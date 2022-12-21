IWGP Heavyweight and AAA World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR spoke with Matt Koon on a variety of topics such as how he thinks WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg did not like him from the very first day he met him as well as how the WWE Hall of Famer went to an unnamed source who was a huge part of the WWE and proceeded to bury him after he didn't like an idea that was pitched to him and how Road Dogg even told him he would make sure that Harwood never makes it to the main roster for calling a gimmick stupid.

