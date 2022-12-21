Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
news4sanantonio.com
Police investigating shooting that left teen hospitalized
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old was hospitalized after being shot Monday evening, according to police. Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. for a shooting near Hays and Hackberry St. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle riddled with three bullet holes. Police said the teen had been taken to Downtown...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police looking for suspect who shot man in the back
SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for whoever shot a 20-year-old man in the back just west of downtown. The shooting happened on South Cibolo St., near the I-35 and I-10 interchange. The victim told police he was shot by someone in a teal or light blue Ford focus.
news4sanantonio.com
Man allegedly robs underage girl at gunpoint and forces her to call his ex-girlfriend
SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man accused of breaking into an East Side home and robbing an underage girl at gunpoint back in early December. According to the affidavit, the victim woke up and saw Ramon Thompson, 35, with a gun pointed directly at her. Thompson then allegedly went through her pockets and grabbed her wallet. Affidavit records also state Thompson hit the girl over the head with the handgun and told her to call his ex-girlfriend.
news4sanantonio.com
$5K reward offered for information leading to arrest of shoe thieves
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads them to the suspects involved in the robbery of a Rack Room Shoes store. On August 6, at 6:20 p.m., two suspects entered the Rack Room shoe store located at 5347 NW Loop 410 and stole multiple items. One of the suspects assaulted an employee causing injury. The suspects fled in a four-door silver Chevrolet Impala.
news4sanantonio.com
Police are on the lookout for suspect who shot man outside Northside apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a suspect after he shot a man outside a Northside apartment complex. The incident happened at the 15500 block of Vance Jackson at around 7:48 p.m. Police say that the suspect and the victim had an altercation that led to...
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who fatally shot man on the Southwest side
SAN ANTONIO – The latest on a fatal shooting that happened last Thursday on the Southwest side. The victim who was killed has been identified as 32-year-old Ruben Martinez. Police say Martinez and a woman were found shot in a parking lot off of Southwest Loop 410. Surveillance video...
news4sanantonio.com
Robbery suspects arrested after attempt to steal safe from South Side business
SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects accused of trying to steal a safe from a South Side business are now behind bars, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officers responded to the 3100 block of Roosevelt Ave for a burglary of business. Police said they received a call that...
news4sanantonio.com
Armed man dies after shootout with officers, San Marcos police say
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the early morning hours on Sunday. At approximately 12:12 am, San Marcos police were dispatched to a reported disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartments. A caller reported a male identified as Kyle Lobo,...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after firing gun at woman and her children during argument, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested on Christmas after police said he fired a gun at a woman during an argument. Police responded to the 1100 block of Menchaca St. for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, police quickly located the 40-year-old man. According to officials,...
news4sanantonio.com
One person dead after alleged drunk driver causes crash on Christmas Day
SAN ANTONIO – A 42-year-old driver was arrested on Christmas Day in connection to a crash that claimed one person’s life, according to police. The crash happened at the intersection of WW White Road and East Southcross. Police say the driver of a red SUV disregarded a red...
news4sanantonio.com
Firefighters worked quickly to battle the flames of Southwest home
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters worked fast to battle the flames of a Southwest home. The incident happened at the 6100 block of Lawn Valley at around 2:46 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find a single-story home fully enveloped in flames. They were able to get it under control within about 10 minutes and pull a pitbull out safely.
news4sanantonio.com
Police need your help looking for a missing 25-year-old man
KERRVILLE, Texas – Police need your help looking for a missing 25-year-old man. Joshua Michael Tally was last seen at 2 a.m. at the 1000 block of Guadalupe Street. He weighs 155 pounds and is 5’9”. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He also has tattoos...
news4sanantonio.com
Two pets rescued from fire at Northwest Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - An apartment building on the city's northwest side was evacuated after a fire broke out in one of the upper units. The blaze happened at the Balcones Lofts Apartment building off Hillcrest Drive. Officials said the apartment suffered moderate damage. Thankfully, no one was in the unit,...
news4sanantonio.com
Two people homeless after fire possibly caused by HVAC system
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are homeless after a fire possibly started in the apartment's HVAC heating and cooling system Monday night. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the fire happened near the 1700 block of Castroville Road around 9:40 p.m. on the West Side. Officials say that the...
KTSA
West side crash kills 8-year-old, driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman will be charged with intoxication manslaughter after a west side crash that killed an 8-year-old girl Thursday night. The San Antonio Police Department says the child was riding in the backseat of a Dodge SUV when the driver lost control after hitting a curb. Police say the Dodge hit a Nissan SUV before hitting a fire hydrant and then a telephone pole.
KSAT 12
Man assaults employee during robbery of Dollar Tree store on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in the Dec. 5 robbery of a store on the West Side. According to San Antonio police, an employee of a Dollar Tree in the 1100 block of Culebra Road noticed a man concealing store items. The employee, a 29-year-old man, confronted the suspect, who then physically assaulted the store employee, causing bodily injury. The suspect fled the location on foot with the stolen items.
news4sanantonio.com
Residents escape Christmas Eve fire on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Residents were able to escape a blaze on Christmas Eve after their home caught fire overnight, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. Around 10:13 p.m. fire crews responded to the 300 Block of Elvira St for a reported structure fire. According to Batt Chief, when crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home.
news4sanantonio.com
Man seriously injured after being pinned under truck during rollover crash
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after a rollover accident on the city's west side. The accident happened off 151 near the Westover Marketplace shopping center. Officials say the man was pinned under his truck after it rolled over and had to be pulled out, he was then rushed to the hospital.
San Antonio Police release new security footage one year after Lina Khil's disappearance
'It's not too late to come forward,' Detective German Fuentes said in the video.
KSAT 12
BCSO more than doubles SAPD in law enforcement officer arrests in 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies were arrested in 2022 more than twice as often as their counterparts with the San Antonio Police Department, records compiled by KSAT Investigates show. Fifteen deputies, ranging from newly hired temporary jailers to longtime veterans of the agency, ended up on...
