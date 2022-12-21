ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona football signee analysis: 3-star safety Genesis Smith

The Early Signing Period is here at last! AZ Desert Swarm has you covered and will be bringing you analysis of the signees throughout the rest of the week. Let’s take a closer look at 3-star safety signee Genesis Smith. One thing is becoming blatantly clear after the last...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona football signee analysis: 4-star offensive lineman Raymond Pulido

The Early Signing Period is here at last! AZ Desert Swarm has you covered and will be bringing you analysis of the signees throughout the rest of the week. Let’s take a closer look at 4-star offensive lineman signee Raymond Pulido. No two-ways around it....it’s been awhile since Arizona...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What we learned from Arizona women’s basketball’s nonconference play

Arizona women’s basketball wrapped up its nonconference schedule with a win at UT Arlington. The Wildcats ended the pre-Pac-12 season with a 10-1 record. What did we learn from their play?. The Wildcats have a balanced offense. Offense has been a struggle in past years, but Arizona finally has...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona football signee analysis: 4-star quarterback Brayden Dorman

The Early Signing Period is here at last! AZ Desert Swarm has you covered and will be bringing you analysis of the signees throughout the rest of the week. Let’s take a closer look at 4-star quarterback signee Brayden Dorman. There is a lot to like about Dorman’s game....
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona men's basketball vs Morgan State game thread

The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back home to face the Morgan State Bears, the final nonconference game before Pac-12 play resumes next week. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!. Arizona-Morgan State game...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities working crash on I-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are at the scene of a crash on I-19 near Tucson’s south side on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash had initially blocked the left lanes of both directions near Valencia Road. The road has...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man battling for life after bar fight leads to shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is battling for his life after a bar fight ended in a shooting near Grant and Silverbell in Tucson late Sunday, Dec. 18. The Tucson Police Department confirmed it started as an argument between two men inside the Famous Sam’s Sports Grill located at 2320 North Silverbell Road.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Two Tucson Walgreen’s Sell for a combined $9.75 Million

TUCSON, ARIZONA (December 21, 2022) A new foreign limited liability company formed Nov 1, 2022, for commercial real estate investors; Project Capricorn Fund V, LLC has been investing in Walgreen’s stores around the country. The group recently paid $5,152,000 ($331 PSF) for the Walgreen’s at 3910 East 22nd Street...
TUCSON, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

Best Mexican restaurants in Tucson, AZ

When you think of Tucson, you might picture towering Saguaros and the most authentic Mexican cuisine. I will guide you through the best Mexican restaurants in town, because there is something for everyone, whether your budget is large or small. Before you can say “Salud” you’ll be stuffing your face with Arroz Con Pollo and Chile Rellenos.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy