The ARN Show, the current All Elite Wrestling manager explained the reason why he believes the duo were "a couple of badasses." Featured below is an excerpt from the podcast where “Double A”...
Reby Sky Talks About Matt Hardy Being Happy In AEW, Possibly Returning To The Ring, Hardy Boyz/WWE

Reby Sky recently spoke with T.J. Stephens of PW Mania for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wife of AEW star Matt Hardy spoke about how he is feeling about his current run in the promotion, a possible in-ring return for herself, as well as her memories of The Hardy Boyz' surprise return to WWE at WrestleMania 33 back in 2017.
Jake "The Snake" Roberts Recalls His First Time Meeting Andre The Giant

During the latest recording of The Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling manager Jake “The Snake” Roberts recalled his first meeting with Andre The Giant. Featured below are the highlights from the podcast. On an order from Andre:. “I was told to...
Rich Swann Talks About Who He Gets Advice From Backstage In IMPACT Wrestling

Who does Rich Swann go to when he needs some veteran advice?. The pro wrestling veteran and IMPACT Wrestling star recently appeared as a guest on the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the former IMPACT World Champion spoke about who he goes...
Rich Swann Signs New Contract With IMPACT! Wrestling

-- Rich Swann recently appeared on INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet. He talks about re-signing with IMPACT Wrestling and why that decision was made, becoming the IMPACT World Champion, unfinished business with Kenny Omega, playing his own entrance music and more!. On re-signing with IMPACT Wrestling:. "Man, the world of...
Arn Anderson Calls William Regal A "Limey Rat Bastard," Sounds Off On MJF's AEW Title Run

"The Enforcer" of the memorable Ric Flair-led Four Horsemen faction in the NWA / WCW days and more recently, a behind-the-scenes producer for All Elite Wrestling, sounded off on the "Gentleman Villain" during the latest edition of his "ARN" podcast. Additionally, "Double A" shared his thoughts during the episode about...
Jim Ross Reveals Mindset Behind Putting Lesnar vs. Angle On Last Instead Of Austin vs. Rock At WrestleMania, Reason Austin Wanted To Lose

Why was a monumental match like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson vs. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin put on before Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 19 in 2003?. Why was the retirement bout of "The Texas Rattlesnake" not put on last in the main event spot, and moreover, why was the decision made for the "BMF" to look at the lights for the three-count in what was believed at the time to be his last-ever squared circle appearance?
William Regal Lists "Dos & Don'ts" Of Wrestling, Talks Developing Promos, Character Inspiration

William Regal has learned a lot of "dos" and "don'ts" of the pro wrestling business after multiple decades in front of the camera and behind-the-scenes in the industry. During a recent episode of his official podcast, "Gentleman Villain with William Regal," the WWE executive and former Blackpool Combat Club leader in AEW ran down his personal "dos" and "don'ts" criteria for the wrestling business.

