Read full article on original website
Related
NJPW Strong results: Fred Rosser vs. JR Kratos; Bobby Fish debuts
This week's Strong featured an Openweight title match between Rosser and Kratos.
rajah.com
Deonna Purrazzo Talks About Meeting Santino Marella, Hart Dungeon
Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared as a guest on the Counted Out with Mike and Tyler podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke about meeting Santino Marella for the first time, as well as how she wishes she was born in Canada so she could have trained at the legendary Hart Dungeon.
rajah.com
Deonna Purrazzo Predicts Mandy Rose Would "Thrive" In IMPACT Wrestling Working Under Scott D'Amore
Could Mandy Rose repeat the same level of success she achieved during her WWE NXT run, which included an impressive record-setting title reign as NXT Women's Champion, outside of the promotion?. Deonna Purrazzo thinks she can. "The Virtuosa" recently spoke with Alistair McGeorge of Metro U.K. for an in-depth interview,...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Believes A Pair Of WWE Hall Of Famers Should Bury The Hatchet
Should WWE Hall Of Famers Ric Flair & Eric Bischoff bury the hatchet?. Olympic Gold Medalist and fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle thinks so!. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where Kurt touches on this topic with his thoughts:. “They just need to hang it up....
rajah.com
Jimmy Jacobs Reflects On His Release From WWE
During his chat with The Insiders podcast, former WWE creative team member Jimmy Jacobs reflected on his removal from the company in 2017. Featured below are the highlights from the podcast. On The Bullet Club's "invasion" of Monday Night Raw:. “I knew it wasn’t gonna be received well, that’s for...
rajah.com
WWE News: Paul Heyman Takes A Shot At Stephen A. Smith, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- The highlights from todays edition of the Smackdown Lowdown have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Emma, Madcap Moss, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Paul Heyman posted on Twitter, where he took a moment to explain why he and...
rajah.com
Big E Reflects On His Favorite Era Of Sting
What does Smackdown Superstar and New Day member Big E think about the Crow Era of AEW star Sting?. Who better to ask than the WWE Triple Crown Champion himself?. “My favorite gimmick? That’s a very good question. It might be Sting. Sting has a great gimmick, and he’s still doing it. How? I was a little kid and he’s still doing it. He’s going to outlast me. Sting, especially in WCW, the Crow gimmick, he used to come down from the rafters with the bat. That was cold. Sting was cold.”
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV Recap (12/22): Jordynne Grace and Mickie James vs. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans
IMPACT Wrestling recently held the latest episode of their flagship show, where the show's main event saw IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and Mickie James take on Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans in Knockouts Division Tag Team action. Below are the results from the show, courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com:. -...
rajah.com
Ric Flair Responds To Former WCW Star Shane Douglas’ Comments About Him
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as the comments former WCW Star Shane Douglas made about him and how after 30 years Douglas still can't get over it and forget about him, but he is the nicest guy face to face. Ric Flair also talked about how he has done everything wrong there is to do in the world and he almost died three times, but he still drinks and he still has fun and after his documentary, the fans will say Flair is the luckiest motherfu**er alive to have lived such a life.
rajah.com
Dolph Ziggler Talks About How Similar He And Robert Roode Are, Whether He Prefers Singles Or Tag-Team Wrestling
Dolph Ziggler recently appeared as a guest on Andy's Hall Access for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "The Show-Off" of WWE spoke about whether he prefers singles or tag-team matches, as well as his thoughts on his team with Robert Roode and how similar the two are to each other.
rajah.com
Deonna Purrazzo Reflects On Significance Of Her Run In WWE NXT, Her Run Thus Far In IMPACT
What does "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo think of her past run in WWE NXT?. How about the current run she is in the midst of with IMPACT Wrestling?. The former IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about these topics and her thoughts on IMPACT Wrestling Vice President Scott D'Amore during her recent interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro U.K.
rajah.com
Arn Anderson Recalls Working With DOOM
Did Arn Anderson enjoy working with DOOM (Ron Simmons and Butch Reed)?. During the latest edition of The ARN Show, the current All Elite Wrestling manager explained the reason why he believes the duo were "a couple of badasses." Featured below is an excerpt from the podcast where “Double A”...
rajah.com
Reby Sky Talks About Matt Hardy Being Happy In AEW, Possibly Returning To The Ring, Hardy Boyz/WWE
Reby Sky recently spoke with T.J. Stephens of PW Mania for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wife of AEW star Matt Hardy spoke about how he is feeling about his current run in the promotion, a possible in-ring return for herself, as well as her memories of The Hardy Boyz' surprise return to WWE at WrestleMania 33 back in 2017.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Which WWE Superstars He Feels Could Carry Him Through Good Final Match
Who could carry Kurt Angle to one more final match in WWE?. The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about this on the latest episode of his official podcast, The Kurt Angle Show. Featured below are some of the highlights. On thinking Ricochet or AJ Styles could give him a...
rajah.com
Jake "The Snake" Roberts Recalls His First Time Meeting Andre The Giant
During the latest recording of The Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling manager Jake “The Snake” Roberts recalled his first meeting with Andre The Giant. Featured below are the highlights from the podcast. On an order from Andre:. “I was told to...
rajah.com
Rich Swann Talks About Who He Gets Advice From Backstage In IMPACT Wrestling
Who does Rich Swann go to when he needs some veteran advice?. The pro wrestling veteran and IMPACT Wrestling star recently appeared as a guest on the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the former IMPACT World Champion spoke about who he goes...
rajah.com
Rich Swann Signs New Contract With IMPACT! Wrestling
-- Rich Swann recently appeared on INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet. He talks about re-signing with IMPACT Wrestling and why that decision was made, becoming the IMPACT World Champion, unfinished business with Kenny Omega, playing his own entrance music and more!. On re-signing with IMPACT Wrestling:. "Man, the world of...
rajah.com
Arn Anderson Calls William Regal A "Limey Rat Bastard," Sounds Off On MJF's AEW Title Run
"The Enforcer" of the memorable Ric Flair-led Four Horsemen faction in the NWA / WCW days and more recently, a behind-the-scenes producer for All Elite Wrestling, sounded off on the "Gentleman Villain" during the latest edition of his "ARN" podcast. Additionally, "Double A" shared his thoughts during the episode about...
rajah.com
Jim Ross Reveals Mindset Behind Putting Lesnar vs. Angle On Last Instead Of Austin vs. Rock At WrestleMania, Reason Austin Wanted To Lose
Why was a monumental match like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson vs. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin put on before Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 19 in 2003?. Why was the retirement bout of "The Texas Rattlesnake" not put on last in the main event spot, and moreover, why was the decision made for the "BMF" to look at the lights for the three-count in what was believed at the time to be his last-ever squared circle appearance?
rajah.com
William Regal Lists "Dos & Don'ts" Of Wrestling, Talks Developing Promos, Character Inspiration
William Regal has learned a lot of "dos" and "don'ts" of the pro wrestling business after multiple decades in front of the camera and behind-the-scenes in the industry. During a recent episode of his official podcast, "Gentleman Villain with William Regal," the WWE executive and former Blackpool Combat Club leader in AEW ran down his personal "dos" and "don'ts" criteria for the wrestling business.
Comments / 0