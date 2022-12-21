ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Police investigating shooting that left teen hospitalized

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old was hospitalized after being shot Monday evening, according to police. Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. for a shooting near Hays and Hackberry St. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle riddled with three bullet holes. Police said the teen had been taken to Downtown...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man allegedly robs underage girl at gunpoint and forces her to call his ex-girlfriend

SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man accused of breaking into an East Side home and robbing an underage girl at gunpoint back in early December. According to the affidavit, the victim woke up and saw Ramon Thompson, 35, with a gun pointed directly at her. Thompson then allegedly went through her pockets and grabbed her wallet. Affidavit records also state Thompson hit the girl over the head with the handgun and told her to call his ex-girlfriend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

$5K reward offered for information leading to arrest of shoe thieves

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads them to the suspects involved in the robbery of a Rack Room Shoes store. On August 6, at 6:20 p.m., two suspects entered the Rack Room shoe store located at 5347 NW Loop 410 and stole multiple items. One of the suspects assaulted an employee causing injury. The suspects fled in a four-door silver Chevrolet Impala.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police seek suspect who fatally shot man on the Southwest side

SAN ANTONIO – The latest on a fatal shooting that happened last Thursday on the Southwest side. The victim who was killed has been identified as 32-year-old Ruben Martinez. Police say Martinez and a woman were found shot in a parking lot off of Southwest Loop 410. Surveillance video...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Armed man dies after shootout with officers, San Marcos police say

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the early morning hours on Sunday. At approximately 12:12 am, San Marcos police were dispatched to a reported disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartments. A caller reported a male identified as Kyle Lobo,...
SAN MARCOS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Firefighters worked quickly to battle the flames of Southwest home

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters worked fast to battle the flames of a Southwest home. The incident happened at the 6100 block of Lawn Valley at around 2:46 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find a single-story home fully enveloped in flames. They were able to get it under control within about 10 minutes and pull a pitbull out safely.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police need your help looking for a missing 25-year-old man

KERRVILLE, Texas – Police need your help looking for a missing 25-year-old man. Joshua Michael Tally was last seen at 2 a.m. at the 1000 block of Guadalupe Street. He weighs 155 pounds and is 5’9”. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He also has tattoos...
KERRVILLE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Two pets rescued from fire at Northwest Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - An apartment building on the city's northwest side was evacuated after a fire broke out in one of the upper units. The blaze happened at the Balcones Lofts Apartment building off Hillcrest Drive. Officials said the apartment suffered moderate damage. Thankfully, no one was in the unit,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Two people homeless after fire possibly caused by HVAC system

SAN ANTONIO - Two people are homeless after a fire possibly started in the apartment's HVAC heating and cooling system Monday night. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the fire happened near the 1700 block of Castroville Road around 9:40 p.m. on the West Side. Officials say that the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

West side crash kills 8-year-old, driver charged with intoxication manslaughter

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman will be charged with intoxication manslaughter after a west side crash that killed an 8-year-old girl Thursday night. The San Antonio Police Department says the child was riding in the backseat of a Dodge SUV when the driver lost control after hitting a curb. Police say the Dodge hit a Nissan SUV before hitting a fire hydrant and then a telephone pole.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man assaults employee during robbery of Dollar Tree store on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in the Dec. 5 robbery of a store on the West Side. According to San Antonio police, an employee of a Dollar Tree in the 1100 block of Culebra Road noticed a man concealing store items. The employee, a 29-year-old man, confronted the suspect, who then physically assaulted the store employee, causing bodily injury. The suspect fled the location on foot with the stolen items.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Residents escape Christmas Eve fire on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Residents were able to escape a blaze on Christmas Eve after their home caught fire overnight, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. Around 10:13 p.m. fire crews responded to the 300 Block of Elvira St for a reported structure fire. According to Batt Chief, when crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

