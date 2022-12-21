Read full article on original website
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football signee analysis: 3-star safety Genesis Smith
The Early Signing Period is here at last! AZ Desert Swarm has you covered and will be bringing you analysis of the signees throughout the rest of the week. Let’s take a closer look at 3-star safety signee Genesis Smith. One thing is becoming blatantly clear after the last...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football signee analysis: 3-star wide receiver Malachi Riley
The Early Signing Period is here at last! AZ Desert Swarm has you covered and will be bringing you analysis of the signees throughout the rest of the week. Let’s take a closer look at 3-star wide receiver signee Malachi Riley. Riley is a very dangerous weapon that has...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football signee analysis: 4-star offensive lineman Raymond Pulido
The Early Signing Period is here at last! AZ Desert Swarm has you covered and will be bringing you analysis of the signees throughout the rest of the week. Let’s take a closer look at 4-star offensive lineman signee Raymond Pulido. No two-ways around it....it’s been awhile since Arizona...
azdesertswarm.com
What we learned from Arizona women’s basketball’s nonconference play
Arizona women’s basketball wrapped up its nonconference schedule with a win at UT Arlington. The Wildcats ended the pre-Pac-12 season with a 10-1 record. What did we learn from their play?. The Wildcats have a balanced offense. Offense has been a struggle in past years, but Arizona finally has...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football signee analysis: 4-star quarterback Brayden Dorman
The Early Signing Period is here at last! AZ Desert Swarm has you covered and will be bringing you analysis of the signees throughout the rest of the week. Let’s take a closer look at 4-star quarterback signee Brayden Dorman. There is a lot to like about Dorman’s game....
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd, Courtney Ramey and Adama Bal said after Arizona’s win over Morgan State
Arizona’s record is 12-1 after a 25-point win over Morgan State, wrapping up nonconference play. The Wildcats head into the holiday break that’s also the unofficial midpoint of the college basketball season, and coach Tommy Lloyd gives his team a good grade so far. “I’m proud of the...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men's basketball vs Morgan State game thread
The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back home to face the Morgan State Bears, the final nonconference game before Pac-12 play resumes next week. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!. Arizona-Morgan State game...
KOLD-TV
Authorities working crash on I-19
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are at the scene of a crash on I-19 near Tucson’s south side on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash had initially blocked the left lanes of both directions near Valencia Road. The road has...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona state senator-elect told a judge that ‘Antifa’ attacked her home. Police reports show something else
Justine Wadsack, a Republican who won election to the Arizona Senate last month, testified in t she was forced to leave her family home n because of attacks she believed were politically motivated. Tucson police records don’t support a newly elected state senator’s claim of repeated attacks by “Antifa” at...
KOLD-TV
Man battling for life after bar fight leads to shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is battling for his life after a bar fight ended in a shooting near Grant and Silverbell in Tucson late Sunday, Dec. 18. The Tucson Police Department confirmed it started as an argument between two men inside the Famous Sam’s Sports Grill located at 2320 North Silverbell Road.
realestatedaily-news.com
Two Tucson Walgreen’s Sell for a combined $9.75 Million
TUCSON, ARIZONA (December 21, 2022) A new foreign limited liability company formed Nov 1, 2022, for commercial real estate investors; Project Capricorn Fund V, LLC has been investing in Walgreen’s stores around the country. The group recently paid $5,152,000 ($331 PSF) for the Walgreen’s at 3910 East 22nd Street...
birchrestaurant.com
Best Mexican restaurants in Tucson, AZ
When you think of Tucson, you might picture towering Saguaros and the most authentic Mexican cuisine. I will guide you through the best Mexican restaurants in town, because there is something for everyone, whether your budget is large or small. Before you can say “Salud” you’ll be stuffing your face with Arroz Con Pollo and Chile Rellenos.
Report: Son, grandchild of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb die in car crash
PHOENIX — The son and infant grandchild of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb died in a car crash in Gilbert on Friday afternoon, according to a report from ABC 15. The crash occurred near Elliot and Recker roads around 4:30 p.m., according to the Gilbert Police Department. Gilbert police...
AZFamily
Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
Victim, suspect identified in deadly Dakota Street stabbing Friday
Pima County Sheriff's deputies investigated a deadly stabbing Friday morning in the 3200 block of West Dakota Street.
KOLD-TV
Police: Man causes $250,000 worth of damage on Tucson street with stolen industrial tractor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges after, police say, he used a stolen Caterpillar grader to damage a Tucson street on Friday, Dec. 9. Gilbert Anthony Rodriguez is charged with auto theft, possession of burglary tools and criminal damage totaling at least $10,000. According to...
Washington Examiner
Arizona sheriff threatens criminal charges against border wall construction builders
An Arizona sheriff has threatened criminal charges against any construction worker caught building a wall along Santa Cruz County's boundary with Mexico — unaware that Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's office never planned to build there. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway warned late last week that he planned to...
