SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man accused of breaking into an East Side home and robbing an underage girl at gunpoint back in early December. According to the affidavit, the victim woke up and saw Ramon Thompson, 35, with a gun pointed directly at her. Thompson then allegedly went through her pockets and grabbed her wallet. Affidavit records also state Thompson hit the girl over the head with the handgun and told her to call his ex-girlfriend.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO