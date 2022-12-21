ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Kohr Explores: Find last-minute gifts at Sidekick Toys & Collectibles

By Kohr Harlan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43TYmQ_0jq3VMUN00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Christmas is sneaking up, and KOIN got a look at some gift ideas for the kids and kids-at-heart.

Sidekick Toys & Collectibles is the perfect destination for true toy-lovers as it sells items that can no longer be found in big box stores. The Oregon City shop offers brand new and gently used toys meaning there’s something for everyone.

Artic air arrives Wednesday with freezing wind chill temps

Watch the full preview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

‘2 trees, 2 cars,’ Portland family say 3rd about to fall

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windy, icy weather has really proven to cause tree troubles for a street in Northeast Portland. Thursday morning, two trees fell onto a family’s car and another failing tree is causing concern to neighbors on the street too. Neighbors say the problem tree has...
PORTLAND, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Beer Library

Things haven’t moved as quickly as hoped for Canby’s “beer library” project, but the project, with some alterations, continues to move ahead towards a hopeful late 2023 opening. Bryce Morrow, owner of Oregon City Brewing Company and the man behind the beer library plan in Canby,...
CANBY, OR
oregonbusiness.com

Portland Home Sales See 32.3% Year-Over-Year Tumble, Decrease in New Listings

RE/MAX’s latest housing report shows dramatic year-over-year shifts, suggesting the market is correcting to pre-pandemic levels. Portland saw a decline in both the number of homes sold and the number of new homes listed last month versus November of the previous year — outpacing metro areas across the country — as the real estate market returns to what some in the industry are describing as “ a more normalized market.”
PORTLAND, OR
orartswatch.org

Farmers in the lumber room

Portland’s lumber room gallery flies under the radar. It has no obvious sign identifying its second-floor showroom, its website is overlooked in Google searches, and it is open only on Friday and Saturday afternoons (except by appointment). This is not a conventional art gallery. And that is good. Free of commercial constraints, the lumber room does whatever it wants with its expansive space at 419 N.W. 9th Ave., often showing exceptional art that would otherwise struggle to find an audience.
PORTLAND, OR
Outlook Online

Gunfire rings in Christmas weekend across Gresham

Gresham Police officers delayed their Christmas weekend festivities as they spent a busy Friday, Dec. 23, chasing after reports of gunfire across East Multnomah County. Gresham police officers were busy Christmas weekend as gunfire rang out Friday, Dec. 23, across East Multnomah County.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

People rush to grocery stores, stock up ahead of Portland area storm

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People rushed to grocery stores across the Portland area on Wednesday to stock up before the predicted storm. Lines of shoppers wrapped around the building in many stores and lines of cars waited to fill up at the pump. Many people said they’re stocking up ahead...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Saturday’s big thaw and what it means for traveling

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday’s climb out of the freezer box will be a slow one. Daytime highs eventually reach the upper 30’s to low 40’s but not until early evening. Be aware light freezing rain is in the forecast for the greater Portland and Vancouver metro areas through Saturday afternoon.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

49K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy