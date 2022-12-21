Read full article on original website
Bobby Fish Talks The Difference Between The WarGames Matchup Now And The Original Matchup In 1987
Former WWE and AEW Star Bobby Fish appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how they were this generation's first group to compete in the modern era's WarGames and how none of them really knew what the f**k they were doing during the first-ever matchup.
Dax Harwood Says He Doesn’t Know How Much Respect He Has For Road Dogg
IWGP Heavyweight and AAA World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR spoke with Matt Koon on a variety of topics such as how he thinks WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg did not like him from the very first day he met him as well as how the WWE Hall of Famer went to an unnamed source who was a huge part of the WWE and proceeded to bury him after he didn't like an idea that was pitched to him and how Road Dogg even told him he would make sure that Harwood never makes it to the main roster for calling a gimmick stupid.
Matt Hardy Provides An Update On His Brother Jeff Hardy's Status
AEW Star and professional wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an “Ask Matt Anything” episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as the status of his brother and how they need to get these legal issues behind them before they move forward.
Eddie Edwards Thinks Rivalry With Bully Ray Or Tommy Dreamer Has Legs: "Story Writes Itself"
Eddie Edwards recently appeared as a guest on The Angle podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling veteran spoke about how he feels a rivalry with Bully Ray and/or Tommy Dreamer has legs, noting the "story writes itself." Featured below are...
Kevin Owens Expresses Strong Interest In Re-Signing With WWE When Current Contract Expires In Two Years
The "Prize-Fighter" of WWE isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Kevin Owens recently appeared as a guest on Peter Rosenberg's "Cheap Heat" podcast for an interview, during which he strongly alluded to his intentions to sign a new deal to remain in WWE when his outstanding contract with the company expires in two years.
Deonna Purrazzo Reveals She Wants A Casket Match With Mickie James
IMPACT Wrestling Star Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared on Women’s Wrestling Talk to discuss a number of topics such as how she wants to have a Casket Match with pro wrestling legend Mickie James. Deonna Purrazzo said:. “Can we have a casket match? I don’t know why, but every time...
NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez Reflects On ROH Women's Title Run, Being Trained By Booker T
Roxanne Perez has put together an impressive career resume' in the wrestling business after having only spent four years in the industry since her professional debut back in 2018. The 21-year-old women's wrestling star reflected on her journey from her beginning stages as a pupil of Booker T's at his...
EJ Nduka Talks The Praise He Received From Triple H During His Time At The WWE Performance Center
Top MLW Star EJ Nduka recently spoke with Fightful on a variety of topics such as how he's had a very strong influence with WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and how when he was at the WWE Performance Center he received a ton of praise from WWE Head of Creative and Chief Content Officer Triple H.
Bruce Prichard Says Carlito Was A Great Talent, But Was Under Utilized And Was Under Performing
WWE Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard recently took to his "Something To Wrestle With" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how former WWE Superstar Carlito was a great talent, but was under utilized and was under performing. Bruce also talked about how the former WWE Superstar did not reach the potential he felt he should get to and the potential the WWE felt he should get to.
WARHORSE Says His Recent Match Against Hiromu Takahashi Could Be His Finest Work All Year
Top Indie Wrestling Star WARHORSE recently appeared on the Straight Talk Wrestling podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how he believes his recent match against NJPW Star Hiromu Takahashi could be his finest work all year. WARHORSE said:. "I had a match, it’s not been released...
Rick Ross Addresses Dropping "F-Bomb" On AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash: "No One Can Tell Me What To Say"
Rick Ross is "The Boss," Ricky Rozay. He says what he damn-well pleases. And no one can tell him any different. The hip-hop star appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio on SiriusXM radio for an in-depth interview after debuting The Mogul Affiliates faction with Shane "Swerve" Strickland, Parker Boudreaux and Granden Goetzman on the "Holiday Bash" themed episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday night.
Paul London Reveals His Time In Lucha Underground Is His Fondest Time In Wrestling
Former WWE Superstar Paul London recently took part in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where he talked about topics such as how his time in Lucha Underground is his fondest time in wrestling. Paul London said:. "That was not bad [time in Lucha Underground]. That’s my fondest time...
Dax Harwood Says He Hopes He Can Work With Cody Rhodes Again Very Soon
IWGP Heavyweight and AAA World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR spoke with Matt Koon on a variety of topics such as how prior to coming to AEW he had a big issue with Cody Rhodes, which he has talked to him about as well as how he took issue with that, but he thinks Cody is a visionary and hopes they can work together very soon because he believes they can have an instant classic.
Roxanne Perez Talks Becoming The New WWE NXT Women’s Champion
WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to talk about a number of topics such as how she burst into tears, which were real, the moment she became the brand-new WWE NXT Women's Champion and the match ended. Perez also talked about how this has been her biggest dream since she was 10 years old and how it didn’t feel real during the time that she won the title, but so many emotions just came out of her that night because it was real.
WWE Announces Three More Matches For The Final WWE SmackDown Episode Of 2022
WWE announced during last night's episode of SmackDown that next week's episode of the show, which is the final WWE SmackDown episode of 2022, that three massive matches will take place. It was announced that Lacey Evans will return to in-ring action following a recent minor injury as well as a number of military-themed video vignettes, Solo Sikoa will face Sheamus in Singles action and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will defend her WWE SmackDown Women's Title against Raquel Rodriguez, who won a #1 Contender's Gauntlet Match to earn an opportunity at The Baddest Woman On The Planet.
Rich Swann Talks About Who He Gets Advice From Backstage In IMPACT Wrestling
Who does Rich Swann go to when he needs some veteran advice?. The pro wrestling veteran and IMPACT Wrestling star recently appeared as a guest on the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the former IMPACT World Champion spoke about who he goes...
Jim Ross Reveals Former WWE Star He Believes Was Underrated In The Pro Wrestling World
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he always thought of Ken Shamrock as a top guy in WWE as well as how Shamrock was hard to manage a little bit in the beginning of his WWE career, but Shamrock was a great character to build and he has a lot of respect for The World's Most Dangerous Man.
Ric Flair Reveals Geraldo Rivera Hired People To Break Into Vince McMahon’s Home
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as Geraldo Rivera hired people to break into former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon's home during the steroid trial. Ric Flair said:. “I...
Jim Ross Reveals WWE Legend Who Had Great Influence Over Goldberg Back In 2003
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had great influence over Goldberg and the WWE Hall of Famer's decision to sign with the WWE back in 2003.
EJ Nduka Reflects On His WWE Release, Reveals What He Has Learned About Himself Since Joining MLW
What has EJ Nduka learned about himself since joining the ranks in Major League Wrestling?. The pro wrestling star spoke about this, and also reflected back on his release from WWE as Ezra Judge during a recent in-depth interview with Dominic Deangelo from Wrestling INC. Featured below are some of...
