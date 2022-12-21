ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSST Radio

6 Sentenced In District Court

At least six people were sentenced Dec. 5-7, 2022, in the Eighth Judicial District Court, according to court reports and records. Sabrina Nicole Floyd on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, was scheduled to appear for a trial before the court on a motion to proceed with an abandoning or endangering of a child-criminal neglect charge. Floyd pled true to violating her probation by smoking marijuana and methamphetamine. During a contested hearing, the defense asked that she be allowed to continue serving her sentence on probation, with a stipulation that she complete an outpatient rehab program. Prosecutors asked that she be ordered to an incarcerated rehab program or a prison sentence. She was sentenced to 12 months in prison on the charge, according to court reports.
COMO, TX
The Independent

Alabama 'execution survivor' reaches settlement with state

Alabama won't seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution had been halted because of problems establishing an intravenous line, according to the terms of a settlement agreement approved on Monday.The state agreed to never use lethal injection again as an execution method to put Alan Eugene Miller to death. Any future effort to execute him will be done by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method authorized in Alabama but that has never been used to carry out a death sentence in the US. There is currently no protocol in place for using nitrogen hypoxia.On Tuesday, U.S....
ALABAMA STATE
The Center Square

Kari Lake hit with court costs over failed election challenge

(The Center Square) - Two former Arizona political candidates will have to pay legal fees due to a failed lawsuit. A U.S. District Court Judge in Phoenix ordered Kari Lake and Mark Finchem to pay the costs Maricopa County incurred while defending itself in court against the candidates in the case Lake v. Hobbs. Lake was the Republican nominee for governor this year, while Finchem ran for Secretary of State. ...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
People

Twins with History of Similar Test Scores Win Lawsuit After Medical School Alleged Cheating on Exam

Kayla and Kellie Bingham were in their second year of medical school when they were accused of "signaling one another and passing notes" during an exam, according to court documents Identical twins Kayla and Kellie Bingham were accused of cheating on a medical school exam in 2016. Last month, they won a defamation case against the Medical University of South Carolina and were awarded $1.5 million in damages, according to court documents. Kayla and Kellie, then 24, were in their second year of studies at MUSC when they took the test in...
COLUMBIA, SC
newsnationnow.com

Reports: Security lapses led to Texas inmate’s escape

(NewsNation) — Lapses in security led to the escape of a Texas prison inmate that resulted in the deaths of five people, according to multiple reports citing reviews of the incident. The reviews were conducted by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) and an outside firm hired to...
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

Judge Believes Texas Seven Prison Escapee's Conviction Should be Tossed

Texas district judge says Texas Seven prison escapee's conviction and death sentence should be tossed.Photo byMatthew Ansley/UnsplashonUnsplash. A state district judge has offered up the recommendation that an inmate involved with the Texas Seven prison escape, Randy Halprin, should have his conviction and death sentence tossed out. Dallas News says this is all because the state judge alleges that the judge in his 2003 capital murder trial harbored anti-Semitic views.
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2 plead guilty in Amarillo federal court after September arrests, indictments

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two out of three people who were indicted in September on multiple charges in the wake of a multi-year investigation, Joshua Reed Sobamiwa and Trinidy Rae Allen, filed plea agreements in Amarillo federal court on Thursday and Friday. According to court documents from the US District Court for the Northern District […]
AMARILLO, TX
24/7 Wall St.

Texas Executes By Far the Most People of Any State

Executions – by hanging, firing squad, electric chair, or lethal injections – have been part of the U.S. justice system since the founding of the country. From 1608 to 2002, 15,629 people were executed. Between the late 1970s and this year, there were 1,558 executions That number has declined over the decades, as more states […]
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy