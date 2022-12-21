Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
6 Sentenced In District Court
At least six people were sentenced Dec. 5-7, 2022, in the Eighth Judicial District Court, according to court reports and records. Sabrina Nicole Floyd on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, was scheduled to appear for a trial before the court on a motion to proceed with an abandoning or endangering of a child-criminal neglect charge. Floyd pled true to violating her probation by smoking marijuana and methamphetamine. During a contested hearing, the defense asked that she be allowed to continue serving her sentence on probation, with a stipulation that she complete an outpatient rehab program. Prosecutors asked that she be ordered to an incarcerated rehab program or a prison sentence. She was sentenced to 12 months in prison on the charge, according to court reports.
Alabama 'execution survivor' reaches settlement with state
Alabama won't seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution had been halted because of problems establishing an intravenous line, according to the terms of a settlement agreement approved on Monday.The state agreed to never use lethal injection again as an execution method to put Alan Eugene Miller to death. Any future effort to execute him will be done by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method authorized in Alabama but that has never been used to carry out a death sentence in the US. There is currently no protocol in place for using nitrogen hypoxia.On Tuesday, U.S....
Kari Lake hit with court costs over failed election challenge
(The Center Square) - Two former Arizona political candidates will have to pay legal fees due to a failed lawsuit. A U.S. District Court Judge in Phoenix ordered Kari Lake and Mark Finchem to pay the costs Maricopa County incurred while defending itself in court against the candidates in the case Lake v. Hobbs. Lake was the Republican nominee for governor this year, while Finchem ran for Secretary of State. ...
Son tells jury that former Kansas lawmaker accused of fraud is ‘selfless, hard working’
The jury also heard Michael Capps testify in his own defense.
Drug lord 'La Barbie' no longer in federal custody, officials say
One of the most famous drug traffickers in Mexico is no longer listed as being in federal custody just four years after he was convicted on a number of charges and sentenced to 49 years in prison.
Abbott has received almost $9 million from accident lawsuit
When he was 26 years old, Greg Abbott was jogging in Houston when a limb fell from a large oak tree, landing on him, crushing his spine, and damaging his kidneys. He has been in a wheelchair ever since.
Under new Texas law, man arrested for leaving dog tied outside: How the law works
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a man was arrested in McAllen for leaving his dog tied up overnight, local authorities are urging the public to provide shelter for their pets.
Washington Examiner
Arizona sheriff threatens criminal charges against border wall construction builders
An Arizona sheriff has threatened criminal charges against any construction worker caught building a wall along Santa Cruz County's boundary with Mexico — unaware that Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's office never planned to build there. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway warned late last week that he planned to...
Jury to resume deliberations Wednesday in COVID fraud case against former KS lawmaker
Closing arguments concluded at 2:20 p.m. Monday, the final day of a four-day trial at the U.S. Courthouse in Wichita.
Twins with History of Similar Test Scores Win Lawsuit After Medical School Alleged Cheating on Exam
Kayla and Kellie Bingham were in their second year of medical school when they were accused of "signaling one another and passing notes" during an exam, according to court documents Identical twins Kayla and Kellie Bingham were accused of cheating on a medical school exam in 2016. Last month, they won a defamation case against the Medical University of South Carolina and were awarded $1.5 million in damages, according to court documents. Kayla and Kellie, then 24, were in their second year of studies at MUSC when they took the test in...
newsnationnow.com
Reports: Security lapses led to Texas inmate’s escape
(NewsNation) — Lapses in security led to the escape of a Texas prison inmate that resulted in the deaths of five people, according to multiple reports citing reviews of the incident. The reviews were conducted by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) and an outside firm hired to...
Judge Believes Texas Seven Prison Escapee's Conviction Should be Tossed
Texas district judge says Texas Seven prison escapee's conviction and death sentence should be tossed.Photo byMatthew Ansley/UnsplashonUnsplash. A state district judge has offered up the recommendation that an inmate involved with the Texas Seven prison escape, Randy Halprin, should have his conviction and death sentence tossed out. Dallas News says this is all because the state judge alleges that the judge in his 2003 capital murder trial harbored anti-Semitic views.
2 plead guilty in Amarillo federal court after September arrests, indictments
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two out of three people who were indicted in September on multiple charges in the wake of a multi-year investigation, Joshua Reed Sobamiwa and Trinidy Rae Allen, filed plea agreements in Amarillo federal court on Thursday and Friday. According to court documents from the US District Court for the Northern District […]
Two women face charges in August slaying in Talladega National Forest
Two women face federal charges including murder and kidnapping, according to the U.S. Attorney's office, in connection with the August death of a college student in the Talladega National Forest. Yasmine Amarie Adel Hider, 20, of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Krystal Diane Pinkins, 36, of Memphis, Tennessee, are charged with murder,...
Inspector posing as intruder slips into Uvalde school during safety audit, superintendent says
An inspector posing as an intruder was able to gain access to a school cafeteria during a campus safety audit in Uvalde, Texas, this month, an unnerving revelation in a community still reeling after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in May. Gary Patterson,...
NBC News
Texas school district under investigation after the removal of LGBTQ library books
The Department of Education is investigating a north Texas school district after the superintendent was secretly recorded ordering librarians to remove LGBTQ themed books from the library. The ACLU opened an investigation accusing the district of violating student’s federal civil rights. Dec. 22, 2022.
Texas Executes By Far the Most People of Any State
Executions – by hanging, firing squad, electric chair, or lethal injections – have been part of the U.S. justice system since the founding of the country. From 1608 to 2002, 15,629 people were executed. Between the late 1970s and this year, there were 1,558 executions That number has declined over the decades, as more states […]
Comments / 0